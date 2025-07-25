The Press and Journal Sports Pack: Subscribe for insider access, exclusive highlights and the latest news from your club

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Become a subscriber to the Press and Journal Sports Pack for only £4 per month.

The Press and Journal Sport Pack is available for only £4 per month. Image: DC Thomson.
By Danny Law

From Aberdeen Football Club to Highland League and shinty, if you want to stay on top of the local sporting news then the Press and Journal’s Sports Pack is for you.

For only £4 per month, subscribers to The P&J Sports Pack can access all of our sport content.

We will give you the full story through:

  • Breaking football news
  • Exclusive interviews and analysis
  • Expert opinion from local journalists who live and breathe your club
  • Multimedia content that puts fans at the heart of the conversation
  • Dedicated newsletters
  • Exclusive highlights from The Highland League
  • Subscriber-only events

This includes the latest insights, transfer news and in-depth analysis on Aberdeen Football Club from our team including Ryan Cryle, Paul Third and Scottish sports journalist of the year Sean Wallace.

We will be reporting from every Aberdeen press conference and match, including the Scottish Cup-winning Dons’ run in Europe, during the 2025-26 season.

Jimmy Thelin at an Aberdeen FC press conference. Image: SNS.

We also have the latest talking points and hard-hitting opinion from our columnists Willie Miller, Joe Harper, Duncan Shearer and Richard Gordon.

Red Final editor Chris Crighton will share his insight in his weekly Aberdeen fan view, while our tactics guru Gavin McPhee will offer his tactical analysis of every Dons game in his Aberdeen Tactics Watch column.

Highland League Weekly

The Press and Journal is the home of the Highland League.

This season we will once again bring you exclusive highlights from the best of the action through Highland League Weekly – the Press and Journal’s exclusive football show which puts the spotlight on the Highland League.

Episodes of Highland League Weekly are published on the Press and Journal website at 7pm every Monday during the season.

We bring viewers highlights from every Saturday fixture card, analysis of all the weekend results and talking points and feature interviews with a variety of people involved in the Highland League.

On top of that, at various points throughout the season, we will screen Highland League Weekly EXTRA highlights from important midweek matches.

These EXTRA shows will be available to watch on Thursday afternoons.

To watch Highland League Weekly you need to be a subscriber to The Press and Journal, while our Highland League reporter Callum Law will also bring you the latest news from around the clubs throughout the week.

The best of north sport and take a trip down memory lane with our nostalgia galleries

The Press and Journal was nominated for journalism team of the year at the Scottish Press Awards for our coverage of Caley Thistle’s rollercoaster year when they were relegated from the Championship before going into administration.

Our experienced north sports reporter Paul Chalk will bring you the latest news from Ross County and Caley Thistle as they both aim for promotion during the 2025-26 season.

If shinty is your sport of choice then you can read our correspondent Alasdair Bruce’s weekly preview on Thursdays and his round-up of all the weekend action on Sundays.

Being a P&J  subscriber will also grant you access to our plethora of nostalgia galleries where you will find fascinating pictures from Champion Street to darts in Aberdeen through the years.

Make sure you are the fan in the know by subscribing to The P&J Sports Pack.

Conversation