Aberdeen’s Hampden hero Dimitar Mitov embracing pressure of building on Scottish Cup triumph

Hampden hero Dimitar Mitov is relishing the pressure of building on Aberdeen’s historic first Scottish Cup win since 1990.

Keeper Mitov saved two penalties in the dramatic 4-3 spot-kick shoot-out win against treble-chasing Celtic in the final.

Bulgaria international Mitov accepts the heat is now on to use the club’s first silverware success since 2014 as a springboard to further glory.

The 28-year-old says he embraces the weight of playing for a club where success is expected – and demanded.

He warned if players cannot accept and handle that load, they will be quickly found out.

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin has already secured four new signings in a bid to build on the Scottish Cup glory for the upcoming season.

New signings with more to arrive

Striker Kusini Yengi, winger Nicolas Milanovic, left-back Emmanuel Gyamfi and keeper Nick Suman have all been secured on permanent contracts.

Thelin is in the advanced stages of talks with more summer transfer targets.

Mitov aims to lead by example to ensure the recent trophy triumph is only the start of the glory years under Thelin.

He said: “For us it is all about winning and creating that culture at this football club.

“We know what that means for the club and also the fans.

“When you come to a football club like Aberdeen you have to win because people will change you if you don’t.

“For us, it’s all about winning and creating that culture.

“Is that pressure enjoyable? One hundred per cent.

“It’s one thing fighting to stay in a league, it’s another completely to fight for a trophy and Europe.

“That’s an amazing pressure to have, and what you want.”

Mitov’s produced a superb performance in the Scottish Cup final, including a vital block from Daizen Maeda late in regulation time.

Importance of Aberdeen’s leaders

He also saved from Celtic captain Callum McGregor and Alistair Johnston in the penalty shoot-out.

In front of 20,000 Aberdeen fans captain Graeme Shinnie lifted the Scottish Cup trophy, the first Dons captain to do so since Alex McLeish in 1990.

Shinnie led by example by taking and converting the Dons’ opening penalty at Hampden.

Mitov reckons one of Aberdeen’s key strengths is Shinnie is not the only player leading by example.

The keeper said: “We have a lot of leaders in this team that speak to the players.

“Graeme is the captain but that doesn’t mean he’s the only leader.

“We communicate with each other and explain things.

“The more games we play together, the better that understanding becomes.

“The better people know what your strengths are, and also your weaknesses.

“I think it’s really important for us as a group to speak, to tell us what we feel comfortable doing.

“And what we’re not comfortable doing.

“That’s something that comes with time, it just doesn’t happen overnight.

“If you look at the better teams, they’ve played together probably two or three seasons.”

During the summer break Mitov was in action with the Bulgarian national squad.

He started a 4-0 friendly loss to Greece on June 10.

Mitov on Aberdeen’s mental strength

Winning the Scottish Cup was the culmination of a campaign of highs and lows in Thelin’s debut campaign.

Thelin began his Pittodrie reign with a 16-game unbeaten run in all competitions, including 15 wins.

It was the best form of any team in the top-50 European leagues ranked by governing body Uefa.

Then it all crashed with a 14 game winless Premiership slump.

There was a revival in form only for the Dons to lose the final four league games of the Premiership season before the final.

That included a 5-1 hammering at Pittodrie by Celtic just 10 days before facing the same club at Hampden.

Mitov insists the Dons’ self-belief never wavered.

He said: “Early in the season we felt like we could beat any team and that we can never lose.

“Then on the flip side you then wonder when the next win will come.

“But that’s the good thing about football is that you have to find a way to come out of it.

“We did and that shows the strong mentality of the squad.

“When things are not going well, you have to stick to the principles you know.

“You have to stick to the way of playing you know.

“And eventually with hard work, belief and results will follow.”