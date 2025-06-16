Duncan Shearer: Top-three finish must trump European targets for Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Duncan Shearer: Top-three finish must trump European targets for Aberdeen

The Scottish Cup winners are recruiting in numbers with Europe in mind - but finishing best of the rest in Scotland really matters.

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin celebrates winning the Scottish Cup. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin celebrates winning the Scottish Cup. Image: SNS.
By Duncan Shearer

It’s now a year since Jimmy Thelin arrived at Pittodrie as the Aberdeen boss – and what a 12 months it has been.

The Swede was confirmed as the man to permanently replace Neil Warnock in April 2024, with first-team coach Peter Leven taking the team until the end of that season.

A sensational start from the ex-Elfsborg boss helped the Dons rack of 15 league wins and a draw from their opening 16 Premiership games.

A nosedive in results came, however, with a 6-0 loss to Celtic in the League Cup semi-final followed by 14 winless league matches.

The Dons recovered and ended with a fifth-placed finish to secure Conference League football.

To then go on and win the Scottish Cup with their shoot-out final triumph over Celtic last month means they have a shot at the Europa League where a play-off victory will take them into group stage ties until at least January.

Aberdeen fans put on a flag-waving display ahead of their side's SPFL Premiership match against Dundee United at Pittodrie Stadium, Aberdeen, on March 2, 2025.
Pittodrie should be buzzing next season with the attraction of European football back on the agenda. Image: SNS Group.

At worst, if they lose their Europa League play-off on August 21 and 28, they’ll contest the Conference League ties until December.

For that, Aberdeen require as many qualify players as possible, and they’ve wasted no time to strengthen their squad already.

Aussie trio – goalkeeper Nick Suman, winger Nicolas Milanovic and striker Kusini Yengi – as well as German left-back Emmanuel Gyamfi were all signed with quick pace.

Dons must build for improvement at home rather than European contests

However, as exciting as European football is, I think we can’t get too focused on that.

I know there’s big money to be made – around £5million from UEFA income – from competing in Europe, but I think the squad must be bolstered first and foremost to ensure Aberdeen at least finish “best of the rest” in the Premiership.

Hibs finished third and Dundee United fourth, so Aberdeen have to aim to get above anyone else in the race for third next year.

Let’s show that – outside the Old Firm – Aberdeen are the best in the country.

Europe will take care of itself. Aberdeen are not building a team to win a European trophy, they must get back to finishing in third position.

I see European football as a real bonus as Dons fans travel to various countries and for the players to sample different football, but they’re not going to go deep into these competitions.

‘We will now start to see the real Jimmy Thelin team’

Jimmy Thelin looked as if he needed a holiday at the end of last season – he could never have imagined having experienced anything like that within his first year in charge.

To start the season the way they did, then capitulate then come back again to finish by winning the Scottish Cup – it really was amazing.

If you’d asked any Aberdeen fan would you have taken that at the start of last season, there would be no question – especially with it being the manager’s first job in Scotland.

He’s done remarkably well.

Ahead of the cup final, many people – myself included – were fearful of what might happen against a Celtic team going for the treble on that big Hampden pitch. Everything was in Celtic’s favour.

It’s a lesson, even for someone like me, that you can’t ever be sure what will happen in games like that.

Most of the time, you’d be right what will happen, Celtic will beat Aberdeen most times, but Aberdeen held their nerve in the final and took their chances with the penalties and took the cup back home.

If you were writing a school report card on Jimmy’s debut season here, it would certainly be pass marks.

I like how he’s hit the ground running with his signings. He lost a number of players, but he’s got his business done early.

We will now start to see the real Jimmy Thelin team. It’s no longer someone else’s squad. I can’t wait to see what the team will look like next season.

Trio of top signings shows County mean business after relegation

Dundee United captain from last season, Ross Docherty, has joined Ross County as Don Cowie’s third summer signing following their relegation to the Championship.

With eight players moving on, Don Cowie is ensuring quality arrivals replace them in the shape of ex-Dundee United, St Mirren and Aberdeen defender Declan Gallagher and attacker Gary Mackay-Steven from Kilmarnock already signed up for next season.

Gary Mackay-Steven training with his Kilmarnock team-mates at Rugby Park, Kilmarnock, on October 19, 2023.
Gary Mackay-Steven is a big capture for Ross County manager Don Cowie. Image: SNS Group.

I look at Gary Mackay-Steven, at the age of 34, and he’s not had a lot of game-time lately, but he’s always been fit and nimble.

If the ex-Celtic, Dundee United, Aberdeen and Kilmarnock player gets a good pre-season under his belt, you’ve a lad who has won three titles and a League Cup and he could be a really big signing for Don.

There’s no doubt County are gearing up for the big push to bounce back to the Premiership straight away.

Conversation