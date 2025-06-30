EXCLUSIVE: Aberdeen issued European league ‘double-edged sword’ warning, by Gothenburg Great Gordon Strachan

Gothenburg Great Gordon Strachan has warned European league action could be a “double-edged sword” for Aberdeen.

The Dons are set to kick-off their continental campaign in the Europa League play-off with the two-legged tie played on August 21 and 28.

Boss Jimmy Thelin and his Scottish Cup-winning heroes are guaranteed Euro league games until at least late-December.

Strachan warns Aberdeen must use the summer transfer window to build a squad capable of balancing the Euro league with domestic commitments.

The Pittodrie legend says the demands of Europe can derail teams if they are not properly prepared.

Strachan conquered Europe with the Dons in the European Cup Winners’ Cup and Super Cup in 1983.

Strachan’s Euro group stage warning

He reckons as demanding as the Euro group stages are, it is a challenge Aberdeen must embrace.

Strachan said: “Europe is a double-edged sword I’m afraid.

“Competing in European football can throw a team if they are not used to it or don’t have the squad to deal with it.

“Few teams have conquered it in Scottish football recently – only Rangers in the Europa League have done well.”

Aberdeen will discover their Europa League play-off opponents when the draw is made on August 4.

Should the Dons win the play-off they will progress to the Europa League which guarantees a further eight group games until January.

If Aberdeen lose the play-off and there is the safety net of dropping into the Conference League, which brings six group games until late-December.

Aberdeen secured a Europa League play-off spot by winning the Scottish Cup with a penalty shoot-out win against Celtic in the final.

Aberdeen will land a Uefa cash bonus of around £5million, having qualified for the group stages.

However, the demands of playing on two fronts has been the downfall of many Scottish clubs in recent seasons, including Aberdeen.

In the 2023-24 campaign, the Dons struggled to balance Uefa Conference League group involvement with the Premiership campaign.

Aberdeen won only once domestically immediately after a European match, with five losses and two draws.

Euro demands damaged the Premiership campaign to the extent the Dons were threatened with being dragged into a potential relegation play-off scrap, and boss Barry Robson was axed.

Hearts also suffered a crash in domestic form last season when trying to balance Uefa Conference League commitments.

Thelin strengthening for Europe

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin has signed four players in preparation for the Euro league – Kusini Yengi, Nicolas Milanovic, Emmanuel Gyamfi and Nick Suman.

The Reds boss is in advanced talks with further transfer targets.

Strachan said: “Do you want another good performance in the league next season, or do you want to do well in the Europa League?

“Realistically you are only going to do well in the Europa League or Conference League to a certain point.

“Due to the quality of the teams in it, there is only so far teams like Aberdeen can go.

“So is it worth pounding yourself into the ground just to get to a certain level up? I don’t know.

“But you take the challenge on, there’s no doubt about that.

“You smile about it as a manager and you think it’s great and say: ‘We are going to Europe. Brilliant.’

“But with the travelling and all the rest of, it is hard at that time of the season.

“European football has been the graveyard for many managers.”

Strachan was part of a team under Sir Alex Ferguson who won two European trophies.

Breaking the Old Firm dominance

Aberdeen also smashed the dominance of Celtic and Rangers, landing three league titles and four Scottish Cups under Sir Alex.

Now technical director at Dundee, Strachan also managed Celtic to three consecutive league titles from 2005 to 08.

He cannot foresee the Glasgow club’s duopoly being smashed in the foreseeable future.

Asked if Celtic and Rangers can be split, the 68-year-old said: “Unless I’m living until 100, I can’t really see that.

“The money you would have to invest to do that would be huge.

“And what are you paying all that money for anyway? Is it just a status thing of splitting the Old Firm?

“The most important thing for owners is to make sure your club is stable.

“And you are there to look after it for the community.

“At the moment crowds are great for Aberdeen and everyone is happy.

“I hope something can happen like that (splitting Old Firm), but I think it is very unlikely.

“Even Rangers have to get more money.

“So how do Aberdeen, Hearts and clubs like that compete with that?

“The problem is, even if you do finish second, you will lose your manager and your players.”

Aberdeen boss Thelin delivered the Scottish Cup in his debut season at Pittodrie.

Strachan assesses Thelin’s debut season

It ended a 35-year wait to take the trophy to the Granite City and secured Euro group stage qualification.

How does Strachan assess Thelin’s first season.

“Smashing,” said the club legend and former Scotland manager.

“It’s like anything in football and life, you think you’ll start steady and do okay.

“Then suddenly ‘woah’ Aberdeen took off.

“Thelin probably knows himself when he looks back on that time it was probably a misrepresentation of how they were playing at that point,beause it wasn’t cosmic football.

“It was just steady victories, although some people were saying Aberdeen were going to win the league.

“Everyone in football was saying: ‘No, you’re not’.

“Probably Jimmy knew that as well, but it added extra pressure on him.

“It was probably unusual pressure as you would never expect that to happen so soon.

“Then there came a reality check when Aberdeen didn’t win for a while.

“But they bounced back.”