Australia international Kusini Yengi reveals why he opted to join Aberdeen

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin believes he has signed a player with a proven track record in new striker Kusini Yengi.

The 26-year-old has become the Dons’ fourth recruit of the close season, after he agreed a pre-contract to move to Pittodrie from English Championship side Portsmouth on a three-year deal.

Dons boss Thelin said: “We were quite specific about the type of profile we had identified to play as a striker for Aberdeen and Kusini has a lot of the qualities we were after.

“He is tall, strong and quick, he will work hard for the team and lead the line.

“He has also proven at both Portsmouth and with the Socceroos that he can score goals on a consistent basis.

“It is important for us to have different profiles of players who can bring specific strengths to our shape and how we want to play.

“With European group stage football and a busy domestic schedule, he will play a vital role for us in what we hope will be a competitive squad.”

New striker Yengi excited by Aberdeen move

Yengi is eager to get his new career in Scottish football started after being impressed by Dons boss Thelin’s vision for the club.

He told RedTV: “It feels great to be an Aberdeen player and I can’t wait to get started.

“It’s important for me to know where I’m going to be playing my football next year and where I’m going to be scoring goals.

“It’s nice for the club to offer me a contract with a bit of length to it and I’m looking forward to playing for Aberdeen for years to come.

“I first heard of their interest once the season ended. They got in touch with my agent who phoned me to say Aberdeen were interested.

“I’m looking forward to playing here for several years.

“The manager and staff have all been very positive and their enthusiasm was one of the main reasons I chose to come here.

“I loved the project that was pitched to me.

“What the manager and coaches want to achieve and what they stand for, where they think they can utilise me as a player to help the club, so I was very excited.

“Every kid dreams of playing European football and playing for big clubs like Aberdeen so I am very excited to play in those competitions and represent Aberdeen.”

New Don Yengi will join his brother Tete in Scottish football

Yengi will join his brother Tete in plying his trade in the Scottish Premiership next season following his move to Pittodrie.

Striker Tete, who is two years younger than the new Dons striker, helped Livingston win promotion at the end of the season via the play-offs.

The new Aberdeen forward is looking forward to facing his brother, who scored against the Dons in the 2023-24 season, in the top-flight in the new campaign.

He said: “I heard of the club through my brother who also plays here in Scotland.

“He said a lot of great things. I remember the day he scored against Aberdeen quite well and I remember him describing how big a club it was and the fans who were there.

“It helped me with my decision on joining.

“My mum is over here quite often to watch us play and our father lives in South Sudan so he’s not able to get over as much, but I’m hoping I’ll be able to bring him over next year.”

Yengi’s progression to international stage

The 6ft 2in attacker, who was born in Australia but has Sudanese and British heritage, scored six goals in 27 appearances for Adelaide United before moving to Western Sydney Wanderers in 20222.

His form for Wanderers led to Pompey paying an undisclosed fee to take him to Fratton Park in the summer of 2023.

Yengi scored five goals in his opening five games for Portsmouth and earned his first call-up for the Australian national team in November 2023.

He has since gone on to score six goals in 11 appearances for the Socceroos and hopes he can be part of the Australian squad for next year’s World Cup.

Yengi, who was with his international team-mates at their training camp prior to joining the Dons, said: “Hopefully I can continue my good form with Aberdeen and get more recognition and travel to the World Cup.

“It’s something very few players get to be part of. Australia have had a great qualifying campaign and I’ve scored a lot of goals to help us get to where we are right now.

“I asked a lot of questions without saying which club was in interested in me. I spoke to Martin Boyle and Lewis Miller who were at my table.

“They were actually trying to encourage me to join their club as well.

“There are other players who play for the Australian national team here who get international recognition and I hope that will continue to happen next season.”

Yengi joins a growing group of Aussies at Pittodrie

Yengi’s arrival at Pittodrie brings the number of Australian players to arrive at Aberdeen this summer to three following the signings of Wanderers winger Nicolas Milanovic and goalkeeper Nick Suman from Cove Rangers.

The Dons forward believes having some of his countrymen alongside him can be mutually beneficial for all three players.

He said: “I played with Nick for six months at Western Sydney Wanderers and he’s a great player.

“Nick has kicked on since I was there and had an amazing season and been named A League player of the year.

“He’s a player who is very direct and likes to score and assist. He’s assisted a goal for me in the past so hopefully next season there’s a lot more of those.

“I believe Nick (Suman) and I were involved in a few matches in the A League. I don’t know him personally but I’ve heard great things.

“It’s going to be massive for me and for them to have someone who’s grown up in a similar environment and country as you did.

“I had that at Portsmouth. Alex Robertson, who is Australian, helped me and taught me little things about the UK I didn’t understand.

“I’ll be able to help Nick with that next year while Suman can help us with settling into the city.”

Yengi eager for fresh start in Scotland

Yengi arrives in Scottish football with a point to prove after a frustrating campaign with Portsmouth in the English Championship.

After helping his club win promotion from League One, niggling injuries restricted him to just 14 appearances for the club.

But the striker hopes his new challenge in Scotland can be the fresh start he needs.

Yengi said: “Winning League One with Portsmouth was my first real taste of winning something and it was amazing.

“I’m sure all the boys who were part of the cup win here this year now have that feeling and understand that’s the moments you work so hard for.

“I loved every moment playing for that club and everyone there was amazing.

“It was a great move coming from Australia and they gave me a platform to showcase my talent here.

“This year I was excited to kick on and do more but unfortunately due to a few injuries that wasn’t the case and things didn’t go as I wanted them to.

“But Aberdeen have now come calling and I’m excited to get going and kick on from where I ended the League One season scoring goals and having fun.”