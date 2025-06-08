Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack on why European football is critical for the Dons

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack believes European football has become critical for his club.

The Dons will look forward to a return to European football next season following a 12-month absence.

They will do so as Scottish Cup winners, with the cup success earning Aberdeen guaranteed group stage football for the second time in three seasons.

Cormack believes the financial incentives on offer on the European stage has changed the game for his club and reshaped it domestically.

The Dons chairman said: “Europe is critical for us, and we set out to play in Europe each year. We’ve had a stop-start run at that.

“The reason why it’s so important is simple.

“There’s more money to be made by a team in Scotland, in Europe, than gets distributed in prize money in the whole of Scottish football.

“That fact has changed the game.”

Dons will be chasing a £9m European jackpot

The financial attraction of regular European football is no secret, but it is becoming more lucrative with each passing campaign.

As cup winners the Dons will enter the Europa League at the play-off round with the draw for the two-legged tie due to be made on August 4.

If Jimmy Thelin’s side can win the play-off then a prize fund of upwards of £9million awaits.

Defeat will mean entry in the Conference League group stage which in itself remains a lucrative competition where participation is worth in the region of £5m.

Cormack said: “There’s £25billion of UEFA money been distributed in the last 20 years and 10 clubs have taken 50% of that.

“That’s a massive imbalance.

“European football, the beautiful game here, was created by more than 1,000 clubs across 50 countries but in spite of the group effort to build European football we’ve had a situation where a handful of clubs have said ‘well, we want to own it all.’

“We need to lobby for that being addressed, but that’s a topic for another day.”

‘I owe a lot of credit to Stewart Milne’

Cormack has seen first-hand how clubs in Scotland have struggled financially chasing European football since the creation of the Scottish Premier League in 1999.

Aberdeen also felt the strain, finding themselves shackled by significant debt for more than a decade.

The chairman’s predecessor Stewart Milne guided the club back into the black before handing over the reins to Cormack, who believes his club is better equipped to compete for Europe regularly today.

He said: “We need to remember, not just at Aberdeen, but across the country, in the late 1990s, that many clubs speculated to accumulate.

“They did so based on the premise that the television money, broadcasting income, was going to be pro-rata, what England does, and that didn’t happen.

“Some clubs went bust but at Aberdeen, we took our medicine.

“There was a significant debt that was built up. And it took until 2014-15 to get rid of that debt.

“That’s before I came back on the board and I owe a lot of credit to Stewart Milne and the board for seeing that through and getting that done.

“I think that’s sort of forgotten.

“Aberdeen did what many other clubs did. Speculate to accumulate, but we took our medicine.

“On top of that the money has been poured into Europe.

“From Aberdeen’s perspective, we have no bank debt. Yes, we’re taking risks with the player trading strategy, but it does allow us to invest more than we bring in each year in season tickets and retail.”

Chairman excited at prospect of more European trips

More money means more investment which, if Cormack gets his way, will make Aberdeen stronger.

But for the Dons supporters, Europe mean eagerly awaiting the opportunity to plan autumn trips to the continent.

The 2023-24 campaign brought trips to Gothenburg, Frankfurt, Thessaloniki and Helsinki and produced memories which will last a lifetime.

Cormack is excited to see what comes next.

He said: “Achieving playing in the group stages of European football for the first time in 15 years last season was something I think many of us enjoyed.

“These European trips were so special. I remember being in Frankfurt and making the mistake of walking into the square there.

“There was already 1,000 Aberdeen fans gathered in the square at that point.

“These are all just great occasions for everybody and we’re looking forward to having more.”