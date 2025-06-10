Willie Miller: Why Aberdeen’s early transfer business sends clear message to rivals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Willie Miller: Why Aberdeen’s early transfer business sends clear message to rivals

Aberdeen legend Miller discusses the early signings by boss Jimmy Thelin of striker Kusini Yengi, left-back Emmanuel Gyamfi, winger Nicolas Milanovic and keeper Nick Suman.

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin celebrates at the end of the Scottish Cup final after beating Celtic to lift the trophy.
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin celebrates at the end of the Scottish Cup final after beating Celtic to lift the trophy. Image: Shutterstock
By Sean Wallace

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin is maintaining the momentum of the Scottish Cup triumph by moving quickly to secure new signings.

Winning the Scottish Cup for the first time since 1990 delivered a massive feelgood factor to the club, city and supporters.

By already signing four players Thelin and the Pittodrie hierarchy are delivering a clear message that they will not rest on their laurels after landing silverware.

They are clearly determined to build on the trophy glory by taking Aberdeen to the next level, which is exciting to see.

Portsmouth forward Kusini Yengi (10) during an EFL Sky Bet Championship match against Watford. Image: Shutterstock.
Thelin has already signed striker Kusini Yengi, left-back Emmanuel Gyamfi, winger Nicolas Milanovic and keeper Nick Suman.

It is very encouraging to see Aberdeen move fast to secure new signings and hopefully many more will arrive in the summer transfer window.

Building on success of Scottish Cup

Thelin needs a strong squad, both in terms of quality and numbers with European group stage football guaranteed for the upcoming season.

The recent campaign ended on a euphoric high when winning the club’s first trophy since 2014.

However, you can’t just sit back and bask in the glow of a successful season.

It is vital to push to build on that success and deliver further progression.

These early signings indicate that is very much the mindset at Pittodrie.

New Aberdeen signing Emmanuel Gyamfi raises a club scarf.
Permanent signings are the priority at Pittodrie

Thelin needs to add quality in the summer window to ensure the next step on the ladder is upwards, and not downwards.

All four signings made so far by Thelin since the season ended have been on permanent contracts, which is great to see.

Securing players on long-term deals gives the manager, the club and the team stability.

There is a role for loan additions, perhaps a couple, to bolster the squad but it is always better to have permanent signings.

Aberdeen have filled the left-back slot vacated by the exit of Jack MacKenzie by signing  Gyamfi on a four-year deal from Bundesliga 2 outfit Schalke.

Nicolas Milanovic (L) of Western Sydney Wanderers FC and Riku Danzaki (R) of Western United FC. Image: Shutterstock.
At 20-years-old he is clearly a player Aberdeen see as having the potential to develop.

Schalke may be in Bundesliga 2 now but they are still a high quality club in terms of organisation and how it is run.

So Gyamfi should be coming to Aberdeen with extremely good habits.

New left back fits Aberdeen model

The signing of Gyamfi fits in with the trading model Aberdeen are utilising.

Aberdeen are trying to unearth talent, give them a platform and hope they shine in the first team for a number of seasons.

If they are a success then they ultimately secure a transfer fee for a player who has been productive in the team.

It is a win-win as the player has developed his career and Aberdeen benefit from his performances and transfer fee.

Striker Bojan Miovski is the perfect example of that trading model having been signed for £535,000 from MTK Budapest before selling him to Girona for almost £7million.

Another positive signing by Aberdeen in preparation for the new campaign is the capture of striker Yengi.

Australian international Yengi has been secured on a free following the expiration of his contract with Championship side Portsmouth.

Yengi has been capped 11 times by Australia.

His younger brother Tete plays for Livingston so the new Dons signing will be well aware of the expectation that comes when playing for Aberdeen.

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin celebrates winning the Scottish Cup. Image: SNS.
The new season does not start until early August when Aberdeen kick-off their Premiership campaign.

The Europa League play-off is not until August 21 and 28 so there is plenty of time to work with the new signings.

Previously Aberdeen began the season much earlier due to the League Cup group stages or early Euro qualifiers.

Now Thelin has that extra time to fully integrate and gel his side to ensure they hit the new campaign ready to fight on both the domestic and European fronts.

 

Conversation