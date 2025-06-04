Sean Wallace: Why Aberdeen should launch an audacious loan bid for Bojan Miovski

Aberdeen should launch an audacious move to secure Bojan Miovski on a short-term loan until the January transfer window.

Miovski has struggled to make the expected impact in the Spanish top flight following his club record £6.8million transfer from Aberdeen to Girona last summer.

The former Dons’ goal hero has scored only four times for Girona with two of those coming against lower league Extremadura in the Copa del Rey.

Reports emerging from Spain claim there are doubts over Miovski’s future at Girona following a frustrating debut season.

The North Macedonian international played only 20 minutes of Girona’s final 10 La Liga matches as they successfully battled to avoid relegation.

It is a surprise Miovski hasn’t made a major impact at Girona as he is a class act.

If you don’t ask, you don’t get

The summer transfer window could be the time to launch an ambitious bid to take Miovski back to Pittodrie on a short-term loan deal.

It would be very much an outside chance but if you don’t ask, you don’t get.

Aberdeen landed European Cup winner Hans Gilhaus from PSV Eindhoven and Charlie Nicholas from Arsenal because they had the vision and ambition to ask.

Different eras… but same ethos.

Miovski clearly has an affection for Aberdeen after his two seasons at the club.

In an emotional farewell message following his transfer to Girona the striker said: “Once a Don, always a Don.”

It could be time to bring him back…. if certain factors fall into place (I did say it was a long shot!).

Multi-million rated striker Miovski

A permanent move for the striker would be way beyond Aberdeen’s budget as Miovski is contracted until summer 2028.

Despite a dearth of goals in his debut season Miovski will still be valued in the multi-millions by Girona.

His wages would also be well beyond the budget of the Dons.

But could Girona pay a substantial chunk of wages to limit the outlay by the loan club?

Reports in Spain claim Girona manager Michel and the club’s sporting directors plan to speak to Miovski, and other players, about their future during the summer.

If Miovski is unlikely to get game time in the new season a short-term loan to Aberdeen should be looked at as a potential option.

Obviously any slim potential of a loan hinges on Miovski not being sold in the summer.

Guaranteed European league action

In Aberdeen’s favour they can offer guaranteed European league action.

The Dons enter the Europa League at the play-off stage.

If the Reds win the play off they enter the Europa League with a further eight guaranteed games until mid January.

Should the Dons lose the play-off there is the safety-net of parachuting into the Conference League, with league games until mid December.

A loan deal could be the best outcome for all three parties, Aberdeen, Miovski and Girona.

Aberdeen provided a platform when signing Miovski for £535,000 from Hungarian club MTK Budapest in summer 2022.

Starring for the Dons in Europe on loan could again provide a launch pad to propel Miovski back into the starting line-up at Girona.

Or on to the radar of clubs who can afford to splash multi-millions to sign the striker.

Aberdeen would win by having an attacker who has a track record at the club of scoring at domestic and European level.

Girona win because if Miovski shines they get a player back in form on a high after regular Euro action – who can make an impact in Spain or be sold on.