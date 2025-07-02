Sean Wallace: Why Topi Keskinen will be Aberdeen’s next multi-million pound transfer

Finnish winger Topi Keskinen is on course to become Aberdeen’s next multi-million pound transfer out of Pittodrie.

The Dons have raked in big money fees in recent years from a player trading model that resulted in the transfer of Bojan Miovski to Girona for £6.8m last summer.

Lewis Ferguson was sold to Bologna in summer 2022 for £3m with Ross McCrorie transferring to Bristol City for £2m in 2023.

Striker Sam Cosgrove was sold to Birmingham City for £2m in 2001.

All four were bought, developed, made a major first team impact and then sold for a massive profit.

Pittodrie youth academy graduate Scott McKenna also made the switch to Nottingham Forest for an initial £3m fee in 2020.

Aberdeen ultimately banked £4.75m for Scotland international McKenna due to add-ons successfully being met.

Right-back Calvin Ramsay, another Youth Academy graduate, was sold to Liverpool for £4m, with the potential to rise to £6.5m with add-ons, in 2022.

Now Keskinen looks set to be the next player to be sold for a multi-million profit, although not this summer.

Leap of faith in winger’s potential

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin swooped to sign Keskinen for a hefty £860,000 from Finnish top flight club HJK Helsinki last summer.

It is the second highest transfer fee ever paid by Aberdeen, only behind the £1m to sign Paul Bernard from Oldham in 1995.

That huge outlay was a leap of faith by chairman Dave Cormack and the club’s hierarchy in both Thelin’s vision and Keskinen’s potential.

It already looks to have paid off as Keskinen has been on an upwards trajectory since arriving at Pittodrie that will only enhance his reputation, and value.

Since joining the Dons the winger has made the breakthrough into the Finnish senior team.

Keskinen’s Finland breakthrough

Keskinen made his debut off the bench in a 3-0 Nations League loss to Greece last September.

Days after that Finland debut he was pitched in for a first senior start in a 2-0 Nations League loss to England at Wembley.

Keskinen impressed against England with a number of runs from deep where he took on, and beat, defenders.

Only his final decision when creating a positive situation at Wembley let him down, but that will come.

Capped four times, Keskinen is now an established senior international which will have ramped up his value even higher since signing for the Dons.

This summer he temporarily dropped down to the Finland under-21s.

Finland had qualified for the UEFA European Under-21 Championship for only the second time in the nation’s history.

Rave reviews at Euro under-21’s

Keskinen was recalled to the under-21s as the tournament meant so much to the nation and they wanted his experience and quality to maximise their impact.

The Aberdeen winger was Finland’s standout performer at the under-21 Euros.

He netted two goals in their three group games, against Netherlands and Denmark.

Ultimately the winger’s goals were not enough to prevent Finland exiting the tournament at the group stage.

However, Keskinen earned rave reviews, particularly in Finland with many pundits predicting he will now be on the radar of clubs across Europe.

Aberdeen beat off competition from a number of clubs in Europe and the MLS to sign Keskinen last summer.

Interest in the Scottish Cup winner will surely ramp up if he maintains his progress.

Keskinen played an 18-month season last term having signed for the Dons midway through the Finnish season.

Winger not for sale this summer

The feeling is last season’s levels with six goals and three assists is only the tip of the iceberg.

Clubs will start to show strong interest in the winger.

However, Aberdeen are in the driving seat as the Finn is contracted to the club for another three years.

Chairman Cormack recently ruled out the prospect of selling Keskinen this summer.

However he says the Dons will not hold the winger back if he aims to move onto a bigger club in the future.

That seems inevitable.

And when Keskinen does eventually move on the likelihood is it will be for many multiples of the £860,000 paid to sign him.