New Aberdeen signing Nicolas Milanovic on how he will excite supporters and why he chose to joins the Dons

New signing Nicolas Milanovic has vowed to excite supporters with his attacking skills as he targets trophy success with Aberdeen.

Winger Milanovic was secured for around £400,000 from Australian A-League club Western Sydney Wanderers.

Aberdeen secured the recently crowned A-League player of the year on a three-year contract, with an option to extend that by a further year.

The 23-year-old is sweating it out at the Dons’ 10-day training camp in Portugal where temperatures have hit as high as 37C.

Milanovic’s signing was officially confirmed on May 15, nine days before Aberdeen won the Scottish Cup with a penalty shoot-out win against Celtic.

The winger revealed he watched the final with Hibs players during an Australian national squad training camp – in Abu Dhabi.

Milanovic vows to excite supporters

Milanovic was inspired by the club’s first silverware success since 2014 and is determined to win a trophy with Aberdeen.

He said: “I’m an attack minded player who likes to carry the ball forward and create chances.

“I like to play on the wing but also come inside to play in that little pocket.

“The fans can expect a lot of exciting things – shooting, dribbling and crossing.

“I’m looking forward to showing that to the fans and getting them off their seats by driving the ball towards goal.

“That is more my game but the good thing is that I’ve also really improved on my defending.

“And the gaffer here is really big on that.”

Milanovic is one of four signings secured as boss Jimmy Thelin strengthens the squad ahead of a campaign where European league action is guaranteed.

Why did Milanovic sign for Dons?

Two further Australians were secured on frees, striker Kusini Yengi from Portsmouth and keeper Nick Suman from Cove Rangers following the expiration of their deals.

Left-back Emmanuel Gyamfi was signed from German second tier Schalke

Milanovic is sharing a villa in Portugal with Suman, keeper Dimitar Mitov and midfielder Ante Palaversa.

Aberdeen beat off competition from clubs across Europe to sign the winger.

Why did he choose the Reds?

“The club has got a very good reputation in Scotland,” said Milanovic.

“It is a club I felt was the right step in my career as I want to achieve great things for not only club but country as well.

“European football was also a driving factor.

“We have the league, two cups and Europe to play for this season.

“Europe is something that you dream about as a kid, especially in Australia.

“To put the jersey on and play in a European league, it’s something I couldn’t really fathom if I were to tell my younger self.

“I’m sure there’ll be some clubs we play against that are huge in the European scheme.

“I like to test myself to see where I’m at, and what I need to get better at.”

The winger secured a debut call-up to the Australian national squad in May when selected for a training camp in Abu Dhabi.

Winger targeting World Cup slot

He did not make the final squad for World Cup qualifiers against Saudi Arabia and Japan.

Australia won both games to secure qualification for the World Cup next summer.

Milanovic is determined to shine at Aberdeen to secure a World Cup slot.

He said: “I want to make that World Cup squad next year.

“Now it’s just a process for me.

“You don’t get in the green and gold unless you’re striving at club level first.

“That’s why Aberdeen is a great fit for me because if I can make an impact here and go on great runs with this team, I may be rewarded with a national team success.”

Socceroos head coach Tony Popovic also called up four Hibs players to the squad for Abu Dhabi – Martin Boyle, Jack Iredale, Lewis Miller and Nectarios Triantis.

Inspired by Scottish Cup triumph

Milanovic watched Aberdeen’s Scottish Cup triumph in the United Arab Emirates with the Hibs players.

The Hampden triumph inspired the winger to help the Dons add further silverware glory – and he was also blown away by the homecoming parade.

The winger said: “I was really privileged to watch the final.

“I was with the Hibs boys watching that.

“To see how Aberdeen could pull that off, I thought, wow, what a club, what a bunch of boys, coaching staff and fans.

“That’s something I want to be a part of.

“Just to see what a title in Europe could do to players, that’s where I want to be.

“I heard and did my research that it was a one city club.

“However, I didn’t really expect that on the bus through the city.

“Some of the photos and videos I saw when I woke up the next morning, I thought ‘that is crazy’.

“Winning a title for this club I want to be a part of that.

“I’ve never done that before, a parade for any title.

“That’s definitely a dream of mine.”