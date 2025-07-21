Duncan Shearer: Don’t worry about 4-1 Fulham defeat – Aberdeen are doing the right thing with testing pre-season schedule

Aberdeen were beaten 4-1 by Fulham in a behind-closed-doors friendly at the English Premier League club’s training ground at the weekend.

The Dons actually took the lead through new signing Kusini Yengi before Marco Silva’s men hit back through a Harry Wilson double and strikes from Rodrigo Muniz and Joshua King.

They have another tough test this Friday when Ipswich Town, relegated from the English top flight last season, head to Pittodrie.

Some Aberdeen supporters might be a bit concerned by the 4-1 defeat by Fulham but the Dons are doing the right thing by testing themselves in pre-season.

They have been away working hard in Portugal and then they had a friendly against Cove Rangers and now they are in the middle of two tesing games against tough English opposition.

Nicky Devlin spoke about the Fulham friendly being a learning curve ahead of the Dons’ return to European football and he is quite right.

Apparently Aberdeen showed up well in the match against Fulham, despite the eventual scoreline, which bodes well for the start of the season.

Players will learn from tricky fixtures

The Aberdeen players will learn so much more from playing against English Premier League players than they would running up big wins against lower league or Highland League opposition.

The Dons start the season against Hearts on August 4.

Derek McInnes’ side will have played four competitive games in the Premier Sports Cup by then but Aberdeen may take more from their friendlies against Fulham and Ipswich.

The Aberdeen fans will know what to expect when going up against a McInnes side at Tynecastle early next month.

The two teams will have different preparations ahead of that game but it’s going to be a fierce encounter at Tynecastle when it comes around and the players will have to be ready.

It was interesting to read Devlin is combining his playing role with some additional coaching duties this season.

Brian Irvine and myself used to do that at Aberdeen when we were getting closer to the end of our playing careers and we would take the Aberdeen under-14 team.

It was great to get an insight into coaching and become used to putting on training sessions.

As long as it doesn’t interfere with the demands as a player, it is a really beneficial thing for players to be involved in coaching the youth teams.

The young players always love it when a first team player comes along and helps with the sessions.

Meanwhile, a familiar face returned to Aberdeen at the weekend with defender Alfie Dorrington returning on a season-long loan from Tottenham.

He is only 20 and made a positive impact during his time with the Dons last season.

Aberdeen now have plenty of strong central defensive options which will give Jimmy Thelin the option to go with three at the back for the tougher tests in Scotland and in Europe as he did to great effect in the Scottish Cup final.

I like the way Thelin is getting his transfer business conducted early. He has the bulk of his squad in the building already, which is what every manager would want.