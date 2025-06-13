EXCLUSIVE: More Australian signing gems can be sourced by Aberdeen, says ex Don Gavin Rae

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin can land further signing gems in the Australian transfer market, insists former Don Gavin Rae.

Four signings have already been secured by Thelin so far during the close season – with three of the new additions coming from a land Down Under.

Rae spent 10 years managing in Australia and insists the country is rich in footballing talent capable of making a major impact in Scotland.

Winger Nicolas Milanovic is the only signing sourced by Aberdeen directly from Australia, having been secured from A-League Western Sydney Wanderers.

Aberdeen secured recently crowned A-League Player of the Year Milanovic for a transfer fee of around £400,000.

Australia international striker Kusini Yengi will join the Dons on a free following the expiration of his contract at Championship Portsmouth.

Yengi been capped 11 times for Australia, scoring six times for his country.

Former Australian under-23 international keeper Nick Suman will also join the Reds following the end of his Cove Rangers deal.

Clubs tapping into Australian market

Milanovic, Yengi and Suman have ALL previously played for Australian top-flight club Western Sydney Wanderers.

Rae said: “I watched a lot of the A-League when I was in Australia.

“The Australian market is getting tapped into more and more by clubs in the United Kingdom.

“It is definitely a market Aberdeen should continue to use.

“There are players from Australia all over Europe now and plenty in the UK.

“Australian players can definitely do a job in Scotland and I’m sure we will see more of them coming across in the future.”

Keeper Suman will move to Aberdeen having spent the previous two seasons in the Granite City with Cove.

Likewise, striker Yengi has adapted to the British game, and climate, after two campaigns at Portsmouth.

Milanovic tipped to hit goal trail

Only Milanovic will be jetting into the Granite City from Down Under to join the Dons.

Within days of agreeing a pre-contract with Aberdeen, the highly-rated winger received a debut call-up to the Australia international squad.

Milanovic was named in a squad for a training camp in Abu Dhabi last month.

The 23-year-old recently received the Johnny Warren Medal, for the best player in the Australian A-League.

Milanovic pitched in with 12 goals and six assists in 25 league matches.

Australia recently secured qualification for the 2026 World Cup finals – and making the squad for next summer will be a target for Aberdeen’s new signings.

Rae, who managed in the Australian North Premier League, said: “Milanovic is a really good signing for Aberdeen.

“He’s a talented player who can come in off the wing and score goals.

“Milanovic had a great season with Western Sydney Wanderers and definitely has the ability to make an impact in Scotland.

“The call-up to the Australian squad was just reward after winning player of the year.

“There’s obviously going to be a period of getting acclimatised for Milanovic as it is a different game in Scotland.

“It is a lot more blood and thunder in Scotland than Australia.

“With Australia being so hot, it can be a slower game at times – although they are very physically fit.

“So, I don’t think there will be any issue there with Milanovic.

“It will be more about just getting used to the speed of the game in Scotland.

“As soon as he does that, he will do well for Aberdeen.

“He will score goals.”

Capped 14 times by Scotland, Rae managed Hakoah Sydney City East and Rydalmere Lions during his time in Australia.

The former Dons, Rangers, Cardiff City and Dundee midfielder is back in the UK and based in Manchester.

Rae, 47, played for home city club Aberdeen from 2012-13.

Euro action can lure signing targets

He reckons winning the Scottish Cup will help Aberdeen boss Thelin land more summer transfer targets.

The trophy success secured guaranteed European group stage action for Aberdeen in the upcoming campaign.

Thelin and his recruitment team are in advanced talks with more transfer targets.

Rae said: “Guaranteed European group stage football is huge when Aberdeen are trying to attract players to sign.

“There’s that lure of the group stages until at least mid-December which is an amazing opportunity and a real lure for signing targets.

“Winning a Scottish Cup after such a long time is massive for Aberdeen.

“I was at Hampden with my family when they last won the Scottish Cup in 1990.

“To see them do it again and win a first trophy since 2014 was huge.

“Winning the Scottish Cup will hopefully lead to Aberdeen kicking on even more next season.

“Having a strong Aberdeen football club is massive for the city.

“When the team does well and is strong, it is reflected in the atmosphere in the city and the businesses there – and long may it continue.”