Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Sean Wallace: The positions Aberdeen still need to fill in the summer transfer window

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin has already signed four players - but many more signings are required this summer to be ready for European group stage action and domestic commitments.

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin gives instructions from the sidelines during the Scottish Cup semi-final against Hearts. Image: PA
By Sean Wallace

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin has already been proactive by securing four new signings in preparation for European group stage action.

Thelin has already signed striker Kusini Yengi, left-back Emmanuel Gyamfi, winger Nicolas Milanovic and keeper Nick Suman.

However, the work has only begun – as more additions are required in key positions to ensure the Dons can balance European group stage and domestic commitments.

Thelin needs to build a squad who can not only survive playing on two fronts, but thrive.

Portsmouth forward Kusini Yengi (10) during an EFL Sky Bet Championship match against Watford. Image: Shutterstock.
A priority is signing an out-and-out No.9 capable of scoring 15 to 20 goals a season.

That is perhaps the toughest challenge of the summer window, as proven scorers are in high demand and do not come cheap.

Yengi signed but another striker still needed

Aberdeen have already signed striker Kusini Yengi on a free following the expiration of his contract with Championship Portsmouth.

Australia international Yengi is a powerful target-man who delivered goals in his debut season at Portsmouth to fire the club to Championship promotion.

However, last season Yengi was hampered by injury problems and the 26-year-old failed to score for Pompey.

Aberdeen also have Ester Sokler who will return from injury in time for pre-season, with the forward having missed the final two months of the campaign.

Sokler scored seven Dons goals last season – but only two of those came in the Premiership.

However, the Slovenian’s quality was underlined by a sensational overhead kick goal in the 3-3 draw with Hibs and a superb finish in a 2-2 draw with Celtic.

Aberdeen also have Pape Gueye and Peter Ambrose.

Versatile attacker Gueye was used as a winger, No.10 and striker last season and scored eight goals in a campaign where he was out for four months with a thigh injury.

Ambrose, however, has struggled for game-time.

Despite those four strikers, Thelin and the Pittodrie board still need to bolster the attack with a proven goalscorer.

Aberdeen’s need for a creative No.10

Another necessity is a summer signing to deliver the ammunition to the strikers from a central role, and Aberdeen require a creative No.10.

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin celebrating with the Scottish Cup. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Leighton Clarkson and Ante Palaversa can both play in that position, but have been utilised by Thelin in a more deeper role in the defensive midfield two of a 4-2-3-1.

Also needed is a combative, box-to-box central midfielder to add further bite and drive to the heart of the team.

A fundamental facet of Thelin’s style is rapid transitional play and that is delivered by Shayden Morris and Topi Keskinen on the flanks.

However, a driving box-to-box midfielder is required to bring that through the middle.

Is another centre-back required?

Bolstering the defence by signing a centre-back could also be required, especially after the success of a change of formation in the Scottish Cup final.

Thelin showed in the trophy triumph at Hampden he could go with three centre-backs when adopting a 5-3-2  against Celtic.

After the success of this tactic, using three-centre backs could be a route Thelin goes down in future games – particularly away at Celtic or Rangers.

Aberdeen's Jack Milne and Celtic's Arne Engels in action during the Scottish Cup final. Image: SNS.
The sensational performance of Jack Milne in the Scottish Cup final will surely elevate the youth academy graduate into more regular starts.

Aberdeen also have Kristers Tobers, Mats Knoester, Gavin Molloy, Richard Jensen and Slobodan Rubezic.

There are question marks over Jensen and Rubezic, who were both sent on loan last season.

Jensen and Rubezic will both return for pre-season training, but whether they are still at Pittodrie at the end of the window remains to be seen.

Pathway for youth to break through

Experienced signings are required, but that cannot be to the detriment of emerging youth at the club.

There also needs to be a pathway for rising stars to get game-time.

Attacker Fletcher Boyd, 17, made a sensational breakthrough when scoring in back-to-back games at the end of the 2023-24 season.

However, Boyd played only 72 minutes last season across seven games.

Teens Adam Emslie, Alfie Stewart, Findlay Marshall and Alfie Bavidge all had successful loan spells at lower league clubs last season.

 

