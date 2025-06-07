Aberdeen ‘in talks’ to sign Australia international striker

Aberdeen have been linked with a move for Portsmouth striker Kusini Yengi.

The 26-year-old is available on a free transfer with his deal at Pompey set to end this month.

According to Sky Sports, the Dons are in talks with Yengi, who has scored six goals in 11 games for Australia.

It could be the third Australian to sign for the Dons during the summer transfer window following the arrival of winger Nicolas Milanovic from Western Sydney Wanderers and goalkeeper Nick Suman from Cove Rangers.

On Friday the Dons signed German youth international Emmanuel Gyamfi on a four-year deal from FC Schalke 04.