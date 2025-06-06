Aberdeen sign German youth international left-back from FC Schalke 04 on four-year deal

Aberdeen have signed German youth international left-back Emmanuel Gyamfi on a four-year deal from FC Schalke 04.

The 20-year-old has been secured for an undisclosed fee subject to international clearance and VISA formalities.

Gyamfi emerged through the youth academy at Bundesliga 2 side Schalke where he is regarded as one of their hottest prospects.

The left-back gained valuable senior experience during a loan spell with VVV-Venlo in the Eerste Divisie during the 2024-2025 season.

Gyamfi says he is inspired by Aberdeen’s 20,000 fans during the Scottish Cup final triumph at Hampden.

And he aims to help bring more silverware success to the Dons under boss Jimmy Thelin.

He said: ” I’m really happy to be here and so are my family, so I am ready to go.

“Now that everything is sorted, I can focus on pre-season, and I am going to work hard before training starts.

“I will give my best to help the team.

“I want to show the fans what I can do as this is a good club, and we all want to achieve even more than last season.

“It was nice to see all the fan celebrations after winning the cup.

“It motivates me to want to do it again as you can see how much they love Aberdeen.

“Obviously it’s a dream to play in Europe, on that stage.

“It can be challenging but we are going to be ready as a team after a strong pre-season.”

An attacking-left back Gyamfi will bring pace, technical ability and goals to Aberdeen.

Thelin hails ‘dynamic’ left-back

Dons boss Thelin needed to bolster the left-back position following the exit of Jack MacKenzie at the end of the season.

Thelin said: “Emmanuel is a player we have been monitoring for some time.

“He possess all the attributes we are looking for in a modern full-back.

“He’s dynamic and has a great work ethic.

“His development at Schalke and his recent loan spell demonstrates his potential and we believe this will be the environment in which he can thrive.”