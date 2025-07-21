EXCLUSIVE: Aberdeen must grab chance to become Europa League heroes, urges Josh Walker who shocked Bayern Munich

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

EXCLUSIVE: Aberdeen must grab chance to become Europa League heroes, urges Josh Walker who shocked Bayern Munich

The surprise conversation between Italy's World Cup winning legend Luca Toni and Josh Walker revealed following Aberdeen's 2-2 draw with Bayern Munich at Pittodrie.

Aberdeen's Josh Walker celebrates after firing the home side in front against Bayern Munich at Pittodrie in 2008.
Aberdeen's Josh Walker celebrates after firing the home side in front against Bayern Munich at Pittodrie in 2008. Image: SNS
By Sean Wallace

Aberdeen have been urged to grab their chance to become club legends by qualifying for the Europa League, by the player who stunned Bayern Munich.

Josh Walker shocked German giants Bayern Munich in 2008 with the opening goal in a 2-2 draw in the last 32 of the Uefa Cup.

The former midfielder was only 18-years-old when he stunned the Bundesliga giants with a 22-yard drive at Pittodrie.

That 2007-08 season was the last time Aberdeen qualified from the group, now league, phase of a European competition.

Walker has urged Jimmy Thelin’s Dons to face Europe with “no fear” this season because it offers the chance to become “club heroes for life”.

Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie lifts the Scottish Cup next to manager Jimmy Thelin at Hampden.
Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie lifts the Scottish Cup next to manager Jimmy Thelin at Hampden. Image: Shutterstock.

Scottish Cup winners Aberdeen will battle for a spot in the prestigious Europa League when entering at the play-off spot on August 21.

Aberdeen players can become heroes

Victory over the two-legged tie will secure qualification for the Europa League with eight guaranteed fixtures until mid January.

Even if the Dons lose they have the safety net of dropping into the Conference League with six league games until late December.

Walker, 36, said: “These players have the chance to become heroes by getting Aberdeen into the Europa League.

“I was an 18-year-old kid on loan for a few months but became a hero overnight by scoring against Bayern Munich.

“In Europe you are only one moment away from magic and becoming a hero.

“So you have to approach it with the shackles off, and don’t have any fear.

Aberdeen's Josh Walker celebrates scoring against Bayern Munich at Pittodrie in the Uefa Cup. Image by Colin Rennie,
Aberdeen’s Josh Walker celebrates scoring against Bayern Munich at Pittodrie in the Uefa Cup. Image by Colin Rennie, Press and Journal

“Some in the Aberdeen team may have played at this level before, some may be doing it for the first time.

“For some it may be their only opportunity at his level, so make the most of it.

“Grab the moment because these players have a great opportunity to become Aberdeen heroes for the rest of their lives.

“Aberdeen is a fantastic club with fantastic people and one that deserves to be in the Europa League.”

Should Aberdeen qualify for the Europa League they would be joining clubs like Porto (Portugal), Roma (Italy) and Real Betis (Spain).

English top flight Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest have also already qualitied for the league stage.

Walker didn’t fear Bayern Munich

Bologna, captained by former Aberdeen midfielder Lewis Ferguson, have also qualified for the league stage of the Europa League.

The class of 2007-08, managed by Jimmy Calderwood, progressed from a group consisting FC Copenhagen, Panathinaikos, Atletico Madrid and Lokomotiv Moscow.

Goalscorers Josh Walker, left and Sone Aluko celebrate during the 2-2 draw against Bayern Munich.
Goalscorers Josh Walker, left and Sone Aluko celebrate during the 2-2 draw against Bayern Munich. Image: SNS

That set up the last 32 showdown with Euro giants Bayern Munich who at that time had won four of their six Champions League titles.

Walker said: “The city was absolutely buzzing for the few days before the Bayern game.

“Being an 18-year-old kid who hadn’t played much first team football for me it was just another game.

“I thought games like that would happen all the time!

“In the warm-up I felt fine and it was only when we were standing in the tunnel next to all these superstars that it hit me.

“I had all these players on the PlayStation and suddenly I’m next to them in the tunnel.

“At that point the nerves and adrenaline went a million miles an hour.

“However, at 18 I didn’t fear the Bayern Munich players as I thought it was normal.

“If you’re 28 or 29 and had never experienced something like that after playing 300 games that’s when it might hit you that it could be your one and only chance.

“When we came out of the tunnel the atmosphere was a proper, proper European night.”

