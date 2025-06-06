Joe Harper: The three attributes Aberdeen should prioritise in their search for a new striker

The main priority of Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin during the summer transfer window must be signing a quality striker to lead the attack.

Proven goalscorers are in high demand and extremely expensive so Thelin and his recruitment team will have to scour Europe and beyond to find a hidden gem.

The signing of Bojan Miovski for only £535,000 from MTK Budapest in summer 2022 proves top players can be sourced at a decent price – and then developed.

With loan striker Kevin Nisbet returning to parent club Millwall and Oday Dabbagh moving back to Charleroi signing a goalscoring striker is a necessity.

There are a number of key components I believe Aberdeen must look for in a striker before launching a bid to sign.

Ability to read rhythm of a game

For me a striker must have game intelligence, character and attitude.

Ideally Aberdeen will sign a centre forward who has a real understanding of the game and can read the play as it rages on.

When you are a striker, football is like a game of chess and you have to think a number of moves ahead to get that checkmate – or goal.

A striker must be able to read the game and feel the rhythm of the play to anticipate where the ball will arrive in the box.

There is no point standing about waiting for the ball to arrive.

When I played, every time a ball was delivered into the penalty area I anticipated it and looked for it… I didn’t wait for it.

Intense hunger to score goals

A good striker is always going to be closely marked so there is no point asking team-mates to deliver the ball directly to you.

Instead you have to always be thinking and anticipating, which is why I told my team-mates just to get the ball into the box.

That was my area and they knew I would be there to get on the end of it.

Another quality any striker must have is the hunger, bravery and determination to get on the end of that ball played into the box.

A striker needs the mindset that the ball is mine, I’m going to win it, I’m going to shoot and I’m going to score.

There should be tunnel vision with that burning desire to score goals.

Gems can be found at a decent price

If Aberdeen can get a striker that ticks those boxes they will have a brilliant buy on their hands.

Miovski was that kind of penalty box player and delivered 44 goals across two seasons to secure a near £7million move to Spanish La Liga club Girona.

Unfortunately it has not worked out for Miovski in Spain as he has only scored four goals at Girona since his move last summer.

Aberdeen managed to source Miovski from an MTK Budapest team that had just been relegated from the Hungarian top-flight at the end of the 2021-22 season.

They also signed midfielder Ylber Ramadani from MTK Budapest for £100,000 that same summer.

Ramadani was another major star before being sold to Italian club Lecce for £1.1million.

Top players can be sourced at bargain prices if you look in the right places.

Aberdeen clearly need to sign a goalscorer in the summer but I would still like to see young attackers Alfie Bavidge and Fletcher Boyd get a chance to shine next season.

Both Bavidge and Boyd have shown they have an eye for goal.