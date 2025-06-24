Willie Miller: How European group stage action will benefit Aberdeen

Aberdeen players and manager Jimmy Thelin will learn valuable lessons during the European group stage campaign in the upcoming season.

It is a learning process that should be embraced as European competitions is a magnificent stage.

There should be no trepidation about the demands of European football.

Playing at that level gets you noticed as a player and also as a team.

No-one in world football had heard of Aberdeen before we lifted the European Cup Winners’ Cup by beating Real Madrid in the final in 1983.

Then all of a sudden we were getting fan mail from all over the world.

Performing successfully in Europe can elevate you to a different level as far as reputation is concerned.

You must be positive about European competition and fired up to handle it.

The demands of playing in Europe

Europe brings different styles of football and there is also the demand of playing twice a week.

The Dons will quickly have to learn how to deal with playing a midweek European game then domestically at the weekend.

When your club wants the prestige of playing in Europe they must have the squad capable and prepared for two games per week.

There are lessons to be learned from other Scottish clubs who have not been able to cope with balancing European football with domestic commitments.

However, I don’t see any reason why Aberdeen cannot cope with fighting on the Euro and domestic fronts in the upcoming season – if the squad is strengthened enough.

Aberdeen’s continental campaign does not begin until the Europa League play-off first leg on August 21.

Shocking Uefa Cup holders Ipswich

So they have plenty of time to build up their match fitness and squad to do well in Europe, whilst also taking care of the domestic campaign.

Aberdeen confirming they will face Ipswich Town in a pre-season friendly at Pittodrie on Friday July 25 made he remember lessons learned in Europe.

Under Sir Alex Ferguson we sent defending Uefa Cup holders Ipswich Town tumbling out of the tournament in September 1981.

That proved we had learned valuable lessons from the previous season when Liverpool had beaten us 5-0 on aggregate in the European Cup.

I think Ipswich Town believed it would be an easy night for them but they quickly found to their detriment it wasn’t going to be.

They had some fabulous players such as Dutch international Arnold Mühren, John Wark, Mick Mills and Terry Butcher.

We took on the best of England that night and really put them to the sword.

Peter Weir’s performance was outstanding as he scored twice after the break.

It was a win that put us on the map in Europe where people began to sit up and take notice of Aberdeen.

We had no fear of any team in Europe

When you beat the defending Uefa Cup holders it instills belief.

We overwhelmed Ipswich Town at Pittodrie with a spectacular performance.

There was suddenly recognition that something was stirring in the north-east of Scotland in terms of the quality of players and manager.

It was a very important tie in the development of the team and added to the belief that anything was possible for us.

That we would not fear any team we were drawn against in Europe.

We turned Ipswich Town over substantially with a performance that merited the world of football to notice something is happening at Aberdeen.

Less than two years later, in May 1983, we rocked European football by lifting the European Cup Winners’ Cup.

Then later in the same year backed that up by winning against European Cup winners SV Hamburg over two legs to lift the Super Cup.

European football is all about embracing lessons and the challenge to develop yourself and the team.

We did that in the 1980s under Sir Alex and Aberdeen must also embrace it this season.