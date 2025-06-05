What does the future hold for these seven Aberdeen players?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

What does the future hold for these seven Aberdeen players?

We look at the current players who will be on Dons boss Jimmy Thelin's mind this summer.

Editorial use only Mandatory Credit: Photo by Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock (14632040bu) GOAL 3-1Vincent Besuijen (17) of Aberdeen scores a goal 3-1 and celebrates, celebration during the William Hill Scottish Premiership match between Aberdeen and St Mirren at Pittodrie Stadium, Aberdeen Aberdeen v St Mirren, William Hill Scottish Premiership - 11 Aug 2024
Vicente Besuijen is in the final year of his contract with the Dons. Image: Shutterstock
By Paul Third

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin will have food for thought as he enjoys some well-deserved time off after a satisfying end to his first season in Scottish football.

The Scottish Cup takes pride of place in the boardroom at Pittodrie for the first time in 35 years after Thelin guided his team to a stunning victory against Celtic at Hampden last month.

With the trophy comes guaranteed European group stage football next season and a busy summer of transfer activity is expected at Pittodrie as a result.

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin. Image: SNS

Australian duo Nicolas Milanovic and Nick Suman are the first new faces on board at the Dons and there undoubtedly will be more.

How many will depend on which members of the current squad are part of Thelin’s plans in the next campaign.

Thelin has four members of his first-team squad returning from loans and a few who struggled for game time in the cup-winning campaign.

We take a look at some of the decisions which will be on the Aberdeen manager’s to-do list when he returns for pre-season training at the end of the month.

Loan players

Richard Jensen, Ryan Duncan, Slobodan Rubezic and James McGarry are the four senior players who will return to the club following the conclusion of their loan spells.

Central defender Jensen spent the season on loan with Vejle Boldklub in Denmark but struggled for game time.

Aberdeen defender Richard Jensen. Image: SNS.

He played 12 games, scoring once, as his club survived relegation from the Superliga by one point.

Ryan Duncan had a more fruitful campaign in Scottish football. The attacker spent the season on loan at Championship side Queen’s Park.

He scored four goals and provided six assists in 39 appearances for the Spiders and was in the team which knocked Rangers out of the Scottish Cup at Ibrox in February.

Two other Dons players headed out on loan in the winter window.

Slobodan Rubezic rejoined Novo Pazar in January and the defender scored one goal in 16 appearances in the second half of the season.

Aberdeen's Slobodan Rubezic, centre. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen’s Slobodan Rubezic, centre. Image: SNS.

Rubezic’s efforts helped his former club qualify for the Conference League second qualifying round following a third-place finish third in the Serbian SuperLiga.

Despite media reports in Serbia, the loan club does not have an option to make the move permanent.

Injury curtailed New Zealand left back James McGarry’s loan move at Greek outfit Athens Kallithea.

The defender made just eight appearances as his club was relegated from the Super League after finishing second bottom of the division.

The players in the final year of their contract

The quartet of loan players are all heading into the final year of their contract as they return to the Dons.

The same goes for Ester Sokler and Vicente Besuijen.

Ester Sokler. Image: Shutterstock.
Ester Sokler. Image: Shutterstock.

Injury curtailed the contribution of both players to the Aberdeen cause this season.

Slovenian striker Sokler led the line at the start of the season as team-mate Bojan Miovski finalised his move to Girona.

Five of his seven goals in the campaign came in the League Cup with Sokler making 28 appearances overall.

However, injuries in the second half of the campaign restricted his contribution to the campaign.

The same can be said for attacker Besuijen.

Following two goals in 15 appearances, a knee injury against St Johnstone in December ended the Colombian-born player’s campaign prematurely.

Players who would benefit from a loan?

When it comes to Dons players who could benefit from some much needed match action one man springs to mind.

Step forward Peter Ambrose.

Peter Ambrose celebrates after scoring to make it 1-0 against Dundee United in October. Image: SNS
Peter Ambrose celebrates after scoring to make it 1-0 against Dundee United in October. Image: SNS

The Nigerian attacker was viewed as developmental prospect when he arrived from Hungarian side Ujpest last summer.

He scored just two goals in 23 appearances, mostly from the bench, and with two years remaining on his three-year deal he looks a prime candidate for a loan if he gets the opportunity for more minutes elsewhere.

After all, it worked out for Pape Gueye a year ago didn’t it?

The Senegalese striker struggled to make much impression at all in his first season with the Dons before summer football on loan at Kristiansund BK in Norway rejuvenated his career.

Conversation