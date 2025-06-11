Former Aberdeen starlet joins Peterhead

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Former Aberdeen starlet joins Peterhead

League Two champions Blue Toon bolster their attacking options ahead of new campaign in League One.

By Paul Third
Aberdeen's Fraser Mackie celebrates after scoring to make it 1-1 against Puskas Akademia. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen's Fraser Mackie celebrates after scoring to make it 1-1 against Puskas Akademia last season. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Peterhead have signed striker Fraser Mackie following his release from Aberdeen.

The Fraserburgh-based teenager, who had a spell on loan with the Broch in the Highland League last season, has signed a two-year deal with the League Two champions.

Blue Toon co-manager Jordon Brown is thrilled to have the 18-year-old on board for the new campaign.

He said: “We are absolutely delighted to get Fraser signed and secure a top north-east talent with great potential.

“This is a really exciting signing for us as he is coming off the back of being full-time at Aberdeen, having been there from a young age, so has a strong football education with an excellent goalscoring record at each level.

Fraser Mackie has signed a two-year deal with Peterhead after leaving Aberdeen. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Fraser Mackie has signed a two-year deal with Peterhead after leaving Aberdeen. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

“He has also had some senior football experience last year in the Highland League that will set him up well for integrating into our group and making another step up.

“As soon as we knew of his availability, we were keen to get him on board and his enthusiasm to be involved has been great.

“We look forward to getting him involved in the group when we return to pre-season training soon.”

Conversation