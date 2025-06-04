Aberdeen winger Topi Keskinen lifts lid on mammoth 18-month season – that will continue with Euro under-21 finals this month

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen winger Topi Keskinen lifts lid on mammoth 18-month season – that will continue with Euro under-21 finals this month

Aberdeen's Scottish Cup winning hero Keskinen gruelling 18-month season will continue as he is set to feature for Finland in the UEFA European under-21 Championship.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen's Topi Keskinen celebrates with the Scottish Cup at Hampden following the final win against Celtic.
Aberdeen's Topi Keskinen celebrates with the Scottish Cup at Hampden following the final win against Celtic. Image: SNS

Aberdeen winger Topi Keskinen is determined to end a mammoth 18-month long season by becoming a history maker with Finland.

Keskinen is set to star for his nation in the UEFA European under-21 Championship that runs in Slovakia from June 11 to 28.

The 22-year-old has been recalled from the senior squad for the Euro U21 finals because the tournament has immense significant for the Finns.

It is only the second time Finland have reached the Euro U21 finals, with the previous appearance in 2009.

Aberdeen's Topi Keskinen celebrates with the Scottish Cup after the final win against Celtic at Hampden. Image: PA
Aberdeen’s Topi Keskinen celebrates with the Scottish Cup after the final win against Celtic at Hampden. Image: PA

Participation in the Euros further extends Keskinen’s gruelling season that began in January last year with HJK Helsinki.

He enters the Euros on a high having helped Aberdeen secure Scottish Cup glory with a win against Celtic in the final.

‘I have played for one-and-a-half years’

Keskinen has played 71 games without a break and admits that relentless schedule is tiring, more emotionally and physically.

However, he is fired up for one last push to add international glory to his Scottish Cup winning triumph.

Aberdeen's Topi Keskinen (L) and Celtic's Cameron Carter-Vickers in action during the Scottish Cup final at Hampden. Image: SNS
Aberdeen’s Topi Keskinen (L) and Celtic’s Cameron Carter-Vickers in action during the Scottish Cup final at Hampden. Image: SNS

He said: “I knew I was going to have a long season when I didn’t get sold in the January transfer window last year.

“I thought ‘now I’m in Helsinki and the target is to go in the summer’.

“I have played for one-and-a-half years now but that is just professional football.

“When you have so many games you don’t have that much time to think about it.

“I just had to make sure that I recovered well from the different games.

“I’ll have a few days off and then I have the Euros.

“I think mentally it’s even harder than physically.”

Keskinen’s season began in January last year when competing in the Finnish Cup.

Keskinen’s mammoth season began in January 2024

The winger had only a month off having competed in the UEFA Conference League group stages until late December.

He faced Aberdeen home and away during that group stage in 2023, starting a 2-2 draw in Finland on November 30.

Keskinen played 22 games for HJK Helsinki in the new Finnish season before an £860,000 transfer to Aberdeen last summer.

The winger’s final appearance for HJK Helsinki was when starting a 3-0 win against AC Oulu in the Veikkausliiga on July 27.

Aberdeen's Topi Keskinen lifts the Scottish Cup at Hampden after winning against Celtic in the final.
Aberdeen’s Topi Keskinen lifts the Scottish Cup at Hampden after winning against Celtic in the final. Image: SNS

His debut for Aberdeen was on August 17 when coming off the bench to score a stoppage time winner in a 1-0 League Cup win against Queen’s Park.

Keskinen said: “We had a longer season with HJK Helsinki because we were in the group stages (Conference League).

“We were still playing in the group stages when all the other teams were back from their holidays.

“Helsinki came back in January, so I had some of December off.”

Finland will kick-start their Euro U21 campaign with a group clash against Netherlands at the Košická Futbalová arena on June 12.

Summer break dependent on Euros

They also face Ukraine and Denmark in Group D with the final match on June 18.

Should Finland progress from the groups the quarter-finals are on June 21 and 22.

The semi-finals are on June 25 with the final set for three days later.

Aberdeen return for pre-season training in late June in preparation for a campaign with guaranteed European league action.

Aberdeen's Topi Keskinen celebrates after the penalty shootout win against Celtic in the Scottish Cup final at Hampden.
Aberdeen’s Topi Keskinen celebrates after the penalty shootout win against Celtic in the Scottish Cup final at Hampden. Image: SNS

Keskinen said: “I’m likely to get extra time off (by Aberdeen) having been involved at the Euros.

“It depends how far we get.

“But when you play 18 months of football in a row, you don’t really need a full pre-season.”

Keskinen played a key role in Finland’s qualification campaign in Group E for the Euro U21 finals.

Keskinen dreaming of Euro glory

During that campaign the winger broke into the Finland senior squad.

He made his senior debut when introduced off the bench in a 3-0 Nations League loss to Greece on September 7.

His first start for Finland came three days later in a 2-0 Nations League loss to England at Wembley.

Capped four times Keskinen was recalled to the under-21 squad because success in the tournament means so much to the nation.

He said: “It’s only the second time in Finnish history we’ve had a team in the Euro under-21 finals.

“This is a really big thing for Finnish football culture.

“We have a really good team and want to go through from the group.

“My friend Jukka Raitala who was a teammate at Helsinki is 36 now.

“He was in the team the last time Finland were in the under-21 Euros, so it’s been a while.”

 

Conversation