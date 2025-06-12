Aberdeen unlikely to move for Iraqi winger Marko Farji

Aberdeen are understood not to be among the clubs looking to sign Iraq international midfielder Marko Farji.

The winger has scored seven goals and provided three assists in his opening 11 games for Norwegian outfit Stromsgodset.

The Daily Record have linked the Dons with the attacker and reportedly face competition from former Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes for the player’s signature with McInnes keen on adding Farji to his squad at Hearts.

Farji has been the standout performer for his club, who are 14th in the Norwegian Eliteserien with just two wins from nine matches.

The 21-year-old, who normally plays as a left winger, can also play on the right-hand side or as a central midfielder.

His performances for his club led to Farji, who was born in Norway to Iraqi parents, making his debut for Iraq in the Arabian Gulf Cup.

Farji featured for Iraq against Yemen and Saudi Arabia.

The Dons are looking to strengthen their attacking options ahead of the new campaign but the Press and Journal understands Farji is not a player under consideration at Pittodrie.