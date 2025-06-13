Joe Harper: How Bojan Miovski can boost Aberdeen’s summer transfer business

Former Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski has delivered a boost to boss Jimmy Thelin’s summer signing plans with his recent comments about the club.

Goal hero Miovski is at Girona having moved to the Spanish La Liga club from Aberdeen in a £6.8million transfer last summer.

The North Macedonia international was glowing in his praise of Aberdeen and the club’s supporters in a recent interview.

Miovski said how much he loved Aberdeen and the Red Army.

He also admitted he is open to a return to Pittodrie in the future and ultimately wants to lift a trophy with Aberdeen.

Miovski may have endured a frustrating first season at Girona but a move for the striker this summer would be way beyond Aberdeen’s budget.

The striker, who is contracted to the La Liga club for another three years, also said he is determined to make an impact with Girona next season – if given the chance.

So the chances of Aberdeen supporters’ dream of seeing Miovski back at Pittodrie this year being realised are extremely remote.

Miovski example of career platform

However, his comments will surely help Aberdeen boss Thelin’s bid to land further signings during the summer window.

Transfer targets want to know all about a club, the environment and the fans before committing to signing a deal.

Miovski has effectively told them all they need to know by emphasising his love for Aberdeen and how he felt appreciated and valued by the club and fans.

For a transfer target to read a La Liga player and established international raving about the club will surely help tip them towards joining Aberdeen.

Miovski also offers a clear example to transfer targets of the platform Aberdeen offer to elevate their career

Aberdeen signed Miovski for £535,000 from MTK Budapest in summer 2022 after the club had been relegated to the Hungarian second tier.

Two years later he was off to the Spanish top flight having signed for a club that had also qualified for the Champions League.

Miovski scored 44 goals in two seasons with the Dons and he is still doing his bit for Aberdeen with his recent glowing comments.

Aberdeen manager Thelin has wasted no time in strengthening his squad having already made four signings.

The club is on a high after the glorious Scottish Cup triumph at Hampden.

No let up from Aberdeen boss Thelin

However it is vital the Dons do not rest on their laurels and think it is job done because silverware is in the trophy cabinet at Pittodrie.

Winning the Scottish Cup will hopefully be the start of the glory years under Thelin.

It is pleasing to see Thelin so active so early in securing signings ahead of a season where the Dons will balance European group stage action with domestic commitments.

That will require a strong squad packed with quality and depth.

Thelin has already secured four players with striker Kusini Yengi, left-back Emmanuel Gyamfi, winger Nicolas Milanovic and keeper Nick Suman.

There is still much more work to be done in the summer transfer window ahead of the new campaign.

The positive words from Miovski about Aberdeen can only help Thelin and his recruitment team in the bid to convince their signing targets to pen a deal.