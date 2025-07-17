Aberdeen ready for all possibilities during the summer transfer window – including unexpected player departures, says boss Jimmy Thelin

Aberdeen will be prepared for any eventuality during the summer transfer window, insists manager Jimmy Thelin.

Dons gaffer Thelin has already brought in six new signings in a bid to strengthen the squad ahead of a campaign with guaranteed European league action.

Five of those signings have been permanent deals – striker Kusini Yengi, winger Nicolas Milanovic, midfielder Kjartan Mar Kjartansson, left-back Emmanuel Gyamfi and keeper Nick Suman.

Sunderland midfielder Adil Aouchiche has also been secured on a season-long loan deal from Premier League Sunderland.

Aberdeen have the option to buy former Paris Saint-Germain youngster Aouchiche for a fee understood to be a club record £1.5million.

Aberdeen closing in on signings

Thelin and his head of recruitment Nuno de Almeida are closing in on further transfer window targets.

Aberdeen recently lost out on a bid to sign transfer target Moussa Soumano of French second-tier club AC Ajaccio.

The Dons had an initial €500,000 bid for the striker knocked back by Ajaccio and are understood to have gone back to with an improved offer.

Teen striker Soumano, 19, opted to join Dutch side NAC Breda on a four-year deal.

Thelin says the Reds are ready for any situation, whether it is moving for transfer targets – or players exiting Pittodrie before the window closes on September 1.

He said: “Right now we are focused on what we are, but you never know what can happen in the transfer window.

“As long as the window is open, it is open in both directions.

“So we have to be prepared for everything, and we are. Then we see what happens in the future.”

Moving quickly to secure more signings in summer transfer window

Thelin moved quickly to draft in new signings with four transfers completed before the squad returned for pre-season. They were Yengi, Milanovic, Gyamfi and Suman.

All four jetted out to Portugal for a 10-day training camp at the start of pre-season.

Midfielders Kjartansson and Aouchiche were then signed during the camp and jetted out to the Algarve to meet up with the squad.

Five of the six new signings made their debuts in a 2-0 away friendly win against League One side Cove Rangers on Saturday.

The only new addition not to feature was left-back Gyamfi, signed from Bundesliga 2 club Schalke, who was ruled out by injury.

Aberdeen’s new signings will step up their integration into the squad during a closed-door friendly against Premier League outfit Fulham in London at the weekend.

Thelin said: “It is good to get the new signings in early as football is a team sport so training together is so important.

“The more they know each other, the more the speed of the game goes up.

“We have another friendly on Saturday, which I think is going to be a quicker game.

“So we have to be prepared.”

Kjartansson showing his ‘presence’

Aberdeen beat off competition from a host of clubs across Europe to sign Icelandic under-21 international Kjartansson.

The teen, 19, was signed on a four-year contract from Icelandic top-flight Stjarnan for an undisclosed fee.

Kjartansson was introduced at half-time for a debut against Cove and delivered an impressive first performance for the Reds.

Thelin said: “You have to remember Kjartan is young, but he took responsibility and showed his presence.

“He more than understands his team-mates.

“Sometimes the best time is to play together and train together so that they can understand each other.”