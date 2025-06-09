Kusini Yengi: What Aberdeen fans can expect from the Dons’ new striker

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Kusini Yengi: What Aberdeen fans can expect from the Dons’ new striker

Porstmouth fan, writer and podcaster Jack Hancock gives the lowdown on Aberdeen's new forward.

New Aberdeen striker Kusini Yengi in action for Portsmouth. Image: Shutterstock
New Aberdeen striker Kusini Yengi in action for Portsmouth. Image: Shutterstock
By Paul Third

New Aberdeen striker Kusini Yengi has all the tools in his locker to be a success – if he can improve one problem area.

The Australian international became the Dons’ fourth signing of the close season when he put pen to paper on a three-year deal on Sunday.

He joins Aberdeen from English Championship side Portsmouth where he has endured a challenging couple of seasons in England.

The 26 year-old helped fire his club to promotion from League One a year ago but struggled for game time in the Championship, making just four starts in 14 appearances in England’s second tier.

Pompey fan, writer and podcaster Jack Hancock insists the Dons new signing’s talent is undeniable, but his struggles with injury impacted his time at Fratton Park.

Hancock said: “I think when he does play and when he’s fit, he’s a really good finisher.

“He’s fast, he’s powerful, he is good in the dribble.

“But the biggest concern is his availability which is just abysmal.”

Yengi was a Pompey cult hero

Yengi was a cult hero at Portsmouth after scoring 13 goals in the club’s promotion winning season in 2023-24 and Hancock believes fans will be sad to see him leave the club.

When asked if his time at Fratton Park is a case of what might have been, Hancock said: “Definitely.

“He’s an immensely frustrating footballer, but there’s a lot of love for Kusini at our club because of his contribution in League One in his first season.

Portsmouth forward Kusini Yengi has joined Aberdeen on a three-year deal. Image: Shutterstock

“Going into this season where Colby Bishop, our main number nine, had heart surgery, I feared he might not be back for an entire year.

“At that point we all thought it would be an amazing opportunity for Kusini to make the shirt his own.

“But I think it became pretty apparent around winter, from November to February that it was just not going to click.

“We had a game away at Preston where he kind of played up front with Colby and I was thinking ‘come on, you don’t have to do a lot of work, you can just find goals because Colby’s going to do the rest of the work.’

“I don’t know if it was a lack of confidence, but he was just off it in terms of his application, his decision making, the small things like the movements before taking the touch.

“It was always that way in his time with us and that’s why we never got to see the best of him.”

Injuries are hard to ignore

Yengi was regarded as a bargain buy when he arrived in England from Western Sydney Wanderers in 2023.

Hopes were high the 6ft 2in attacker would be a success in England, and Hancock believes the striker must have been as frustrated as the fans were.

Kusini Yengi in action for Australia. Image: Shutterstock

He said: “When we signed him from Australia, we paid £76,000.

“He was a very exciting player, obviously about 24 at the time, but had a lot of raw attributes that you like.

“But what I might have overlooked personally at the time was just how bad his injury record was.

“It’s one of the things where you go ‘oh yeah, but it’ll be different when it comes to us’.

“But he just always broke down with small injuries, muscular ones, non-contact ones.

“It’s really annoying. I’m sure he’s not happy about it either, but from a fan point of view you’re sat there willing him on, but it just never fully clicked.”

‘It wouldn’t surprise me if he was a hit in Scotland’

Yengi will be hoping a change of country can bring a change of fortune and Hancock argues the new Dons striker’s goal return is more impressive than he is given credit for considering the setbacks he endured at Pompey.

That’s why he believes Aberdeen’s new forward can be success, if he can have a consistent run of games.

He said: “It wouldn’t surprise me if he was a hit up in Scotland, but it’s just about keeping him fit, and I can’t stress how big a challenge that is.

“I saw a bit of the discourse on social media from the Aberdeen side about how many goals he had scored compared to games he had played.

“But if you look at his minutes per goal ratio, he’s much, much better.

“In his first season it was a goal every 89 minutes and it was headers, penalties, right foot, left foot.

“You think ‘oh my God, we’ve got a player here’, but it just didn’t quite work out because of his body essentially.

“But there’s a player there, for sure.”

Conversation