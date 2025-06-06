Aberdeen sign German youth international left-back from FC Schalke 04 on four-year deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen sign German youth international left-back from FC Schalke 04 on four-year deal

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin hails 'dynamic' left-back after securing his third signing of the summer with the capture of Emmanuel Gyamfi.

By Sean Wallace
Emmanuel Gyamfi of VVV-Venlo up against Bilal Ould-Chikh of FC Volendam. Image: Shutterestock
Aberdeen have signed German youth international left-back Emmanuel Gyamfi on a four-year deal from FC Schalke 04.

The 20-year-old has been secured for an undisclosed fee subject to international clearance and VISA formalities.

Gyamfi emerged through the youth academy at Bundesliga 2 side Schalke where he is regarded as one of their hottest prospects.

The left-back gained valuable senior experience during a loan spell with VVV-Venlo in the Eerste Divisie during the 2024-2025 season.

Emmanuel Gyamfi of VVV-Venlo runs with the ball during the Dutch TOTO KNVB Beker First Round match against Excelsior Rotterdam.
Gyamfi says he is inspired by Aberdeen’s 20,000 fans during the Scottish Cup final triumph at Hampden.

And he aims to help bring more silverware success to the Dons under boss Jimmy Thelin.

He said: ” I’m really happy to be here and so are my family, so I am ready to go.

“Now that everything is sorted, I can focus on pre-season, and I am going to work hard before training starts.

“I will give my best to help the team.

“I want to show the fans what I can do as this is a good club, and we all want to achieve even more than last season.

“It was nice to see all the fan celebrations after winning the cup.

“It motivates me to want to do it again as you can see how much they love Aberdeen.

“Obviously it’s a dream to play in Europe, on that stage.

“It can be challenging but we are going to be ready as a team after a strong pre-season.”

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin with the Scottish Cup trophy at Hampden after winning on penalties against Celtic in the final.
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin with the Scottish Cup trophy at Hampden after winning on penalties against Celtic in the final. Image: SNS

An attacking-left back Gyamfi will bring pace, technical ability and goals to Aberdeen.

Thelin hails ‘dynamic’ left-back

Dons boss Thelin needed to bolster the left-back position following the exit of Jack MacKenzie at the end of the season.

Thelin said: “Emmanuel is a player we have been monitoring for some time.

“He possess all the attributes we are looking for in a modern full-back.

“He’s dynamic and has a great work ethic.

“His development at Schalke and his recent loan spell demonstrates his potential and we believe this will be the environment in which he can thrive.”

Conversation