CONFIRMED: Aberdeen knock back two bids for Shayden Morris with Pittodrie chiefs’ rationale revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

CONFIRMED: Aberdeen knock back two bids for Shayden Morris with Pittodrie chiefs’ rationale revealed

The Press and Journal can confirm the bids for Morris were thrown out, the Dons' hierarchy's thinking and the winger's contract situation.

Aberdeen's Shayden Morris (centre) celebrates after his cross is turned into his own net by Celtic goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel to make it 1-1 during the Scottish Gas Men's Scottish Cup Final. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen's Shayden Morris (centre) celebrates after his cross is turned into his own net by Celtic goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel to make it 1-1 during the Scottish Gas Men's Scottish Cup Final. Image: SNS.
Ryan Cryle By Ryan Cryle

Aberdeen have knocked back two bids – including a second worth £600,000 – from Luton Town for their player of the year Shayden Morris, The Press and Journal can confirm.

The Englishman, 23, signed from Fleetwood Two three years ago, had a break-out Dons campaign last term.

Mainly coming off the bench for Jimmy Thelin’s side, Morris’ rapid pace to get in behind full-backs saw him notch an impressive 13 assists and five goals in season 2024/25.

It was also sub Morris’ cross which led to Aberdeen’s leveller – an own-goal from Celtic keeper Kasper Schmeichel – in May’s Scottish Cup final, which the Dons won on penalties to end a 35-year wait for the trophy.

Aberdeen winger Shayden Morris in action against Celtic's Jeffrey Schlupp in the Scottish Cup final at Hampden.
Aberdeen winger Shayden Morris in action against Celtic’s Jeffrey Schlupp in the Scottish Cup final at Hampden. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

English League One side Luton’s most recent offer for Morris is understood to be significantly short of Aberdeen chiefs’ valuation of the wideman.

With guaranteed European league action this term and a Europa League play-off to come next month – progression from which would mean a multi-million-pound boost on top of the revenue the club would accrue from entering the Conference League – the Dons hierarchy are keen to hold on to Morris.

The Reds’ are determined to build up their attacking options in the remaining weeks of the summer transfer window, NOT see them weakened.

The sense from inside Pittodrie is English third-tier outfit Luton – in the Premier League just two seasons ago before back-to-back relegations – will now likely turn their attention away from winger Morris, rather than make a third bid for him.

Aberdeen are in ongoing talks with Morris over extending his stay at Pittodrie, with his deal currently set to run out next summer.

Conversation