Walker, who was on loan from Middlesbrough,  curled home a superb goal in the 24th minute only for Miroslav Klose to level soon after.

Netting against Bayern Munich at 18

Sone Aluko then drove home a left-foot shot in the 41st minute to make it 2-1 Aberdeen.

Hamit Altintop levelled for Bayern, netting the rebound after keeper Jamie Langfield had parried his 53rd minute penalty.

Bayern Munich's Ze Roberto (left) is closed down by Aberdeen youngster Josh Walker in a 2-2 UEFA Cup draw at Pittodrie.
Bayern Munich’s Ze Roberto (left) is closed down by Aberdeen youngster Josh Walker in a 2-2 UEFA Cup draw at Pittodrie. Image: SNS

Walker said: “The way the game panned out individually for me and as a team was brilliant.

“When the ball went to Sone I was screaming for him to lay it back.

“I thought he was going to lay it straight at me so I prepared myself to hit the ball with my laces.

“But in that split second he has put it the other way but I whipped it round the defenders into the bottom corner.

Aberdeen's Josh Walker (left) clashes with Bayern Munich Miroslav Klose in 2-2 Uefa Cup draw at Pittodrie.
Aberdeen’s Josh Walker (left) clashes with Bayern Munich Miroslav Klose in 2-2 Uefa Cup draw at Pittodrie. Image: SNS

“At that moment, if the fans had been closer in I was jumping into the crowd.

“The noise in the stadium that night was brilliant, it meant you were playing the whole night on adrenaline.”

The Bayern Munich starting line-up Pittodrie contained a World Cup winner in Luca Toni.

Praise from World Cup winner Toni.

Toni, 6ft 4in tall, lifted the World Cup in 2006 with Italy, winning 5-3 against France on penalties after a 1-1 draw.

Striker Toni would finish top scorer in the Uefa Cup that season with Bayern who were knocked out at the semi-final stage.

Josh Walker (centre) rifles Aberdeen into a shock first half lead against Bayern Munich with his first goal for the club.
Josh Walker (centre) rifles Aberdeen into a shock first half lead against Bayern Munich with his first goal for the club. Image: SNS

Walker said: “After the game Luca Toni came up to me.

“He was a man mountain and I was a skinny 18-year old kid, and I thought he wanted to fight me.

“But he said I was excellent in the match and that I would have a big career ahead of me.

“To hear that from a player of his calibre was great.

“For Toni to take the time out to say that showed his class not only as a player but as a person.

“To recognise a young kid on the pitch who has done alright and say he expects big things from me.

“I was shellshocked that he came and said that, but it was lovely from him.

“He was a very humble man.”

Aberdeen’s European dream would end in the return leg when Bayern Munich secured a 5-1 victory, to land a last 16 tie with Belgian club Anderlecht.

Regret about late formation change in return leg in Germany

Lucio netted early on for the Germans at the Allianz Arena with Daniel van Buyten heading in to make it 2-0 before the break.

Lukas Podolski netted twice after the break.

Aberdeen striker Steve Lovell grabbed a late consolation but Mark van Bommel made it 5-1 late on.

Aberdeen's Lee Miller (right) tussles with Bayern Munich defender Daniel van Buyten at the Allianz Arena in 2008.
Aberdeen’s Lee Miller (right) tussles with Bayern Munich defender Daniel van Buyten at the Allianz Arena in 2008. Image: SNS.

Walker says he has one regret about the return leg in Germany.

Hew said: “The return leg was on my 19th birthday.

“For us to go to Germany and do it twice in a row would have been difficult.

Jimmy Calderwood was fantastic, absolutely brilliant but had a habit of changing things.

“We planned to play 4-3-3 and I was playing centre-mid.

“We planned that all the way in the two or three days in the build up.

“Then two hours before the game he changed it and went to a five across the midfield so I was almost playing wing-back.

“It was hard going and I don’t think it suited the players we had.

“I know he wanted to use myself and Sone’s legs down the sides.

“However, it ended up becoming more about trying to stop their full-backs rather than us influencing the game.

“That is probably the one downer of it all.

“If we had the chance to play in our proper positions away from home could it have been different?”

Walker stopped, thought for a moment, then continued: “Probably not.”

“Hopefully Aberdeen can reach the Europa League this season.

“To win the Scottish Cup last season was fantastic.

“The recipe is there for a successful season as they have a good manager and players.”

Conversation