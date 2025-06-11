Aberdeen defender Jack Milne could follow £4.75million star’s Pittodrie career path, says legend Brian Irvine

Signing Jack Milne on a long-term contract is a masterstroke by Aberdeen as the defender’s career rise could mirror Scott McKenna’s, says legend Brian Irvine.

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin and the Pittodrie hierarchy recently tied centre-back Milne on an extended deal in April until summer 2029.

A month-after committing his long term future to the club Milne played a key role in the Scottish Cup final triumph – in only his third start of the season.

The 22-year-old delivered a stellar performance at Hampden as the Dons lifted the Scottish Cup for the first time since 1990.

Irvine netted the winning penalty in the 1990 cup win and was at the national stadium to watch Milne shine at the heart of a five-man defence.

He reckons youth academy graduate Milne’s performance proves he has the potential to emulate the Pittodrie career path of Scotland international McKenna.

Milne could mirror McKenna

McKenna emerged through the Aberdeen youth system to become a first team star before securing a £3million move to then-English Championship Nottingham Forest in 2020.

The figure Aberdeen banked for McKenna rose to £4.75m due to add-ons being achieved when he helped Forest earn promotion to the Premier League in 2022.

Irvine said: “Signing Jack Milne on a long-term contract until 2029 is a great move by Aberdeen.

“He delivered a fantastic performance in the Scottish Cup final that was extremely mature for a young player.

“Milne can take real confidence from how he played at Hampden and will benefit from that going forward.

“It could ultimately be another Scott McKenna situation where Milne gets a big move from Aberdeen in the future.

“McKenna was superb for Aberdeen for a number of seasons then went on to get the big transfer to England.

“At club and international level McKenna has had a fantastic career since coming through at Aberdeen.

“Milne could potentially mirror that.”

Aberdeen’s Scottish Cup final triumph has secured guaranteed European league action next season and a Uefa cash bonus of around £5million.

Aberdeen boss strengthening squad

The Dons will enter the Europa League play-offs with ties played on August 21 and 28.

Should they lose the play-off, Aberdeen will parachute into the Conference League.

Manager Jimmy Thelin has already began bolstering his squad in a bid to balance European league action with domestic commitments.

Australian international striker Kusini Yengi, 26, has signed a pre-contract.

Yengi will arrive on a free following the expiration of his contract with Portsmouth.

Versatile left-back Emmanuel Gyamfi, 20, was signed from German Bundesliga 2 club FC Schalke 04 on a four-year-deal for an undisclosed fee.

Australian winger Nicolas Milanovic was also secured for around £400,000 from A-League club Western Sydney Wanderers.

The 23-year-old was recently named the A-League player of the year.

Keeper Nick Suman, 25, was also secured and will join the Reds when his contract with Cove Rangers expires later this month.

Aberdeen can build on cup triumph

Aberdeen are in advanced talks with multiple transfer targets ahead of the summer transfer window.

Irvine is confident the Reds will build on the Scottish Cup triumph.

He said: “All the Aberdeen players should take huge confidence from the cup win.

“Ultimately they lost out on that third-placed Premiership finish.

“But that was overtaken by qualifying for the Europa League play-off anyway by winning the Scottish Cup.

“It has been a great season for all the players and now they should build on that.

“Thelin signed a lot of players in his first season, with many Scandinavians, and it takes a little time to settle.

“They’ll have more confidence and experience to take the next step in their Aberdeen career.

“There will be more new signings in the summer window.

“However, most of the players have been under Thelin for a year and we will see the best of them next season.”

Pittodrie great Irvine famously scored the winning penalty as the Dons triumphed 9-8 in a spot-kick shoot-out against Celtic in the 1990 Scottish Cup final.

Irvine’s special 60th birthday present

Irvine was back at Hampden for further penalty shoot-out drama.

Only this time he was watching as one of the 20,000 Aberdeen supporters who cheered the Reds to a 4-3 triumph on penalties.

Aberdeen also won the Scottish Cup on Irvine’s 60th birthday.

He said: “I was down on a supporters’ bus that was arranged by the club, and left from Pittodrie.

“At Hampden, I sat in amongst the supporters – because I am one myself.

“I was there with my daughter’s partner.

“It was a slightly different position from 35 years ago… but just as nervy!

“When we won the Scottish Cup for the first time since 1990, it was a very emotional moment.

“I’m delighted for the players, the club and the fans.

“It was extra special because Aberdeen won the cup on my 60th birthday.

“A lot of supporters took selfies with me at Hampden, which I really enjoyed.

“On the journey home the music was pumping out with lots of songs sung.

“We got back to Pittodrie just ahead of the team bus which arrived just after 11.

“The night was probably still young for the youngsters, but 60-year-old me thought I had better go home.

“The unity between the club and city is strong at the moment which is fantastic to see.”