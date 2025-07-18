Aberdeen confirm postponement of Premiership match to aid Europa League bid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen confirm postponement of Premiership match to aid Europa League bid

Aberdeen have triggered a new SPFL rule allowing for a league match to be postponed to aid the bid to qualify from the play-offs of European competition.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin pictured during a training session. Image: SNS

Aberdeen have triggered a new SPFL rule to postpone their Premiership match against Dundee United next month to boost their Europa League bid.

The Scottish Cup winners were scheduled to face Dundee United at Tannadice on Saturday, August 23.

However, the fixture has been postponed due to Aberdeen’s involvement in the Europa League play-offs, with ties on Thursday August 21 and Thursday August 28.

Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie lifts the Scottish Cup next to manager Jimmy Thelin at Hampden. Image: Shutterstock.

A new rule, beginning in the upcoming season, allows Scottish clubs to postpone a league match to prepare for a play-off round tie in European competition.

Previously, postponements had to be agreed by both clubs.

However, the new rule means the team playing in Europe can unilaterally postpone a game.

The rule only applies to matches on the weekend of August 23 and 24 this season  between the first and second legs of play-off ties in the Champions League, Europa League, and Conference League.

A new date for Aberdeen’s postponed trip to Tannadice will be confirmed following the UEFA league phase draws at the end of August.

Meanwhile, Aberdeen’s Premiership match with Dundee United at Pittodrie on Saturday, December  27 has  been selected for live coverage on Premier Sports.

Kick off has been move to 5.45pm.

 

