Bojan Miovski refuses to rule out return to Aberdeen and lifts lid on Girona future

Former Pittodrie goal hero Bojan Miovski admits he is open to returning to Aberdeen in the future as he wants to win a trophy with the Dons.

North Macedonia international striker Miovski was sold to Spanish La Liga Girona for a club record £6.8million fee last summer.

Miovski netted 44 goals in two seasons with the Dons to earn the big money move to Girona, who were also in the Champions League.

However, the 25-year-old endured a frustrating debut season at Girona with only four goals across 22 appearances in all competitions.

Reports in Spain recently suggested Miovski’s future at Girona could be in jeopardy.

‘Wearing an Aberdeen shirt again’

And the striker has refused to rule out returning to Aberdeen “one day” as he has an enduring love for the club.

Miovski said: “My career will probably last for another 10 years, and I cannot predict the future.

“But I do not rule out the possibility of wearing Aberdeen’s shirt again one day.

“I was really appreciated within the club, and I love the club as well.

“I felt really good there, and if I return there one day, winning a trophy would be at the top of my list.

“Aberdeen left a big mark on my career, and I miss a lot of those moments.

“Also, my desire to wear the shirt and my ambition to always score a goal and secure a win played a key role in me becoming so loved at the club.

“And also building up such a strong connection with the supporters.

“Their fans are unbelievable.

“I still receive a lot of messages from them to this day, which makes me very happy,”

Aberdeen won the Scottish Cup with a dramatic penalty shoot-out win against Celtic in the final at Hampden last month.

Bojan Miovski’s Aberdeen regret

Miovski admits regret at never lifting silverware with Aberdeen during his two seasons in Scotland.

He played in the League Cup final at Hampden in 2023, losing 1-0 to Rangers.

Talking to RG.Org the striker said: “Every player wants to win trophies.

“I regret I did not manage to lift a trophy during my two years with Aberdeen.

“But I’m really glad they’ve won the Scottish Cup now.

“I’m especially happy for my former teammates who played with me in the Scottish League Cup final back in 2023-24 that we lost.

“This is what football is all about – winning trophies.”

Miovski played only 20 minutes of Girona’s final 10 La Liga matches as they successfully battled to avoid relegation.

Striker Miovski discusses his future

Reports in Spain claim Girona’s director of football will hold talks with Miovski this summer regarding his future.

The striker is focused on making an impact at Girona – although he admits he cannot predict what will happen this summer.

He said: “My primary goal is to score as many goals as possible next season and help my team (Girona) achieve its targets.

“I signed a long-term deal last year, but I cannot predict what will happen over the summer.

“Although the club considers me a project to develop and I have three years left on my contract.

“Everything is open, and whether I will leave or stay depends on the club.”

Girona beat off competition from clubs across Europe to land Miovski from Aberdeen.

Miovski was used sparingly by boss Thelin in the opening months of the season as transfer interest in the striker ramped up.

Miovski lifts lid on leaving Aberdeen

The striker made only one start, against St Johnstone away in the Premiership, with another two appearances off the bench.

He was introduced in the final minutes of a 3-1 win against St Mirren at Pittodrie on August 11 to say an emotional farewell to Dons fans.

Miovski made his debut for Girona in a 3-0 loss to Atletico Madrid on August 25.

He said: “I was unsure about where I would continue my career, although I knew that I was definitely going to leave (Aberdeen).

“I started pre-season with Aberdeen, but I did not feature in the preparation matches as nobody wanted me to get injured at the time.

“Honestly, I did not expect the negotiations to drag on as much as they did.

“And it affected me physically as I was not ready to play immediately and my transfer was completed ahead of La Liga’s round two.

“Additionally, September’s international break started after that and I didn’t have enough time to settle and get adjusted with my new teammates in training, which made adapting much more difficult than it could have been.”

Miovski is spearheading North Macedonia’s Fifa World Cup 2026 qualifying bid.

The economics of Girona transfer

He started in qualifying games against Belgium (1-1) and Kazakhstan (1-0 win) earlier this month.

Miovski revealed he had more lucrative offers last summer, but opted to sign for Girona as they offered the best football option.

He explained: “As a footballer, I always pick my clubs based on my style of play, and Girona was the best option for me last summer.

“It is important to note, it was not the best financial offer I got.

“But, as a player, my priority is to develop my game and be at a club where I will play regularly.

“Girona played attacking football last season.

“As a striker, I thought that I should join a team that created at least six or seven clear chances for the striker to score.

“But, unfortunately, that was not the case this season and it was the complete opposite compared to last.

“We had a lot of issues like injuries and we played too slowly.

“We were not dangerous enough, nor did we make a lot of crosses, which made life difficult for us – the forwards.

“That’s why I consider this season a failure from a collective point of view.

“Although we earned safety, we could have done much more with this squad.

“But, in football, all of the pieces need to fall into place for the team to play well, and this season was unsuccessful for us.”