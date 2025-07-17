Aberdeen ready for all possibilities during the summer transfer window – including unexpected player departures, says boss Jimmy Thelin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen ready for all possibilities during the summer transfer window – including unexpected player departures, says boss Jimmy Thelin

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin gives the lowdown on the Dons' summer transfer window possibilities, regarding new signings and players exiting Pittodrie.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin with the Scottish Cup at Pittodrie.
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin with the Scottish Cup at Pittodrie. Image: SNS

Aberdeen will be prepared for any eventuality during the summer transfer window, insists manager Jimmy Thelin.

Dons gaffer Thelin has already brought in six new signings in a bid to strengthen the squad ahead of a campaign with guaranteed European league action.

Five of those signings have been permanent deals – striker Kusini Yengi, winger Nicolas Milanovic, midfielder Kjartan Mar Kjartansson, left-back Emmanuel Gyamfi and keeper Nick Suman.

Aberdeen's Adil Aouchiche and Cove Rangers' Mitch Megginson (R) in action during a pre-season friendly match at the Balmoral Stadium.
Aberdeen's Adil Aouchiche and Cove Rangers' Mitch Megginson (R) in action during a pre-season friendly match at the Balmoral Stadium. Image: SNS.

Sunderland midfielder Adil Aouchiche has also been secured on a season-long loan deal from Premier League Sunderland.

Aberdeen have the option to buy former Paris Saint-Germain youngster Aouchiche for a fee understood to be a club record £1.5million.

Aberdeen closing in on signings

Thelin and his head of recruitment Nuno de Almeida are closing in on further transfer window targets.

Aberdeen recently lost out on a bid to sign transfer target Moussa Soumano of French second-tier club AC Ajaccio.

The Dons had an initial €500,000 bid for the striker knocked back by Ajaccio and are understood to have gone back to with an improved offer.

Aberdeen head of recruitment Nuno De Almeida talks with chairman Dave Cormack during the 1-0 loss at St Mirren.
Aberdeen head of recruitment Nuno De Almeida talks with chairman Dave Cormack during the 1-0 loss at St Mirren. Image: SNS

Teen striker Soumano, 19, opted to join Dutch side NAC Breda on a four-year deal.

Thelin says the Reds are ready for any situation, whether it is moving for transfer targets – or players exiting Pittodrie before the window closes on September 1.

He said: “Right now we are focused on what we are, but you never know what can happen in the transfer window.

“As long as the window is open, it is open in both directions.

“So we have to be prepared for everything, and we are. Then we see what happens in the future.”

Moving quickly to secure more signings in summer transfer window

Thelin moved quickly to draft in new signings with four transfers completed before the squad returned for pre-season. They were Yengi, Milanovic, Gyamfi and Suman.

All four jetted out to Portugal for a 10-day training camp at the start of pre-season.

Midfielders Kjartansson and Aouchiche were then signed during the camp and jetted out to the Algarve to meet up with the squad.

Five of the six new signings made their debuts in a 2-0 away friendly win against League One side Cove Rangers on Saturday.

The only new addition not to feature was left-back Gyamfi, signed from Bundesliga 2 club Schalke, who was ruled out by injury.

Aberdeen's Kusini Yengi, who arrived in the summer transfer window, in action during a pre-season friendly match against Cove Rangers.
Aberdeen's Kusini Yengi in action during a pre-season friendly match against Cove Rangers. Image: SNS.

Aberdeen’s new signings will step up their integration into the squad during a closed-door friendly against Premier League outfit Fulham in London at the weekend.

Thelin said: “It is good to get the new signings in early as football is a team sport so training together is so important.

“The more they know each other, the more the speed of the game goes up.

“We have another friendly on Saturday, which I think is going to be a quicker game.

“So we have to be prepared.”

Kjartansson showing his ‘presence’

Aberdeen beat off competition from a host of clubs across Europe to sign Icelandic under-21 international Kjartansson.

The teen, 19, was signed on a four-year contract from Icelandic top-flight Stjarnan for an undisclosed fee.

Kjartansson was introduced at half-time for a debut against Cove and delivered an impressive first performance for the Reds.

Aberdeen's Kjartan Mar Kjartansson in action during a pre-season friendly match against Cove Rangers.
Aberdeen's Kjartan Mar Kjartansson during a pre-season friendly match against Cove Rangers. Image: SNS.

Thelin said: “You have to remember Kjartan is young, but he took responsibility and showed his presence.

“He more than understands his team-mates.

“Sometimes the best time is to play together and train together so that they can understand each other.”

