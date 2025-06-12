Aberdeen unlikely to move for Iraqi winger Marko Farji

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen unlikely to move for Iraqi winger Marko Farji

Farji has scored seven goals in 11 appearances in Norway this season but it is understood the Dons are looking at other targets.

By Paul Third
Marko Farji of Stromsgodset has been linked with a move to Aberdeen. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen are understood not to be among the clubs looking to sign Iraq international midfielder Marko Farji.

The winger has scored seven goals and provided three assists in his opening 11 games for Norwegian outfit Stromsgodset.

The Daily Record have linked the Dons with the attacker and reportedly face competition from former Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes for the player’s signature with McInnes keen on adding Farji to his squad at Hearts.

Marko Farji in action for Stromsgodset. Image: Shutterstock
Farji has been the standout performer for his club, who are 14th in the Norwegian Eliteserien with just two wins from nine matches.

The 21-year-old, who normally plays as a left winger, can also play on the right-hand side or as a central midfielder.

His performances for his club led to Farji, who was born in Norway to Iraqi parents, making his debut for Iraq in the Arabian Gulf Cup.

Farji featured for Iraq against Yemen and Saudi Arabia.

The Dons are looking to strengthen their attacking options ahead of the new campaign but the Press and Journal understands Farji is not a player under consideration at Pittodrie.

Conversation