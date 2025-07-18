Aberdeen confirm postponement of Premiership match to aid Europa League bid

Aberdeen have triggered a new SPFL rule to postpone their Premiership match against Dundee United next month to boost their Europa League bid.

The Scottish Cup winners were scheduled to face Dundee United at Tannadice on Saturday, August 23.

However, the fixture has been postponed due to Aberdeen’s involvement in the Europa League play-offs, with ties on Thursday August 21 and Thursday August 28.

A new rule, beginning in the upcoming season, allows Scottish clubs to postpone a league match to prepare for a play-off round tie in European competition.

Previously, postponements had to be agreed by both clubs.

However, the new rule means the team playing in Europe can unilaterally postpone a game.

The rule only applies to matches on the weekend of August 23 and 24 this season between the first and second legs of play-off ties in the Champions League, Europa League, and Conference League.

A new date for Aberdeen’s postponed trip to Tannadice will be confirmed following the UEFA league phase draws at the end of August.

Meanwhile, Aberdeen’s Premiership match with Dundee United at Pittodrie on Saturday, December 27 has been selected for live coverage on Premier Sports.

Kick off has been move to 5.45pm.