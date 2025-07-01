Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin reveals early message to summer signings

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin says he is using the Portugal training camp to instil playing principles and the club’s identity into the new signings.

Thelin has signed four players so far this summer as he bids to strengthen the Scottish Cup winners ahead of a campaign with guaranteed European league action.

Australia international striker Kusini Yengi was signed on a free following the expiration of his contract with Championship club Portsmouth.

Highly rated winger Nicolas Milanovic was secured for around £400,000 from Australian A-League side Western Sydney Wanderers.

Milanovic was recently awarded the prestigious Johnny Warren Medal for best player in the A-League.

Thelin also signed left-back Emmanuel Gyamfi from German Bundesliga 2 club Schalke and keeper Nick Suman following the end of his deal with Cove Rangers.

Identity, behaviour and principles

All four new arrivals are working with Thelin at the 10-day warm weather training camp in the Algarve.

Thelin is in advanced talks with further transfer targets as he bids to further strengthen the squad in the window.

He said: “We have some new players in the team and have to work hard to take as many steps as possible with them in a short time.

“When we are together 24-7 it is good to work with them on identity, behaviour and our principles of the game.

“We have four weeks before the first league fixture and then only a few more weeks before Europe where there will be a lot of games.

“So it is important we are clear now on what we want to achieve and how we want to play.

“And what our style and identity on the pitch is.”

Aberdeen returned for pre-season last week from their summer break following the Scottish Cup final win at Hampden.

Every player returned fit and fresh

They jetted out to the Algarve at the weekend to ramp up preparations for the new campaign where European league action is guaranteed until at least late December.

Aberdeen will enter the Europa League play-off, with ties on August 21 and 28.

They begin the Premiership campaign with an away trip to Hearts, managed by former Dons boss Derek McInnes, on Monday, August 4.

Thelin confirmed every player returned for pre-season in top shape.

He says players had to be ready to hit the ground running in pre-season due to the speed he aims to bring to play in the new season and the intense schedule of games.

The Swede insists if anyone had returned off the pace they would have “no chance” of catching up.

He said: “The players came back really fresh and ready for the new season.

“Today, the players know if they don’t take care of themselves they have no chance to cope with the amount of games and speed of game we want to play with.

“So when we came back after this short break everyone was in a good shape.”

Aberdeen have returned to the same training complex used by Thelin and the squad last summer.

Portugal is currently experiencing a heatwave, along with the rest of southern Europe.

Training during Portugal heat wave

Some areas in Portugal, Spain, Italy and Greece have been hit by temperatures in excess of 40C.

Two-thirds of Portugal is on high alert for extreme heat with the mercury set to hit 34C in the Algarve.

Thelin is putting the Reds through double training sessions each day.

To avoid the scorching temperatures, Aberdeen are avoiding training in the afternoon.

He said: “You have to adapt so we we train quite early in the morning and then later in the evening.

“It works well as the players have the time to recover in between.

“They eat well, recover and then have some meetings.

“We have the double sessions and it has worked really well.”

Aberdeen returned for pre-season buoyed by ending the club’s 11-year wait for silverware when winning the Scottish Cup.

It ended a trophy drought dating back to the 2014 League Cup and was the first time the Reds had won the Scottish Cup since 1990.

Thelin insists that triumph is now in the past, and the Dons must focus on securing future success.

He said: “There were a lot of good emotions with the Scottish Cup win.

“Sometimes when you work hard over many years you have to enjoy the moment.

“But now it is another season and we have to be sharp again and keep moving.”