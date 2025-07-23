Sean Wallace: Aberdeen should not sell Shayden Morris for less than £1million

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sean Wallace: Aberdeen should not sell Shayden Morris for less than £1million

Aberdeen rejected two bids from English League One club Luton Town for winger Shayden Morris, with the second worth £600,000.

Aberdeen's Shayden Morris celebrates after his cross is turned into his own net by Celtic goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel to make it 1-1 in the Scottish Cup final at Hampden. Image: SNS
By Sean Wallace

Aberdeen were right to reject a low-ball bid of £600,000 from Luton Town for their player of the year Shayden Morris.

It was inevitable clubs would target the 23-year-old who made such an explosive impact in Jimmy Thelin’s first season as Dons manager.

The Reds knocked back two bids from Luton Town, with the League One club’s second offer of £600,000 way below the Pittodrie hierarchy’s valuation of the winger.

It is understood Luton are expected to turn their attention to other targets rather than launch a third bid for Morris.

Aberdeen's Shayden Morris celebrating after his cross resulted in an own goal to make it 1-1 against Celtic in the Scottish Cup final. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
The questions are what next for Aberdeen and Morris, and is what is the figure that could trigger the sale of the fans’ favourite?

I would suggest Morris, who is out of contract next summer, is worth at least £1 million due to his ability to change a match.

Morris still to fully realise potential

Morris pitched in with 13 assists and five goals in the 2024-25 campaign – and that was with only 19 starts from 48 appearances in all competitions.

Imagine the figures Morris could achieve if he were a regular starter.

The winger’s potential has yet to be fully realised and it is what he can yet achieve, on top of what he delivered last season, that makes him so valuable.

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin and Shayden Morris are pictured leading the celebrations during the Aberdeen bus parade to celebrate winning the Scottish Cup.
The Dons, including manager Jimmy Thelin, celebrated their Scottish Cup victory through the city's streets. Image: SNS.

Which is why I’m confident unless a club is willing to pitch in with a seven-figure offer for Morris, he is staying at Pittodrie this summer.

Not that the Dons are in any rush to sell the winger who has previously indicated he is open to extending his stay at Pittodrie.

Aberdeen are in ongoing talks with Morris about extending his contract.

With guaranteed European action, boss Jimmy Thelin is committed to strengthening his attack – not weakening it by losing a game-changer like Morris.

The winger has the pace and creativity to swing a match in Aberdeen’s favour.

A flash of Morris magic turns games

That is a valuable commodity, particularly ahead of a crunch Europa League play-off clash on August 21 and 28.

A flash of magic from Morris could potentially be the difference that secures Aberdeen’s progression to the Europa League.

Aberdeen winger Shayden Morris in action against Cove Rangers' Milosz Ochmanski in a 2-0 friendly win.
Aberdeen winger Shayden Morris in action against Cove Rangers' Milosz Ochmanski in a 2-0 friendly win. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

His propensity to turn a match was shown in the Scottish Cup final when coming off the bench against Celtic at Hampden.

Only three minutes after his introduction it was Morris’ cross that was turned into his own net by Celtic keeper Kasper Schmeichel to make it 1-1.

His explosive pace, dribbling ability and eye for goal were underlined with the superb solo effort in the 1-0 win against Ross County in Dingwall.

Morris picked up the ball deep in the Aberdeen half, exploded down the wing, beat defenders and then smashed home a vicious, accurate drive.

Eye-catching goals of that calibre make teams sit up and take notice.

The interest in Morris is not going away and Luton will inevitably be the first of many clubs to make a move for the winger.

Ideally, a deal can be thrashed out between Morris and the Dons on a new contract.

However, with only a year remaining on his deal, the winger will be free to talk to other clubs when the winter transfer window opens in January.

He will also be free to reach a pre-contract agreement with another club from January.

So, the Dons run the risk of losing the winger for nothing next summer if they do not tie him to a new deal or sell him in this window.

