Kusini Yengi: What Aberdeen fans can expect from the Dons’ new striker

New Aberdeen striker Kusini Yengi has all the tools in his locker to be a success – if he can improve one problem area.

The Australian international became the Dons’ fourth signing of the close season when he put pen to paper on a three-year deal on Sunday.

He joins Aberdeen from English Championship side Portsmouth where he has endured a challenging couple of seasons in England.

The 26 year-old helped fire his club to promotion from League One a year ago but struggled for game time in the Championship, making just four starts in 14 appearances in England’s second tier.

Pompey fan, writer and podcaster Jack Hancock insists the Dons new signing’s talent is undeniable, but his struggles with injury impacted his time at Fratton Park.

Hancock said: “I think when he does play and when he’s fit, he’s a really good finisher.

“He’s fast, he’s powerful, he is good in the dribble.

“But the biggest concern is his availability which is just abysmal.”

Yengi was a Pompey cult hero

Yengi was a cult hero at Portsmouth after scoring 13 goals in the club’s promotion winning season in 2023-24 and Hancock believes fans will be sad to see him leave the club.

When asked if his time at Fratton Park is a case of what might have been, Hancock said: “Definitely.

“He’s an immensely frustrating footballer, but there’s a lot of love for Kusini at our club because of his contribution in League One in his first season.

“Going into this season where Colby Bishop, our main number nine, had heart surgery, I feared he might not be back for an entire year.

“At that point we all thought it would be an amazing opportunity for Kusini to make the shirt his own.

“But I think it became pretty apparent around winter, from November to February that it was just not going to click.

“We had a game away at Preston where he kind of played up front with Colby and I was thinking ‘come on, you don’t have to do a lot of work, you can just find goals because Colby’s going to do the rest of the work.’

“I don’t know if it was a lack of confidence, but he was just off it in terms of his application, his decision making, the small things like the movements before taking the touch.

“It was always that way in his time with us and that’s why we never got to see the best of him.”

Injuries are hard to ignore

Yengi was regarded as a bargain buy when he arrived in England from Western Sydney Wanderers in 2023.

Hopes were high the 6ft 2in attacker would be a success in England, and Hancock believes the striker must have been as frustrated as the fans were.

He said: “When we signed him from Australia, we paid £76,000.

“He was a very exciting player, obviously about 24 at the time, but had a lot of raw attributes that you like.

“But what I might have overlooked personally at the time was just how bad his injury record was.

“It’s one of the things where you go ‘oh yeah, but it’ll be different when it comes to us’.

“But he just always broke down with small injuries, muscular ones, non-contact ones.

“It’s really annoying. I’m sure he’s not happy about it either, but from a fan point of view you’re sat there willing him on, but it just never fully clicked.”

‘It wouldn’t surprise me if he was a hit in Scotland’

Yengi will be hoping a change of country can bring a change of fortune and Hancock argues the new Dons striker’s goal return is more impressive than he is given credit for considering the setbacks he endured at Pompey.

That’s why he believes Aberdeen’s new forward can be success, if he can have a consistent run of games.

He said: “It wouldn’t surprise me if he was a hit up in Scotland, but it’s just about keeping him fit, and I can’t stress how big a challenge that is.

“I saw a bit of the discourse on social media from the Aberdeen side about how many goals he had scored compared to games he had played.

“But if you look at his minutes per goal ratio, he’s much, much better.

“In his first season it was a goal every 89 minutes and it was headers, penalties, right foot, left foot.

“You think ‘oh my God, we’ve got a player here’, but it just didn’t quite work out because of his body essentially.

“But there’s a player there, for sure.”