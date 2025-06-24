Willie Miller: How European group stage action will benefit Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Willie Miller: How European group stage action will benefit Aberdeen

Gothenburg Great Miller conquered Europe with Aberdeen in the 1980s and insists group stage games will deliver valuable lessons for the Dons.

Aberdeen lift the Scottish Cup at Hampden after beating Celtic in the final.
Aberdeen's Jack Milne lifts the Scottish Cup after overcoming Celtic in the final at Hampden. Image: SNS
By Willie Miller

Aberdeen players and manager Jimmy Thelin will learn valuable lessons during the European group stage campaign in the upcoming season.

It is a learning process that should be embraced as European competitions is a  magnificent stage.

There should be no trepidation about the demands of European football.

Playing at that level gets you noticed as a player and also as a team.

No-one in world football had heard of Aberdeen before we lifted the European Cup Winners’ Cup by beating Real Madrid in the final in 1983.

Aberdeen legend Willie Miller lifts a trophy.
Aberdeen captain Willie Miller lifts the European Cup Winners’ Cup in Gothenburg. Image: Shutterstock.

Then all of a sudden we were getting fan mail from all over the world.

Performing successfully in Europe can elevate you to a different level as far as reputation is concerned.

You must be positive about European competition and fired up to handle it.

The demands of playing in Europe

Europe brings different styles of football and there is also the demand of playing twice a week.

The Dons will quickly have to learn how to deal with playing a midweek European game then domestically at the weekend.

When your club wants the prestige of playing in Europe they must have the squad capable and prepared for two games per week.

There are lessons to be learned from other Scottish clubs who have not been able to cope with balancing European football with domestic commitments.

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin celebrating with the Scottish Cup after winning against Celtic in the final at Hampden.
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin celebrating with the Scottish Cup after winning against Celtic in the final at Hampden. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

However, I don’t see any reason why Aberdeen cannot cope with fighting on the Euro and domestic fronts in the upcoming season – if the squad is strengthened enough.

Aberdeen’s continental campaign does not begin until the Europa League play-off first leg on August 21.

Shocking Uefa Cup holders Ipswich

So they have plenty of time to build up their match fitness and squad to do well in Europe, whilst also taking care of the domestic campaign.

Aberdeen confirming they will face Ipswich Town in a pre-season friendly at Pittodrie on Friday July 25 made he remember lessons learned in Europe.

Under Sir Alex Ferguson we sent defending Uefa Cup holders Ipswich Town tumbling out of the tournament in September 1981.

That proved we had learned valuable lessons from the previous season when Liverpool had beaten us 5-0 on aggregate in the European Cup.

I think Ipswich Town believed it would be an easy night for them but they quickly found to their detriment it wasn’t going to be.

They had some fabulous players such as Dutch international Arnold Mühren, John Wark, Mick Mills and Terry Butcher.

We took on the best of England that night and really put them to the sword.

Peter Weir’s performance was outstanding as he scored twice after the break.

Aberdeen captain Willie Miller celebrates a 3-1 victory over UEFA Cup holders Ipswich Town at Pittodrie in 1983.
Aberdeen captain Willie Miller celebrates a 3-1 victory over UEFA Cup holders Ipswich Town at Pittodrie in 1983. Image: SNS

It was  a win that put us on the map in Europe where people began to sit up and take notice of Aberdeen.

We had no fear of any team in Europe

When you beat the defending Uefa Cup holders it instills belief.

We overwhelmed Ipswich Town at Pittodrie with a spectacular performance.

There was suddenly recognition that something was stirring in the north-east of Scotland in terms of the quality of players and manager.

It was a very important tie in the development of the team and added to the belief that anything was possible for us.

That we would not fear any team we were drawn against in Europe.

We turned Ipswich Town over substantially with a performance that merited the world of football to notice something is happening at Aberdeen.

Less than two years later, in May 1983, we rocked European football by lifting the European Cup Winners’ Cup.

Then later in the same year backed that up by winning against European Cup winners SV Hamburg over two legs to lift the Super Cup.

European football is all about embracing lessons and the challenge to develop yourself and the team.

We did that in the 1980s under Sir Alex and Aberdeen must also embrace it this season.

 

Conversation