Richard Gordon: Jimmy Thelin needs to offload a few Aberdeen players before transfer window closes

Aberdeen's first-team pool of almost 30 is unsustainable, writes Richard Gordon, even with European demands this season. But will frozen-out, but well-paid players, be willing to depart?

Aberdeen's Slobodan Rubezic and Richard Jensen. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
By Richard Gordon

We got a first glimpse of the new-look Aberdeen last weekend when Jimmy Thelin put out a strong squad for their first pre-season friendly against Cove Rangers.

Two of the recent signings started at Balmoral Stadium with three others coming on at half-time – and a few caught the eye.

Nicolas Milanovic had a lively 45 minutes – and should have scored – while Adil Aouchiche displayed some nice touches and Kjartan Kjartansson was composed and controlled.

Nick Suman had an untroubled half against his old team, while Kusini Yengi was kept fairly quiet by the Cove back-line.

Given that Devlin, Gueye, Morris and Molloy also appeared after the interval, and that the likes of Ester Sokler and Dante Polvara were not included – they were instead sent to Turriff as part of a Dons XI – it is clear Jimmy is going to have to offload a few before the window closes.

By my reckoning, he has a first-team pool of almost 30 – and that is not sustainable.

The Swede will need a larger group this season, and he has the European squad to think about.

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin looks on during a pre-season friendly match against Cove Rangers at Balmoral Stadium.
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin during a pre-season friendly match against Cove Rangers at Balmoral Stadium. Image: SNS.

That must include eight “locally-trained” players if he wants a squad of 25, and given the bulk of the manager’s signings have been imports, he is going to have to be mindful of the rule when compiling it.

More generally, space will have to be created, and the club will, I am sure, be actively assessing exit strategies for a few who faced the Highland League side.

Slobodan Rubezic and Richard Jensen were each sent out on loan last season and that has to be an indication of their current status, while Vicente Besuijen is another who is likely to be allowed to depart. Peter Ambrose also falls into that category after a less than fruitful first year at the club.

Aberdeen transfer exits could be tough to sort out

The difficulty comes in moving these guys on, which can be no mean feat.

They will all be on lucrative contracts and are well within their rights to stay put.

Aberdeen's Peter Ambrose celebrates after scoring to make it 1-0 against Dundee United last season.
Aberdeen’s Peter Ambrose celebrates after scoring to make it 1-0 against Dundee United last season. Image: SNS.

The task for Aberdeen is finding clubs willing to spend the necessary money to secure them.

While it is in their career interests to get back playing regularly, financial security is just as important, and the Dons might well have to play a waiting game.

The preparations for 2025-26 continue on Saturday with a friendly at the Fulham training ground, before next Friday’s meeting with Ipswich Town at Pittodrie.

It has been a pre-season light on games, but plenty hard work was put in during the Portugal trip, and Jimmy is obviously confident his team will be ready for the Premiership opener at Tynecastle.

Hearts have already been in competitive action, of course, and back-to-back wins with eight goals scored in the Premier Sports Cup has represented a very acceptable start for Derek McInnes. His team will breeze through the group.

This has not been the case for some of the other Premiership sides with Dundee, Motherwell and St Mirren all stumbling to a greater or lesser degree.

The Premier Sports Cup can be a lift-off, as it was for the Dons last season, but it can also set a few nerves jangling ahead of the league starting.

Those teams will be keen to get their act together and build a bit of momentum.

