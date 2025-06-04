Aberdeen unlikely to make move for Ross County striker Ronan Hale

Aberdeen are understood to not be among the clubs looking to sign Ross County forward Ronan Hale.

A report in the Belfast Telegraph on Wednesday said the Dons are among a host of clubs keen to sign the 26-year-old.

Hale scored 18 goals in 42 appearances for the Staggies, who were relegated to the Championship following their Premiership play-off final defeat against Livingston.

English League One sides Wigan Athletic, Luton Town and Port Vale are also understood to be keen on the attacker.

Fellow Scottish Premiership side Dundee are also reportedly considering a move for the the player, who was called up to the Northern Ireland squad for the first time in March.

Aberdeen are keen to bolster their attacking options but the Press and Journal understands Hale does not fit the profile of the player they are hoping to bring to Pittodrie.

Ross County, meanwhile, have received no contact from any club regarding Hale.

The striker is currently on international duty with Northern Ireland at a training camp in Spain ahead of a friendly against Denmark on Saturday.

The striker is under contract until the summer of 2027.