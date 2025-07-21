Aberdeen FC Aberdeen winger Vicente Besuijen linked with move to Finland The 24-year-old has scored 11 goals in 57 appearances for the Dons. By Danny Law July 21 2025, 4:35 pm July 21 2025, 4:35 pm Share Aberdeen winger Vicente Besuijen linked with move to Finland Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/sport/football/aberdeen-fc/6811497/aberdeenfc-winger-vicente-besuijen-finland/ Copy Link 0 comment Aberdeen's Vicente Besuijen celebrates scoring to make it 3-1 against Dundee at Pittodrie. Image: SNS Aberdeen winger Vicente Besuijen has been linked with a move to Finnish side HJK Helsinki. The 24-year-old joined the Dons from ADO Den Haag in January 2022 for a fee believed to be around £400,000. He signed a four-and-a-half year deal with Aberdeen but has struggled to hold down a first team spot. The winger has scored 11 goals in 57 appearances for the Dons. Besuijen returned to the Netherlands to spend time on loan at Excelsior Rotterdam in 2023 and FC Emmen in 2024. Vicente Besuijen during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park. Image: SNS. According to reports in Finland, Besuijen is in talks with HJK Helsinki over a move to the Veikkausliiga side and a deal could be finalised in the coming days. HJK completed a remarkable comeback in the Europa Conference League first qualifying round last week. They lost 4-0 in the first leg against Faroese side NSI Runavik but ran out 5-0 winners in the second leg to progress to the second qualifying round.
