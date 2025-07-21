EXCLUSIVE: Aberdeen must grab chance to become Europa League heroes, urges Josh Walker who shocked Bayern Munich

Aberdeen have been urged to grab their chance to become club legends by qualifying for the Europa League, by the player who stunned Bayern Munich.

Josh Walker shocked German giants Bayern Munich in 2008 with the opening goal in a 2-2 draw in the last 32 of the Uefa Cup.

The former midfielder was only 18-years-old when he stunned the Bundesliga giants with a 22-yard drive at Pittodrie.

That 2007-08 season was the last time Aberdeen qualified from the group, now league, phase of a European competition.

Walker has urged Jimmy Thelin’s Dons to face Europe with “no fear” this season because it offers the chance to become “club heroes for life”.

Scottish Cup winners Aberdeen will battle for a spot in the prestigious Europa League when entering at the play-off spot on August 21.

Aberdeen players can become heroes

Victory over the two-legged tie will secure qualification for the Europa League with eight guaranteed fixtures until mid January.

Even if the Dons lose they have the safety net of dropping into the Conference League with six league games until late December.

Walker, 36, said: “These players have the chance to become heroes by getting Aberdeen into the Europa League.

“I was an 18-year-old kid on loan for a few months but became a hero overnight by scoring against Bayern Munich.

“In Europe you are only one moment away from magic and becoming a hero.

“So you have to approach it with the shackles off, and don’t have any fear.

“Some in the Aberdeen team may have played at this level before, some may be doing it for the first time.

“For some it may be their only opportunity at his level, so make the most of it.

“Grab the moment because these players have a great opportunity to become Aberdeen heroes for the rest of their lives.

“Aberdeen is a fantastic club with fantastic people and one that deserves to be in the Europa League.”

Should Aberdeen qualify for the Europa League they would be joining clubs like Porto (Portugal), Roma (Italy) and Real Betis (Spain).

English top flight Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest have also already qualitied for the league stage.

Walker didn’t fear Bayern Munich

Bologna, captained by former Aberdeen midfielder Lewis Ferguson, have also qualified for the league stage of the Europa League.

The class of 2007-08, managed by Jimmy Calderwood, progressed from a group consisting FC Copenhagen, Panathinaikos, Atletico Madrid and Lokomotiv Moscow.

That set up the last 32 showdown with Euro giants Bayern Munich who at that time had won four of their six Champions League titles.

Walker said: “The city was absolutely buzzing for the few days before the Bayern game.

“Being an 18-year-old kid who hadn’t played much first team football for me it was just another game.

“I thought games like that would happen all the time!

“In the warm-up I felt fine and it was only when we were standing in the tunnel next to all these superstars that it hit me.

“I had all these players on the PlayStation and suddenly I’m next to them in the tunnel.

“At that point the nerves and adrenaline went a million miles an hour.

“However, at 18 I didn’t fear the Bayern Munich players as I thought it was normal.

“If you’re 28 or 29 and had never experienced something like that after playing 300 games that’s when it might hit you that it could be your one and only chance.

“When we came out of the tunnel the atmosphere was a proper, proper European night.”

Walker, who was on loan from Middlesbrough, curled home a superb goal in the 24th minute only for Miroslav Klose to level soon after.

Netting against Bayern Munich at 18

Sone Aluko then drove home a left-foot shot in the 41st minute to make it 2-1 Aberdeen.

Hamit Altintop levelled for Bayern, netting the rebound after keeper Jamie Langfield had parried his 53rd minute penalty.

Walker said: “The way the game panned out individually for me and as a team was brilliant.

“When the ball went to Sone I was screaming for him to lay it back.

“I thought he was going to lay it straight at me so I prepared myself to hit the ball with my laces.

“But in that split second he has put it the other way but I whipped it round the defenders into the bottom corner.

“At that moment, if the fans had been closer in I was jumping into the crowd.

“The noise in the stadium that night was brilliant, it meant you were playing the whole night on adrenaline.”

The Bayern Munich starting line-up Pittodrie contained a World Cup winner in Luca Toni.

Praise from World Cup winner Toni.

Toni, 6ft 4in tall, lifted the World Cup in 2006 with Italy, winning 5-3 against France on penalties after a 1-1 draw.

Striker Toni would finish top scorer in the Uefa Cup that season with Bayern who were knocked out at the semi-final stage.

Walker said: “After the game Luca Toni came up to me.

“He was a man mountain and I was a skinny 18-year old kid, and I thought he wanted to fight me.

“But he said I was excellent in the match and that I would have a big career ahead of me.

“To hear that from a player of his calibre was great.

“For Toni to take the time out to say that showed his class not only as a player but as a person.

“To recognise a young kid on the pitch who has done alright and say he expects big things from me.

“I was shellshocked that he came and said that, but it was lovely from him.

“He was a very humble man.”

Aberdeen’s European dream would end in the return leg when Bayern Munich secured a 5-1 victory, to land a last 16 tie with Belgian club Anderlecht.

Regret about late formation change in return leg in Germany

Lucio netted early on for the Germans at the Allianz Arena with Daniel van Buyten heading in to make it 2-0 before the break.

Lukas Podolski netted twice after the break.

Aberdeen striker Steve Lovell grabbed a late consolation but Mark van Bommel made it 5-1 late on.

Walker says he has one regret about the return leg in Germany.

Hew said: “The return leg was on my 19th birthday.

“For us to go to Germany and do it twice in a row would have been difficult.

“Jimmy Calderwood was fantastic, absolutely brilliant but had a habit of changing things.

“We planned to play 4-3-3 and I was playing centre-mid.

“We planned that all the way in the two or three days in the build up.

“Then two hours before the game he changed it and went to a five across the midfield so I was almost playing wing-back.

“It was hard going and I don’t think it suited the players we had.

“I know he wanted to use myself and Sone’s legs down the sides.

“However, it ended up becoming more about trying to stop their full-backs rather than us influencing the game.

“That is probably the one downer of it all.

“If we had the chance to play in our proper positions away from home could it have been different?”

Walker stopped, thought for a moment, then continued: “Probably not.”

“Hopefully Aberdeen can reach the Europa League this season.

“To win the Scottish Cup last season was fantastic.

“The recipe is there for a successful season as they have a good manager and players.”