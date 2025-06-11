Former Aberdeen starlet joins Peterhead

Peterhead have signed striker Fraser Mackie following his release from Aberdeen.

The Fraserburgh-based teenager, who had a spell on loan with the Broch in the Highland League last season, has signed a two-year deal with the League Two champions.

Blue Toon co-manager Jordon Brown is thrilled to have the 18-year-old on board for the new campaign.

He said: “We are absolutely delighted to get Fraser signed and secure a top north-east talent with great potential.

“This is a really exciting signing for us as he is coming off the back of being full-time at Aberdeen, having been there from a young age, so has a strong football education with an excellent goalscoring record at each level.

“He has also had some senior football experience last year in the Highland League that will set him up well for integrating into our group and making another step up.

“As soon as we knew of his availability, we were keen to get him on board and his enthusiasm to be involved has been great.

“We look forward to getting him involved in the group when we return to pre-season training soon.”