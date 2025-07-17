ANALYSIS: Alfie Bavidge, Dylan Lobban and Lewis Carrol impress for Aberdeen XI against Inverurie Locos

A young Aberdeen XI comprised solely of teenage outfield players were edged out 3-2 by Inverurie Locos on Wednesday night in a further taste of the Reds’ future.

In previous years, an Aberdeen XI during pre-season would have consisted of a mixture of established first-team stars and emerging talent.

However, against Highland League outfit Locos, the Dons fielded a young side in another reflection of a recent switch in youth development strategy at the club.

Australian goalkeeper Nick Suman – the Dons’ summer signing from League One side Cove Rangers – was the only senior player involved and was in goal for the entire match.

Dons’ youth development switch

Aberdeen recently confirmed the club are opting out of the new national under-19s youth league to prioritise loans and exposure to senior football for young players.

A new SFA rule allows Premiership clubs to partner with lower-league clubs, so 16-21-year-old Scottish loanees can move freely between their parent and loan club. The Reds have struck loan co-operation partnership deals with League One side Kelty Hearts and League Two outfit Elgin City.

Now almost all of the Aberdeen youngsters will be sent out on loan to lower league SPFL and Highland League clubs, in the upcoming season and beyond, while also being able to turn out for the Reds’ under-17s (if still eligible) and in Dons XI/B matches – including in the new KDM Evolution Trophy.

In the regionalised initial “Champions League-style” league phase of the Evolution Trophy – which kicks off in August and has replaced the SPFL Trust Trophy – Aberdeen B have been drawn to play against League One Peterhead, Inverness Caledonian Thistle and Montrose, and League Two Forfar Athletic, Elgin City and Spartans.

A transition manager is to be appointed by Aberdeen to oversee the progress of these players.

The bottom line is Aberdeen’s teen stars will be thrust out of their “comfort zone” and into first-team action with and against experienced SPFL and Highland League players.

Speaking to The Press and Journal again about the switch in approach at Inverurie on Wednesday, Aberdeen youth coach Stuart Duff said: “The new path is going to be massively important as we want our younger players to emerge and have the capacity to get into the first-team regularly.

“Not just someone who makes one appearance – we want them to commit and get many games under their belt.

“That is ultimately our goal, although that might take a bit of time, hard work and process.

“With the path the club is going down with regards to loan clubs and co-operation clubs it allows for for a young player to potentially get into the first-team a little bit earlier.

“It has fast-tracked the process for us. It will not be an easy ride for them as they will be way out of their comfort zone.

“Recently playing against Highland League clubs and also Peterhead are examples of where they need to get to.

“If we can get them challenging and being competitive against these types of teams, against players who who are much older, experienced and have been round the block, it will be invaluable.

“They would not (previously) have got that exposure until maybe the last six months or year or their contract – it is a no-brainer.”

Below, we focus in on three of the teenagers – two of which are in the older bracket – who played for Aberdeen at Inverurie on Wednesday and how they performed:

Alfie Bavidge

The benefits of the loan system have already paid off for striker Alfie Bavidge, who was a constant attacking threat against Inverurie Locos.

Bavidge spent the first half of last season on loan at Championship Ayr United.

He then moved on loan to League One Inverness Caley Thistle during the January window.

The 19-year-old made a major impact at Inverness with six goals in 10 games.

The loan spells have clearly benefitted Bavidge physically, as he is now a powerful attacker who holds the ball up well and can hustle defenders.

Bavidge looked sharp throughout against Locos with his movement, passing, hold-up play and linking with the midfield.

The attacker was strong in the box to retain possession and hold off defenders.

He showed a willingness to run at defenders at pace, create shooting opportunities and then firing off an effort.

Early in the second half, Bavidge turned sharply in the box to elude his marker then fired a vicious 15-yard drive which beat the Locos keeper but smashed off the bar.

There were a few occasions when Bavidge made the wrong choice in possession – but there is a real maturity to his game now.

Bavidge has spent the last two seasons on loan, having been sent to Kelty Hearts in the 2023-24 campaign.

Inverness boss Scott Kellacher wants to secure Bavidge on loan again for the new campaign.

However, this season could be the one where he pushes to get into Jimmy Thelin’s first-team instead

Dylan Lobban

Right-back Dylan Lobban captained the Aberdeen XI against Locos and delivered an impressive display in both defence and attack.

The 19-year-old, like Bavidge, is a player who has benefitted from a loan spell already.

Full-back Lobban had a successful spell on loan at League One Cove Rangers last season, starting 28 games with a further five appearances off the bench, with two goals.

Lobban was defensively solid against Locos and was able to reduce their threat down the flank with timely interceptions and tackles.

He is calm in possession and always offered an out-ball for the centre-backs.

Lobban posed a real threat driving up the flanks, particularly when cutting inside on to his left and looking for a shot or cross into the penalty area.

His quality was underlined with a moment of magic in the second half.

The right-back powered up the wing then cut inside on his left foot, before riding two tackles.

Lobban then delivered a superb through-ball to split open the defence to find Joseph Teasdale – one of the Kelty loanees. Only a goal-line clearance denied Teasdale.

Duff said: “The loans for players like Alfie, Dylan and Alfie Stewart (back at Inverness until January) have been really good for them.

“It has got them closer to bridging the gap in physicality, technically and tactically – and closer to getting to the first team squad.

“When you see the amount of guys going out on loan, it is a high number, but we believe it will forge a way forward.”

Lewis Carrol

Centre-back Carrol almost signed for Premier League Nottingham Forest in the January transfer window only for the move to be thwarted by a paperwork problem.

Arsenal and Chelsea have previously been linked with Carrol.

From his shift against Locos, it is clear to see why an English top-flight club wanted to sign the 17-year-old.

And Carrol clearly has the talent and temperament to ensure top English clubs will continue to be interested in him.

Carrol has been sent on loan to League One Kelty Hearts as part of the co-operation programme, along with Teasdale (17) and Cooper Masson (17), who also started against Locos.

Right-sided centre-back Carrol was up against former Peterhead striker Robert Ward and more than held his own.

Carrol is powerful, pacey, strong in the air and has an impressive game-understanding, which allows him to anticipate moves and intercept passes.

The teen is comfortable and calm in possession and accurate with passes.

He can push forward from defence and build from the back – which is a requirement for the way Thelin plays.

Mid-way through the first half Carrol received a throw in on the right flank.

Ward powered in on him with a challenge but Carrol coolly turned on a dime to send the striker the wrong way, before looking up and crossing into the box.

Duff said: “We have co-operation agreements with Kelty Hearts and Elgin City which will hopefully they are fruitful for both parties.

“Lewis has gone to Kelty Hearts. Hopefully our boys can go there and be mainstays.

“If you can imagine a young 16 or 17-year-old playing 50 games in League One or League Two, there is a lot to be said for that.

“There is no illusion that it is a hard task, but that is the sort of pressure – and we believe we have the players who can do that.”