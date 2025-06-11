Five more Australians Aberdeen could consider signing in the summer transfer window

Aberdeen made it a hat-trick of Australians when they completed the signing of Portsmouth striker Kusini Yengi at the weekend.

Three of Aberdeen’s four summer arrival are from Down Under as fellow Aussies Nicolas Milanovic and Nick Suman have also been snapped up by the Dons.

Milanovic joins Aberdeen from Western Sydney Wanderers, while Suman makes the shorter journey from Cove Rangers, having previously played for Northbridge, Macarthur and Western Sydney Wanderers.

Jimmy Thelin and the Aberdeen recruitment team believe the A-League can prove a happy hunting ground for the club’s player trading strategy.

Here are some more players lighting up the A-League who could enhance the Aberdeen squad ahead of the 2025-26 campaign:

Archie Goodwin (Adelaide United)

The 20-year-old Adelaide United forward enjoyed a breakthrough season in the A-League, finishing joint top scorer with 13 goals from 26 games.

The clinical Goodwin’s 13-goal haul came from only 48 shots throughout the season.

He wouldn’t be cheap as he is tied down on a long-term deal until the summer of 2028.

A Goodwin back at Aberdeen? It’s unlikely – but the powerful finisher looks set to have a bright future in the game.

If he continues his scoring form, it is only a matter of time before a bigger club makes Adelaide an offer they can’t refuse.

Adrian Segecic (Sydney FC)

The 21-year-old winger was joint top of the scoring charts with Archie Goodwin on 13 goals. He averaged more shots per 90 minutes than any other, with 4.06 shots per match.

Segecic is out of contract and Sydney head coach Ufuk Talay has said the winger will “definitely” leave if he is given the chance to move overseas.

He previously spent time on loan at Dutch side Dordrecht, who play in the Netherlands’ second tier.

He credited the move from transforming him from a “nervous” bit-part player to one of the top players in the A-League.

Reports have linked him with Austrian side Rapid Vienna.

Kealey Adamson (Macarthur FC)

The 22-year-old defender was called up for last month’s ASEAN All Stars side who won 1-0 against Manchester United.

Right-back Adamson, who can also play left-back, won more tackles than any other defender in the A-League last season with only his midfield teammate Luke Bratton winning more challenges than him during the campaign.

Adamson is out of contract and it is understood a number of English clubs are weighing up a move for the Australia youth international.

Noah Botic (Western United)

How about the striker dubbed the next Mark Viduka?

There are no shortage of clubs chasing the 23-year-old, who has netted 28 goals in 76 games for Western United.

He netted 16 goals in 29 matches in all competitions during the 2024-25 season, which has alerted clubs from across Europe to the player’s availability.

Botic, who is out of contract, has been linked with a move to German side St Pauli, while it is reported clubs in the English Championship, Scotland, Belgium, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, Turkey, Croatia and Slovenia are also keen.

Daniel Arzani (Melbourne Victory)

The 26-year-old has been linked with a move back to Scottish football with Hearts understood to be very keen on the former Celtic loan player.

Arzani joined Celtic on a two-year loan deal from Manchester City in August 2018, but made only one appearance after suffering an ACL injury on his debut against Dundee.

He was sent on loan to five different clubs during his time at City before returning to Australia by joining Macarthur in 2022, before moving to Melbourne a year later.

Arzani, the top-ranked player in the A-League for dribbles completed over the past season, feels he has a point to prove if he returns to Europe after describing his previous time at Manchester City as “super disappointing” and “a massive, almost waste of time.”

Will we see him back in Scotland next season?