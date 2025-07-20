Nicky Devlin says Fulham clash was Aberdeen ‘learning curve’ for Europe, as he signals openness to left-back switch

Aberdeen’s Nicky Devlin thinks Saturday’s closed-doors friendly loss at English Premier League Fulham was a taste of the quality the Dons will meet in Europe this season.

Jimmy Thelin’s side went down 4-1 in the bounce game at the Cottagers’ training ground, new striker Kusini Yengi on the scoresheet for the Reds, while Harry Wilson (two), Rodrigo Muniz and Josh King scored for Marco Silva’s men.

As Scottish Cup winners last term, Aberdeen secured guaranteed European league football in the new campaign, with their participation in either the Europa League or Conference League to be determined by a two-legged Europa League play-off round tie in late August.

Defender Devlin – who was part of the Conference League group campaign under former boss Barry Robson two seasons ago – knows the standards in Europe and boss Thelin will have set up the pre-season London clash with those in mind.

Devlin said: “Everyone knows they’re a top side. They give a lot of the top teams in England a lot of problems as well.

“But that’s the games you want to play, and you want to test yourself in those games.

“There were good parts – probably first half, second half – but obviously lots of stuff that maybe need to work on going into the start of our season.

“But yeah, all round, they’re probably a good exercise.

“I think obviously that’s why probably the manager took us, or the manager wanted games like this to prepare us for what’s coming, especially, listen, (when) we’re looking to try and hopefully do well in the European campaign as well this year and we’re probably going to have to go up against teams of similar quality to Saturday.

“Yeah, it’s probably a bit of a learning curve for us to obviously see where we still have to get to.

“Hopefully it’ll be beneficial in the long run for us.”

Nicky Devlin – left-back?

Aberdeen round off their pre-season preparations with a friendly clash against English Championship Ipswich Town back at Pittodrie this coming Friday evening, before starting their Premiership campaign on Monday, August 4, against Hearts at Tynecastle.

Devlin found himself unseated at right-back by January signing Alexander Jensen in the second half of last season.

In May’s Scottish Cup final against Celtic, though, which the Dons won on penalties, the Scotland international put in an impressive shift as Aberdeen’s surprise left-back.

He was again utilised at left-back by Thelin against Fulham – with the continued injury absence of new signing Emmanuel Gyamfi – Devlin telling RedTV: “It’s the same position, just a different side.

“But yeah, you obviously see the game from the other side of the pitch.

“And maybe when the ball is kind of over your right hand shoulder, it’s not natural the way you maybe turn and stuff at times – you’d usually turn the opposite direction.

“(But) I think the manager knows that I’m more than happy to play kind of wherever he requires me to play or he wants me to play.

“If he thinks it’s the best thing for the team or the best job, or I’m the best person to do a job for the team, then he knows I’ll play anywhere for him.”

Even at 31, Devlin’s attitude is still “you always want to try to get better”.

He added: “It’s whenever you kind of lose that enthusiasm for playing and lose that kind of hunger to try and get better and stuff, that’s maybe when you know you’re maybe coming to the end of your career.

“But I mean, I don’t feel like that anywhere near now.

“I still feel fit and stuff like that.

“So yeah, no, it’s just almost I want to get better. I want to improve on last year as an individual and as a team.”

Scottish Cup winner Devlin’s move into coaching for Aberdeen

Despite his continued playing goals, Devlin was at Inverurie Locos’ Harlaw Park on Wednesday night, helping youth coach (and former Dons midfielder) Stuart Duff take a young Aberdeen XI in a game to mark Locos veteran Mark Souter’s testimonial year.

On his initial steps into coaching, Devlin explained: “I’m just trying to take Duffer’s job off him, to be honest!

“But no, it’s something I want to probably start doing a wee bit more. I’m quite keen on doing it while I’m still playing.

“I’ve probably started a couple of years ago, but this year, I’m kind of looking to do probably a wee bit more.

“And since I’ve started doing it, it maybe opens your eyes up a wee bit more to probably understanding the game a bit more in terms of maybe why you do certain things.”

“Everything training is not just done for the sake of it – there’s obviously reasoning behind everything you do.

“It was a good experience.

“Duffer’s been brilliant with me. He’s let me come in and help him, assist him kind of when he’s got games. And it’s something hopefully I’ll be able to do between now and the end of the season.”