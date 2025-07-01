Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin reveals early message to summer signings

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin reveals early message to summer signings

Aberdeen's four new signings are sweating it out at a warm-weather training camp in the Algarve in preparation for the new season where Thelin's side are guaranteed European league action.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin pictured at the club's training.
Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin says he is using the Portugal training camp to instil playing principles and the club’s identity into the new signings.

Thelin has signed four players so far this summer as he bids to strengthen the Scottish Cup winners ahead of a campaign with guaranteed European league action.

Australia international striker Kusini Yengi was signed on a free following the expiration of his contract  with Championship club Portsmouth.

Highly rated winger Nicolas Milanovic was secured for around £400,000 from Australian A-League side Western Sydney Wanderers.

Nicolas Milanovic (R) of Australia is battling for the ball with Abdallah Sirelkhatimh of Qatar during an AFC U23 Asian Cup Qatar 2024 Group A match in 2024. Image: Shutterstock.
Milanovic was recently awarded the prestigious Johnny Warren Medal for best player in the A-League.

Thelin also signed left-back Emmanuel Gyamfi from German Bundesliga 2 club Schalke and keeper Nick Suman following the end of his deal with Cove Rangers.

Identity, behaviour and principles

All four new arrivals are working with Thelin at the 10-day warm weather training camp in the Algarve.

Thelin is in advanced talks with further transfer targets as he bids to further strengthen the squad in the window.

Manager Jimmy Thelin during an Aberdeen training session.
Manager Jimmy Thelin during an Aberdeen training session. Image: SNS

He said: “We have some new players in the team and have to work hard to take as many steps as possible with them in a short time.

“When we are together 24-7 it is good to work with them on identity, behaviour and our principles of the game.

“We have four weeks before the first league fixture and then only a few more weeks before Europe where there will be a lot of games.

“So it is important we are clear now on what we want to achieve and how we want to play.

“And what our style and identity on the pitch is.”

Aberdeen returned for pre-season last week from their summer break following the Scottish Cup final win at Hampden.

Every player returned fit and fresh

They jetted out to the Algarve at the weekend to ramp up preparations for the new campaign where European league action is guaranteed until at least late December.

Aberdeen will enter the Europa League play-off, with ties on August 21 and 28.

They begin the Premiership campaign with an away trip to Hearts, managed by former Dons boss Derek McInnes, on Monday, August 4.

Thelin confirmed every player returned for pre-season in top shape.

He says players had to be ready to hit the ground running in pre-season due to the speed he aims to bring to play in the new season and the intense schedule of games.

Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie lifts the Scottish Cup next to manager Jimmy Thelin at Hampden.
Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie lifts the Scottish Cup next to manager Jimmy Thelin at Hampden. Image: Shutterstock.

The Swede insists if anyone had returned off the pace they would have “no chance” of catching up.

He said: “The players came back really fresh and ready for the new season.

“Today, the players know if they don’t take care of themselves they have no chance to cope with the amount of games and speed of game we want to play with.

“So when we came back after this short break everyone was in a good shape.”

Aberdeen have returned to the same training complex used by Thelin and the squad last summer.

Portugal is currently experiencing a heatwave, along with the rest of southern Europe.

Training during Portugal heat wave

Some areas in Portugal, Spain, Italy and Greece have been hit by temperatures in excess of 40C.

Two-thirds of Portugal is on high alert for extreme heat with the mercury set to hit 34C in the Algarve.

Thelin is putting the Reds through double training sessions each day.

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin celebrating with the Scottish Cup after winning against Celtic in the final at Hampden.
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin celebrating with the Scottish Cup after winning against Celtic in the final at Hampden. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

To avoid the scorching temperatures, Aberdeen are avoiding training in the afternoon.

He said: “You have to adapt so we we train quite early in the morning and then later in the evening.

“It works well as the players have the time to recover in between.

“They eat well, recover and then have some meetings.

“We have the double sessions and it has worked really well.”

Aberdeen returned for pre-season buoyed by ending the club’s 11-year wait for silverware when winning the Scottish Cup.

It ended a trophy drought dating back to the 2014 League Cup and was the first time the Reds had won the Scottish Cup since 1990.

Thelin insists that triumph is now in the past, and the Dons must focus on securing future success.

He said: “There were a lot of good emotions with the Scottish Cup win.

“Sometimes when you work hard over many years you have to enjoy the moment.

“But now it is another season and we have to be sharp again and keep moving.”

