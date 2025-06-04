Aberdeen unlikely to make move for Ross County striker Ronan Hale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen unlikely to make move for Ross County striker Ronan Hale

The Belfast Telegraph say Aberdeen are interested in signing the Staggies attacker but it's understood the Dons are looking at other attackers.

By Danny Law
Ronan Hale celebrates his opener against Motherwell.
Ronan Hale celebrates his opener against Motherwell. Image: SNS

Aberdeen are understood to not be among the clubs looking to sign Ross County forward Ronan Hale.

A report in the Belfast Telegraph on Wednesday said the Dons are among a host of clubs keen to sign the 26-year-old.

Hale scored 18 goals in 42 appearances for the Staggies, who were relegated to the Championship following their Premiership play-off final defeat against Livingston.

Ross County’s Ronan Hale celebrates after scoring against Livingston. Image: SNS.

English League One sides Wigan Athletic, Luton Town and Port Vale are also understood to be keen on the attacker.

Fellow Scottish Premiership side Dundee are also reportedly considering a move for the the player, who was called up to the Northern Ireland squad for the first time in March.

Aberdeen are keen to bolster their attacking options but the Press and Journal understands Hale does not fit the profile of the player they are hoping to bring to Pittodrie.

Ross County, meanwhile, have received no contact from any club regarding Hale.

The striker is currently on international duty with Northern Ireland at a training camp in Spain ahead of a friendly against Denmark on Saturday.

The striker is under contract until the summer of 2027.

Conversation