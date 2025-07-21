Aberdeen winger Vicente Besuijen linked with move to Finland

Aberdeen winger Vicente Besuijen has been linked with a move to Finnish side HJK Helsinki.

The 24-year-old joined the Dons from ADO Den Haag in January 2022 for a fee believed to be around £400,000.

He signed a four-and-a-half year deal with Aberdeen but has struggled to hold down a first team spot.

The winger has scored 11 goals in 57 appearances for the Dons.

Besuijen returned to the Netherlands to spend time on loan at Excelsior Rotterdam in 2023 and FC Emmen in 2024.

According to reports in Finland, Besuijen is in talks with HJK Helsinki over a move to the Veikkausliiga side and a deal could be finalised in the coming days.

HJK completed a remarkable comeback in the Europa Conference League first qualifying round last week.

They lost 4-0 in the first leg against Faroese side NSI Runavik but ran out 5-0 winners in the second leg to progress to the second qualifying round.