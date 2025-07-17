CONFIRMED: Aberdeen knock back two bids for Shayden Morris with Pittodrie chiefs’ rationale revealed

Aberdeen have knocked back two bids – including a second worth £600,000 – from Luton Town for their player of the year Shayden Morris, The Press and Journal can confirm.

The Englishman, 23, signed from Fleetwood Two three years ago, had a break-out Dons campaign last term.

Mainly coming off the bench for Jimmy Thelin’s side, Morris’ rapid pace to get in behind full-backs saw him notch an impressive 13 assists and five goals in season 2024/25.

It was also sub Morris’ cross which led to Aberdeen’s leveller – an own-goal from Celtic keeper Kasper Schmeichel – in May’s Scottish Cup final, which the Dons won on penalties to end a 35-year wait for the trophy.

English League One side Luton’s most recent offer for Morris is understood to be significantly short of Aberdeen chiefs’ valuation of the wideman.

With guaranteed European league action this term and a Europa League play-off to come next month – progression from which would mean a multi-million-pound boost on top of the revenue the club would accrue from entering the Conference League – the Dons hierarchy are keen to hold on to Morris.

The Reds’ are determined to build up their attacking options in the remaining weeks of the summer transfer window, NOT see them weakened.

The sense from inside Pittodrie is English third-tier outfit Luton – in the Premier League just two seasons ago before back-to-back relegations – will now likely turn their attention away from winger Morris, rather than make a third bid for him.

Aberdeen are in ongoing talks with Morris over extending his stay at Pittodrie, with his deal currently set to run out next summer.