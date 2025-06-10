EXCLUSIVE: Lowdown on Aberdeen signing Emmanuel Gyamfi – ‘the machine’ of VVV-Venlo – from Dutch loan club’s technical director

Aberdeen’s new signing Emmanuel Gyamfi was “the machine” of VVV-Venlo, says the Dutch club’s technical director.

Teun Jacobs, from the Eerste Divisie outfit, lifted the lid on the Dons’ summer addition in a chat with The Press and Journal.

Secured from German Bundesliga 2 Schalke 04 last week, 20-year-old Gyamfi spent last term on loan at Venlo in the Netherlands’ second-tier, with the home fans at De Koel coming up with a fitting nickname for the fast, strong and hard-working player described by Jacobs.

Jacobs said: “In our stadium, they said he was ‘the machine.’

“I think he is a very technical player.

“He is fast, he is strong.

“He played as a left-back in the second half of the season in Venlo.

“And he is comfortable with the ball.”

The Venlo technical chief added: “He works hard defensively.

“The opponent might get outside of Emmanuel the first time, but then the second time Emmanuel is there and the third time Emmanuel is there.

“So his defensive skills are not at the best, but if you come at Emmanuel three times, he will adapt.

“But also in the same action… the attacker will think he has beaten Emmanuel, and he (Gyamfi) is two or three seconds back, but he has the speed to recover.”

Potential is ‘huge’ – but one key point for Gyamfi to ‘improve’

While Gyamfi’s own description of himself to Aberdeen’s website was “a winger or a full-back on both sides”, Jacobs is convinced – despite occasions in other positions across 31 appearances for Venlo last term – his potential lies at left-back.

Jacobs said: “When he develops himself, I think he could be a very, very good left-back, if he wants to play in the left-back position.

“I think he can get a very good career.

“His potential is huge.”

To reach this potential, though, Jacobs thinks, Gyamfi must make better decisions with the ball his priority, saying: “If he doesn’t improve the points (for improvement) – and the most important point, I think, is to make a good decision when to pass the ball or dribbling or that kind of stuff – then he is a good player for our club, but not higher than that.”

Jacobs added: “I think sometimes he dribbles, dribbles and dribbles – and then he had a problem because he dribbled one opponent and the second opponent and the third opponent, and then against the fourth opponent, he lost the ball.

“It’s a correction (for him to make) in the pitch.

“But when his ability to pick the pass at the right moment is better, I think he becomes a better player. So that’s his development point in my point of view.

“He can also develop his crosses – sometimes he gave very good crosses, and sometimes the crosses ended up outside of the stadium.

“But he can shoot on the goal with left and with right, so he’s two-footed and has the potential to score goals.”

Gyamfi was one of VVV-Venlo’s attacking full-backs

Like Jimmy Thelin’s Dons, Venlo give their full-backs license to push on, and though they deploy a 4-3-3 formation, rather than Thelin’s favoured 4-2-3-1 shape, you would assume this similarity in approach was a tick in the box for the Reds’ recruitment staff when it came to pinpointing Gyamfi.

As technical director, Jacobs is one of the architects of Venlo’s style.

Describing the role Gyamfi was operating in last season, he said: “We play with four at the back, and when the ball is on the right side, the left-back has to choose a position high on the midfield.

“So we build up with three, and when the ball is at the right side, Emmanuel had to run above the midline.

“And when the ball was on the left side, at Emmanuel, the right-back has to choose the higher position.

“So that’s our playing style.

“That’s the reason that Emmanuel could run a lot and give a lot of crosses.”

‘Funny guy’ Gyamfi

Gyamfi was secured on loan by VVV-Venlo as part of a cross-border partnership agreement with Schalke.

There is no provision in the deal for Venlo to land loanees from Schalke permanently – which allowed Aberdeen to swoop.

Nevertheless, in a year, Gyamfi’s personality has also left an impression at the Dutch club.

Jacobs said: “He is a very kind guy and a relaxed guy as I know him.

“He was 100% involved with the club (commitment-wise) and he’s also a funny guy – funny, in that, when you speak with him, he gives funny reactions about some things.

“When you speak with him and you ask something about his family or about his hobbies or that kind of stuff, he’s funny. He gives funny answers.”

Venlo journalist: Improving Gyamfi has ‘everything to be fans’ favourite’

Emil Visser, a journalist covering VVV-Venlo for local publication De Limburger, also spoke to the P&J about Aberdeen summer transfer Gyamfi – painting the picture of a talented player who reined in heedless and overexcitable traits as his season in the Netherlands progressed.

Visser said: “Gyamfi grew a lot as a player during last season.

“In the beginning he came across as unfocused, sometimes thoughtless, youthful, overconfident.

“But even in the first weeks it was clear that he has quality: strong and full of perseverance. He always says that he wants to play ‘good-looking football’ and that is also reflected in his game.

“He does not always look for the simplest solution, but that often produces spectacle.”

Visser added: “His pitfalls are obvious: he easily gets a yellow (or red) card, often after carelessness – that may have something to do with his age.

“At the end of the season, he became more calm, more thoughtful with his decisions in the field.

“With the right coaching, he has everything to make great steps in his career. And he has everything to become a fans’ favourite at a club.”