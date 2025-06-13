Joe Harper: How Bojan Miovski can boost Aberdeen’s summer transfer business

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Joe Harper: How Bojan Miovski can boost Aberdeen’s summer transfer business

Aberdeen legend Joe Harper discusses how former Pittodrie goal hero Bojan Miovski could boost boss Jimmy Thelin's summer transfer business.

Bojan Miovski celebrates on his knees after making it 1-0 Aberdeen during a Viaplay Cup semi-final against Hibs.
Bojan Miovski celebrates making it 1-0 Aberdeen during a Viaplay Cup semi-final against Hibs. Image: SNS.
By Joe Harper

Former Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski has delivered a boost to boss Jimmy Thelin’s summer signing plans with his recent comments about the club.

Goal hero Miovski is at Girona having moved to the Spanish La Liga club from Aberdeen in a £6.8million transfer last summer.

The North Macedonia international was glowing in his praise of Aberdeen and the club’s supporters in a recent interview.

Miovski said how much he loved Aberdeen and the Red Army.

He also admitted he is open to a return to Pittodrie in the future and ultimately wants to lift a trophy with Aberdeen.

Miovski may have endured a frustrating first season at Girona but a move for the striker this summer would be way beyond Aberdeen’s budget.

Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski tearfully says goodbye to the fans after a 3-1 win over St Mirren. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen’s Bojan Miovski tearfully says goodbye to the fans after a 3-1 win over St Mirren. Image: SNS.

The striker, who is contracted to the La Liga club for another three years, also said he is determined to make an impact with Girona next season – if given the chance.

So the chances of Aberdeen supporters’ dream of seeing Miovski back at Pittodrie this year being realised are extremely remote.

Miovski example of career platform

However, his comments will surely help Aberdeen boss Thelin’s bid to land further signings during the summer window.

Transfer targets want to know all about a club, the environment and the fans before committing to signing a deal.

Miovski has effectively told them all they need to know by emphasising his love for Aberdeen and how he felt appreciated and valued by the club and fans.

For a transfer target to read a La Liga player and established international raving about the club will surely help tip them towards joining Aberdeen.

Miovski also offers a clear example to transfer targets of the platform Aberdeen offer to elevate their career

Aberdeen signed Miovski for £535,000 from MTK Budapest in summer 2022 after the club had been relegated to the Hungarian second tier.

Two years later he was off to the Spanish top flight having signed for a club that had also qualified for the Champions League.

Miovski scored 44 goals in two seasons with the Dons and he is still doing his bit for Aberdeen with his recent glowing comments.

Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie lifts the Scottish Cup next to manager Jimmy Thelin at Hampden.
Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie lifts the Scottish Cup next to manager Jimmy Thelin at Hampden. Image: Shutterstock.

Aberdeen manager Thelin has wasted no time in strengthening his squad having already made four signings.

The club is on a high after the glorious Scottish Cup triumph at Hampden.

No let up from Aberdeen boss Thelin

However it is vital the Dons do not rest on their laurels and think it is job done because silverware is in the trophy cabinet at Pittodrie.

Winning the Scottish Cup will hopefully be the start of the glory years under Thelin.

It is pleasing to see Thelin so active so early in securing signings ahead of a season where the Dons will balance European group stage action with domestic commitments.

That will require a strong squad packed with quality and depth.

Thelin has already secured four players with striker Kusini Yengi, left-back Emmanuel Gyamfi, winger Nicolas Milanovic and keeper Nick Suman.

Portsmouth forward Kusini Yengi (10) during an EFL Sky Bet Championship match against Watford. Image: Shutterstock.
Portsmouth forward Kusini Yengi during an EFL Sky Bet Championship match against Watford. Image: Shutterstock.

There is still much more work to be done in the summer transfer window ahead of the new campaign.

The positive words from Miovski about Aberdeen can only help Thelin and his recruitment team in the bid to convince their signing targets to pen a deal.

 

Conversation