Five youngsters hoping to make Aberdeen’s European squad

Aberdeen look set to call on youth academy prospects to bolster their squad for the club’s return to European action next season.

The transfer window opens next week, but the Dons have already been busy by adding new players to their squad.

Australian trio Kusini Yengi, Nick Suman and Nicolas Milanovic and German full-back Emmanuel Gyamfi are the latest additions to manager Jimmy Thelin’s playing cohort as he strengthens for the Conference League play-off round on August 21 and 28.

But, as it stands, Aberdeen will have to turn to their young prospects to bolster the ranks for European competition.

Uefa eligibility headache for the Dons

Under Uefa competition rules, clubs are allowed to name a squad of 25 players for European competition.

However, eight of the players must be deemed locally-trained.

The criteria is split into two sub-categories: club-trained and association-trained, with clubs required to have four of each.

Aberdeen have ONE club-trained player in Jack Milne and two association-trained players in captain Graeme Shinnie and vice-captain Nicky Devlin.

Uefa rules dictate if a club have fewer than eight players in both sub-categories, the overall squad limit of 25 must be reduced accordingly.

In the Dons’ case that leaves manager Thelin only able to select 17 players from his squad of non-association trained players, which currently stands at 22.

Aberdeen faced a similar issue two years ago and were only able to list a squad of 21 players for the Conference League.

Jack MacKenzie was the only club-trained squad member, while Shinnie, Devlin and goalkeeper Ross Doohan met the association-trained criteria.

As a result, Dutch Dons attacker Vicente Besuijen missed out on a place in the squad for the competition.

Former Aberdeen boss Barry Robson was able to bolster his squad from his List B pool and included Connor Barron, Ryan Duncan and Tom Ritchie in his squad in 2023.

Thelin will be looking to do the same from his available players next season.

List B players hoping to make the squad for Europe

Duncan, who spent last season on loan at Queen’s Park, still meets the criteria as he was born after January 1, 2004.

Striker Fletcher Boyd, and goalkeeper Rodrigo Vitols will also be strong contenders to make the final squad for Europe.

But there are five other young Dons who have returned to Pittodrie, having each gained significant senior experience in the last campaign, who will be hoping to catch the manager’s eye.

Leading the way is winger Adam Emslie, who has had a breakthrough season on loan at League One side Cove Rangers.

The 19-year-old built on a productive spell with Formartine United in the Highland League in the 2023-24 campaign by playing 39 games for Paul Hartley’s side, starting 35 of them.

With 13 goals and seven assists to his name from his time at Balmoral Stadium, it is fair to say the winger’s season across the city was a successful one.

Emslie was not the only player to impress in the blue of Cove Rangers, however.

Findlay Marshall also had an excellent campaign at Balmoral Stadium.

The 19-year-old quickly cemented his place at Cove, starting 29 of 38 games for the club and scoring eight goals and creating four others in an impressive campaign.

Attacking midfielder Dylan Lobban reinvented himself in a new role as an attacking full-back for Hartley’s side, starting 28 of 33 games for Cove and contributing two goals and three assists.

Also 19, his performances led to him being named development player of the year by his parent club in the annual Aberdeen FC end of season awards.

Highland duo also knocking on the Dons door

Two other Dons players will be hoping their performances at loan clubs in the second half of the campaign have propelled them into the Reds first-team picture, too.

Midfielder Alfie Stewart’s January loan move to Caley Thistle was a success, with the 18-year-old midfielder scoring three goals and providing three assists after starting 13 of his 17 appearances for Scott Kellacher’s side.

Alfie Bavidge will also look back on his brief time at Caledonian Stadium with fond memories.

The 19-year-old striker had a difficult first half of the campaign in the Championship with Ayr United.

He scored two goals, in a 5-3 win against Falkirk, after making 15 appearances for the Honest Men, but only started three games.

A January switch to the Highlands, where his dad Martin played as a youngster, proved a much more prolific environment, however.

Bavidge started 10 games for Caley Jags, scoring six times in a hugely encouraging spell before a hamstring injury brought his campaign to a premature end.