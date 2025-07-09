EXCLUSIVE: Gothenburg Great Peter Weir on Aberdeen summer signing priorities and why Ipswich friendly brings back great memories

Aberdeen must sign players with “bottle, commitment and mental strength” during the summer transfer window, insists legend Peter Weir.

French attacking midfielder Adil Aouchiche became Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin’s sixth signing of the summer when arriving on a season-long loan from Sunderland.

Aberdeen have an option to buy the 22-year-old next summer, understood to be for a club record fee of £1.5million.

Aouchiche’s capture came only days after Thelin signed Iceland midfielder Kjartan Már Kjartansson, 18, on a four-year deal from Stjarnan for an undisclosed fee.

Thelin is closing in on more additions to strengthen for a campaign with guaranteed European league action.

Gothenburg Great Weir reckons the qualities required to play for Aberdeen were displayed by the Scottish Cup final penalty shoot-out heroes.

All four Dons players brilliantly converted their penalties to triumph 4-3 against Celtic in the shoot-out at Hampden.

New signings need ‘bottle, commitment and mental strength’

And he reckons Thelin needs more signings this summer.

Weir said: “If Aberdeen can sign players like those who had the battle, commitment and mental strength to take a penalty in a cup final they will be even better in the new season.

“All four players had the bottle to take the penalties, and every spot kick was a 10 out of 10.

“It takes a special player to nominate yourself to hit a penalty in a cup final shoot-out because there is so much pressure.

“And it takes an even better player to be confident enough to strike it … and score.”

Europe will help land signing targets

Weir reckons Thelin’s bid to land his top summer signing targets will be boosted by guaranteed Euro league action.

The Dons kick-off the continental campaign at the Europa League play-off stage with ties on August 21 and 28.

Winning the play-off secures qualification for the lucrative Europa League and eight league games until mid-January.

Even if Aberdeen lose the play-off they drop into the Conference League which brings six league games until late December.

Weir, 67, said: “Having European league football will definitely help Aberdeen attract new signings.

“Six signings have been secured so far but they need at least another two or three as a number have left the club.

“Aberdeen must continue to get quality players in to make sure they come out of the summer window even stronger.

“European football is mentally and physically demanding, and you need to get your mind right for that.

“After a Euro game you still have to produce in the league at the weekend for yourself, the club, the fans and your family.

“Involvement in a European league is going to be tough.

“Aberdeen will need a strong squad of 22 to 24 players so Thelin can change the team around and not weaken it.

“Because I felt two seasons ago, they changed one or two players after Euro games (in the Conference League) and they weren’t good enough.

“Aberdeen are a big club and won the Scottish Cup by beating Celtic who up until the final looked invincible.

“That will also help them attract and sign better players this summer.”

Aberdeen will discover their Europa League play-off opponents when the draw is made on August 4.

Chairman Dave Cormack’s backing

Pittodrie chairman Dave Cormack and fellow director Tom Crotty recently confirmed a fresh £8million investment into the club.

Aberdeen will also receive around £5m in Uefa prize payments for qualifying for the Euro league stage.

Legendary winger Weir praised Cormack for bankrolling Thelin’s bid to build on the recent Scottish Cup triumph.

He said: “The chairman has done great by providing money to get in signings.

“Aberdeen are lucky to have a chairman like Dave Cormack who is willing to invest in the signing of players.

“There is also the guaranteed money from qualifying for the Euro group stages.

“Aberdeen have to strengthen this summer because they found it hard playing two games a week when in the Conference League two seasons ago.

“They couldn’t handle it and it was also the same with Hearts recently.

“It was no different in our day as we would be tired after a Euro game but mentally, we had to push ourselves to get through it.

“You can all be good players, but you have to push yourself to make sure you get the result at the weekend after a European tie.

“That is probably more important because it is the league.”

As part of their pre-season preparations Aberdeen will face Ipswich Town at Pittodrie on Friday, July 25.

When Aberdeen shocked Ipswich

Sir Alex Ferguson’s Aberdeen famously knocked UEFA Cup holders Ipswich out of the tournament with a 3-1 win in the Granite City in September 1981.

Following a 1-1 draw at Portman Road in the first leg cup holders Ipswich were sent tumbling out by the Dons.

Weir was sensational in the second leg and netted two second half goals.

The winger had been signed from St Mirren that summer for £330,000, a record transfer fee in Scotland at the time.

He said: “A few months after the game I met Alan Brazil (Ipswich attacker and Scotland international) and talked with him it.

“The feeling I got from Alan was that Ipswich thought ‘it’s only Aberdeen’ and Liverpool smashed them 4-0 the previous year.

“And that Ipswich were Uefa Cup holders and as good as Liverpool so they had no doubt they would go through.

“However, after the first leg we felt there was nothing to fear.

“With the money Aberdeen paid for me I was under a lot of pressure to perform.

“Scoring two goals against a team like Ipswich was a brilliant boost for myself but more importantly the club.

“I remember cameras coming to my house in Bridge of Don at around eight in the morning the next day.

“It was crazy, I had never experienced that before.

“There was a Grampian TV crew wanting to talk to me and I had got up a bit dishevelled after a good party in my house as my family were all up.

“It was wonderful, a great, great night.”

Two years after that momentous win against Ipswich the Dons would win two European trophies.

The start of Aberdeen’s Euro glory

Aberdeen won the European Cup Winners’ Cup in May 1983 with a 2-1 win after extra-time against Real Madrid in the final.

The Gothenburg Greats would secure the Super Cup in December that year by overcoming European Cup winners Hamburg.

Aberdeen remains the only Scottish club to have won two European trophies.

Weir said: “The win against Ipswich was the start of something in Europe.

“The European Cup Winners’ Cup was fantastic and beating Ipswich certainly gave us a boost as we were a young team.

“Although I got two goals against Ipswich it was always about the team with Ferguson and the rest of the boys.

“That was why we were successful.

“With Ferguson, Archie Knox (assistant manager) and the players it was always about the next game.

“Everything was about winning under Ferguson.”