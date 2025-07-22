Adil Aouchiche holds the key to unlocking defences, says Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin is confident summer signing Adil Aouchiche can bring the creative magic to open up low blocks.

And the Pittodrie gaffer also reckons the French midfielder will free up space and create chances for the Reds’ strikers.

Midfielder Aouchiche was secured on a season-long loan from English Premier League side Sunderland.

Aberdeen have an option to buy the 23-year-old until next summer which is understood to be for a club record fee of £1.5million.

The Dons’ record transfer fee has stood for 30 years – the £1m paid to sign Paul Bernard from Oldham in 1995.

Aouchiche arrived at Pittodrie with a formidable CV, having become the youngest goalscorer for French giants Paris Saint-Germain at 17 years and five months.

Compared to legend Zinedine Zidane

He played in a PSG team alongside World Cup winners Kylian Mbappé and Ángel Di María.

At 17 years old Aouchiche was compared to French legend and Ballon d’Or winner Zinedine Zidane as he took the 2019 under-17 European championships by storm.

Aouchiche scored nine goals in only five games at the Euros to fire France to the semi-finals.

That is the joint-record for the most goals scored at a Uefa men’s tournament, level with three-time Ballon d’Or winner Michel Platini, set at Euro 1984.

In the under-17 World Cup, Aouchiche was awarded the Silver Ball for the tournament’s second-best player, with one goal and seven assists.

Thelin expects some teams to play defensively with a low block against Aberdeen, where they drop most players into their own half near the penalty area to limit space to the opposition.

The Reds boss reckons Aouchiche – once tracked by Barcelona, Arsenal and Bayern Munich – has the key to unlock low blocks.

He said: “Adil has that pass that is very high quality, that last pass.

“He will be a good player to open up low blocks and create space for others.

“Adil also has great movement and it is good to see how he already plays with his new team-mates.”

Aouchiche made his Aberdeen debut when coming on at half-time in a 2-0 friendly win against League One outfit Cove Rangers.

Aouchiche started against Fulham

He got another 45 minutes of action when playing the first-half of the 4-1 friendly loss to Premier League side Fulham on Saturday.

The match was a behind-closed-doors friendly at Fulham’s Motspur Park training ground.

He said: “Adil hadn’t trained a lot with us a lot before he played his first game against Cove.

“However he has already found his way with his playing.

“He is doing well.”

Aouchiche is one of seven summer signings so far made by Thelin.

Thelin assesses summer signings

Five are permanent long-term deals – winger Nicolas Milanovic, striker Kusini Yengi, midfielder Kjartan Már Kjartansson, left-back Emmanuel Gyamfi and keeper Nick Suman.

Tottenham Hotspur centre-back Alfie Dorrington has returned on a campaign-long loan. The 20-year-old defender had a successful spell at Pittodrie in the second half of last season.

Dorrington played a key role in Aberdeen’s Scottish Cup final win against Celtic.

Thelin and his recruitment team are closing in on further summer signings in preparation for a campaign where the Dons have guaranteed European league action.

The Pittodrie manager insists the new additions have integrated quickly as he aims to build on the momentum of an historic Scottish Cup win.

He said: “I’m really happy so far as there are a lot of new players and the spirit is good.

“We had the training camp in Portugal early in pre-season where it was a good to work with all the new players. It helped create a spirit for the new campaign.

“We had an amazing end to the last season with the Scottish Cup win.

“However, now we have to build again for the new campaign.”