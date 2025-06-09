Duncan Shearer: Aberdeen adding quality as well as quantity

Aberdeen certainly cannot be accused of resting on their laurels as the transfer activity ramps up at Pittodrie.

The feelgood factor following the Scottish Cup win last month shows no sign of easing at the Dons after Kusini Yengi arrived at the club on a three-year deal on Sunday.

The former Portsmouth striker is the fourth new arrival of an already busy close season for the Dons and I’m excited at the prospect of seeing so many new faces next term.

I’ve said before how I enjoy seeing managers try something different rather than the Scottish transfer merry-go-round which seems to involve players jumping between clubs in the top-flight.

Aberdeen and manager Jimmy Thelin have certainly been bold with their recruitment so far with three Australians and a German coming on board to join and already cosmopolitan squad.

Calibre of new arrivals at Aberdeen is impressive

Time will tell if these players are all successful, but it’s certainly been good, proactive business from the Dons so far.

There’s a new goalkeeper in Nick Suman, a left back in Emmanuel Gyamfi, a right winger in Nicolas Milanovic and a new attacking option in Yengi.

They are all positions Thelin needed to strengthen following the departures of Ross Doohan, Jack MacKenzie, Jeppe Okkels, Kevin Nisbet and Jeppe Okkels.

Milanovic is the A League player of the year in Australia, while Yengi is an Australian international.

At the other end of the age scale, 20 year-old Gyamfi is highly rated in Germany and the disappointment among his former club’s supporters gives me encouragement he’s going to be a welcome addition to the squad.

Gyamfi will present a new challenge for Aberdeen captain Shinnie

I’m interested to see where this leaves Graeme Shinnie though.

The Dons captain showed his versatility as he reverted to the left back slot he made his own during his Caley Thistle days for the final weeks of the season at Pittodrie.

He was restored to midfield for the cup final win against Celtic but I had anticipated him returning to defence following MacKenzie’s departure for Plymouth Argyle.

Gyamfi’s arrival, however, changes all that. He has signed a four-year deal which tells me the Dons have high hopes for their young new left back.

Shinnie will welcome the challenge of course, and he also showed at Hampden he still has much to offer in the heart of the Dons engine room.

But I’m already intrigued at the prospect of seeing how this new-look Aberdeen team is going to shape up next season.

Something tells me the quartet of new faces in the door at the club are the first of many.

Gallagher ticks the boxes of what is needed at Ross County

Declan Gallagher is the identikit signing of the type of player Ross County will need to if they want to bounce straight back to the Premiership next season.

I was impressed to see the former Scotland international sign for the Staggies following his departure from Dundee United and he ticks a lot of boxes of what is needed.

Gallagher brings physicality, experience and leadership to Don Cowie’s side and those qualities will be sorely needed next season in what is going to be a much-changed County team.

Eight contracted players and seven who were on loan have departed Global Energy Stadium in what seems to be an annual event at the end of every season.

County fans have become used to seeing the high turnover of talent every summer, but this has been the season where the drastic overhaul has finally caught up with the Staggies.

I’m not sure if we’re going to see that policy change anytime soon given geography seems to be a factor which works against Ross County, and Caley Thistle for that matter.

Experience vital in the Championship

There’s little doubt it makes for an unpredictable and instable environment every year.

Next season is going to be a very different one for County and a new experience for Don Cowie as a manager.

The Championship is ultra-competitive and you need players who can roll their sleeves up and graft week after week if you want to win the title.

We won’t see a raft of loan players pitching up at Dingwall now County are no longer in the top flight either.

What will see is more young lads from the academy being introduced to the first-team squad.

That’s why players such as Gallagher, and Jordan White for that matter, will be so important for the club.

It’s important County get a few more with those character traits on board for their promotion bid.