ANALYSIS: Will Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin use three centre-backs to meet European challenge?

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin strengthened his central defensive options for the new season last week with the loan recapture of Tottenham prospect Alfie Dorrington – will we see the Dons line up with three centre-backs more often this term?

Since his arrival at Pittodrie a year ago, Swedish manager Thelin has stuck almost exclusively to a 4-2-3-1 formation, using three/five-at-the-back just ONCE – May’s Scottish Cup final success over Celtic, which the Reds won on penalties.

Only needing two centre-halves on the pitch most of the time, Thelin ran with no more than three or four (available) centre-back options last season.

In the first half of the campaign, it was Slobodan Rubezic and Gavin Molloy as the first-choice pairing. Angus MacDonald as back-up and youth academy graduate Jack Milne in reserve, both only playing in the odd game.

In the second part of the season, Latvia captain Kristers Tobers and Mats Knoester were signed by Thelin to be his new centre-back pairing, while Dorrington also arrived from Spurs for an initial six-month loan.

Molloy had been ruled out long-term after dislocating a shoulder, Rubezic went back to former club Novi Pazar on loan following a spate of rash moments in red, and MacDonald left for Exeter City.

FIVE centre-back options for Aberdeen boss Thelin in new campaign

Going into the new season, Thelin currently has SEVEN centre-backs at his disposal. An undoubtedly unwieldy number.

But Aberdeen are trying to move Montenegro international Rubezic and Finnish international Richard Jensen, loaned to Vejle last season, on before the summer trasfer window shuts.

Neither has been involved in the Aberdeen first-team’s pre-season matches so far -further evidence of their lowly place in Thelin’s thoughts.

So, in reality, it is FIVE centre-halves going into the new Dons campaign.

They are:

Mats Knoester – Left-footed centre-back Knoester, 26. was a key signing in the middle of last season. Given he was acquired as a free agent following his departure from Hungary’s Ferencvaros, and played every game between his signing and the end of the season, it was some piece of business from the Pittodrie recruitment team.

Naturally, Knoester played on the left of the Dons’ back-three in the Scottish Cup final, and played as the left centre-back in the pairing of earlier matches.

Kristers Tobers – Right-footer Tobers, 24, is very highly-rated and cost Aberdeen £600,000 from Swiss side Grasshoppers – impressing immediately with his technical ability and cool head in early appearances.

But the Latvian missed nine matches towards the end of last season with a niggling hamstring injury.

While he came on in the season-ending cup final victory, Tobers has yet to be seen this summer, either in international games or in the Reds’ pre-season outings thus far, so there seems to still be some issue, hamstring or otherwise.

Alfie Dorrington – Another right-footer, Dorrington was Aberdeen’s right-sided centre-half in the closing stretch of last term and in their Hampden back-three.

Big, fast, strong, and still only 20, the Spurs man will not be coming back to the Dons from his English Premier League parent club to not play this term.

Jack Milne – The break-out star from the Scottish Cup final, Milne, 22 – the third-right-footer of the five CBs and also capable of doing a job at right-back – played in the middle of Thelin’s back-three at Hampden.

While Dorrington is actually slightly taller, the physically-imposing Milne seemed perfectly suited to being the spare man in what was a watershed performance for the club he supports.

Such was the impression made by Milne in the cup final, it is perhaps easy to forget he only actually started three games for Aberdeen last season – and he was only at centre-back against Celtic and in the League Cup win against Championship Queen’s Park early in the campaign.

Will Milne, the recipient of a new deal until 2029, fulfil the potential he showed in the cup final and become a regular this term?

Gavin Molloy – Molloy, 23, as stated, was an Aberdeen mainstay until his season ended with the shoulder injury in January.

Molloy, understandably with everything which happened in the second half of the season, now feels like a bit of a forgotten man. But all signs ahead of the new season are he remains part of Thelin’s plans.

Given the game-load ahead (more on this below) and Molloy being the only other left-footer besides Knoester, his chances of featuring this term look positive – more so if certain clashes see boss Thelin adapt his approach…

Will Thelin rotate centre-half pairings?

In the Scottish Cup final, Thelin surprised everyone with the back-three of Dorrington (right), Milne (centre) and Knoester (left). It was a Hail Mary tactical tweak which paid off spectacularly.

Now, it could be argued Thelin has only added depth at centre-back for the season ahead solely because of the increased physical strain from guaranteed European league football – in either the Europa League or Conference League – this term.

With games Thursday/Sunday during the first part of the campaign, Thelin’s plan could be to rotate a couple of centre-back pairings within a back-four between domestic and Continental commitments (these could be Tobers/Knoester, Dorrington/Molloy, Milne/Knoester etc.)

If this was Thelin’s approach, who would be the first-choice pairing, who would be second. and which pairing would he use in which games?

Parallels between Scottish Cup final and underdog role Aberdeen will take in Europe

However, having seen the benefits of a back-three in the Scottish Cup final – a one-off game against a rival with far greater resources, who were always going to dominate possession and territory – Thelin’s decision to run with five centre-halves suggests he may be looking to follow the same tweaked blueprint in some of Aberdeen’s European matches next term.

He has enough bodies to do it regularly, certainly.

In their late-August Europa League play-off tie, the Dons will already be underdogs.

Win it and they will progress to a Europa League league phase which will feature English Premier League Aston Villa, Italian sides Bologna and Roma, Real Betis of Spain, German Bundesliga Stuttgart and a long list of other wealthy clubs.

They will be facing very difficult assignments, some away from home, in big stadiums, against some world-class players.

Even if it is to be the Conference League (fans will have already seen the projected league phase pots on social media), the Reds’ opposition won’t be mugs. There will still be sides from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and the rest.

Thelin’s normal 4-2-3-1 is designed for high pressing, fast attacking football with flying full-backs, but, as evidenced by some of the Premiership games against Celtic last term, good teams can brutally punish the spaces this offensive-minded approach leaves.

Looking at the Scottish Cup final, Aberdeen’s defensive set-up and performance limited the space in behind. They forced rivals Celtic to knock the ball about in front of them ineffectually for large spells at Hampden, limiting them to pot shots and few clear-cut openings inside the Dons’ area.

In Aberdeen’s mid-May 5-1 Pittodrie Premiership defeat to Celtic – playing with a back-four – they had allowed the Hoops 25 shots, with 13 on target. At Hampden, it was 21 shots – but just three on target for all of Celtic’s 80-plus% possession.

The Reds were a goal down, but only one, and Thelin’s tactics at the back gave Aberdeen the platform to first draw level at 1-1, and then win the penalty shoot-out.

It seems likely Thelin, also having worked with his squad over another pre-season, will at least consider deploying the same back-three tactics again in Europe, where results can be lucrative – or maybe even at Parkhead or Ibrox, going forward.