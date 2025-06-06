Joe Harper: The three attributes Aberdeen should prioritise in their search for a new striker

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Joe Harper: The three attributes Aberdeen should prioritise in their search for a new striker

Aberdeen's all time record goalscorer outlines the key qualities any striker Aberdeen sign in the summer transfer window must possess.

Head Coach Jimmy Thelin during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park. Image: SNS.
Head Coach Jimmy Thelin during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park. Image: SNS.
By Joe Harper

The main priority of Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin during the summer transfer window must be signing a quality striker to lead the attack.

Proven goalscorers are in high demand and extremely expensive so Thelin and his recruitment team will have to scour Europe and beyond to find a hidden gem.

The signing of Bojan Miovski for only £535,000 from MTK Budapest in summer 2022 proves top players can be sourced at a decent price – and then developed.

With loan striker Kevin Nisbet returning to parent club Millwall and Oday Dabbagh moving back to Charleroi signing a goalscoring striker is a necessity.

Bojan Miovski celebrates on his knees after making it 1-0 Aberdeen during a Viaplay Cup semi-final against Hibs.
Bojan Miovski celebrates making it 1-0 Aberdeen during a Viaplay Cup semi-final against Hibs. Image: SNS.

There are a number of key components I believe Aberdeen must look for in a striker before launching a bid to sign.

Ability to read rhythm of a game

For me a striker must have game intelligence, character and attitude.

Ideally Aberdeen will sign a centre forward who has a real understanding of the game and can read the play as it rages on.

When you are a striker, football is like a game of chess and you have to think a number of moves ahead to get that checkmate – or goal.

A striker must be able to read the game and feel the rhythm of the play to anticipate where the ball will arrive in the box.

Aberdeen's Kevin Nisbet celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 against Hibs in the Premiership at Pittodrie.
Aberdeen’s Kevin Nisbet celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 against Hibs in the Premiership at Pittodrie. Image: SNS .

There is no point standing about waiting for the ball to arrive.

When I played, every time a ball was delivered into the penalty area I anticipated it and looked for it… I didn’t wait for it.

Intense hunger to score goals

A good striker is always going to be closely marked so there is no point asking team-mates to deliver the ball directly to you.

Instead you have to always be thinking and anticipating, which is why I told my team-mates just to get the ball into the box.

That was my area and they knew I would be there to get on the end of it.

Aberdeen Captain Graeme Shinnie lifts the Scottish Cup at Hampden after winning the final against Celtic.
Aberdeen Captain Graeme Shinnie lifts the Scottish Cup at Hampden after winning the final against Celtic. Image: SNS

Another quality any striker must have is the hunger, bravery and determination to get on the end of that ball played into the box.

A striker needs the mindset that the ball is mine, I’m going to win it, I’m going to shoot and I’m going to score.

There should be tunnel vision with that burning desire to score goals.

Gems can be found at a decent price

If Aberdeen can get a striker that ticks those boxes they will have a brilliant buy on their hands.

Aberdeen's Director of Football Steven Gunn, Chairman Dave Cormack and Chief Executive Alan Burrows celebrate the Scottish Cup win at Hampden.
Aberdeen’s Director of Football Steven Gunn, Chairman Dave Cormack and Chief Executive Alan Burrows celebrate the Scottish Cup win at Hampden. Image: SNS

Miovski was that kind of penalty box player and delivered 44 goals across two seasons to secure a near £7million move to Spanish La Liga club Girona.

Unfortunately it has not worked out for Miovski in Spain as he has only scored four goals at Girona since his move last summer.

Aberdeen managed to source Miovski from an MTK Budapest team that had just been relegated from the Hungarian top-flight at the end of the 2021-22 season.

They also signed midfielder Ylber Ramadani from MTK Budapest for £100,000 that same summer.

Former Aberdeen midfielder Ylber Ramadani in action for Lecce, as he closes down Antonio Sanabria of Torino. Image: Shutterstock

Ramadani was another major star before being sold to Italian club Lecce for £1.1million.

Top players can be sourced at bargain prices if you look in the right places.

Aberdeen clearly need to sign a goalscorer in the summer but I would still like to see young attackers Alfie Bavidge and Fletcher Boyd get a chance to shine next season.

Both Bavidge and Boyd have shown they have an eye for goal.

 

Conversation