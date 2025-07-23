Sean Wallace: Aberdeen should not sell Shayden Morris for less than £1million

Aberdeen were right to reject a low-ball bid of £600,000 from Luton Town for their player of the year Shayden Morris.

It was inevitable clubs would target the 23-year-old who made such an explosive impact in Jimmy Thelin’s first season as Dons manager.

The Reds knocked back two bids from Luton Town, with the League One club’s second offer of £600,000 way below the Pittodrie hierarchy’s valuation of the winger.

It is understood Luton are expected to turn their attention to other targets rather than launch a third bid for Morris.

The questions are what next for Aberdeen and Morris, and is what is the figure that could trigger the sale of the fans’ favourite?

I would suggest Morris, who is out of contract next summer, is worth at least £1 million due to his ability to change a match.

Morris still to fully realise potential

Morris pitched in with 13 assists and five goals in the 2024-25 campaign – and that was with only 19 starts from 48 appearances in all competitions.

Imagine the figures Morris could achieve if he were a regular starter.

The winger’s potential has yet to be fully realised and it is what he can yet achieve, on top of what he delivered last season, that makes him so valuable.

Which is why I’m confident unless a club is willing to pitch in with a seven-figure offer for Morris, he is staying at Pittodrie this summer.

Not that the Dons are in any rush to sell the winger who has previously indicated he is open to extending his stay at Pittodrie.

Aberdeen are in ongoing talks with Morris about extending his contract.

With guaranteed European action, boss Jimmy Thelin is committed to strengthening his attack – not weakening it by losing a game-changer like Morris.

The winger has the pace and creativity to swing a match in Aberdeen’s favour.

A flash of Morris magic turns games

That is a valuable commodity, particularly ahead of a crunch Europa League play-off clash on August 21 and 28.

A flash of magic from Morris could potentially be the difference that secures Aberdeen’s progression to the Europa League.

His propensity to turn a match was shown in the Scottish Cup final when coming off the bench against Celtic at Hampden.

Only three minutes after his introduction it was Morris’ cross that was turned into his own net by Celtic keeper Kasper Schmeichel to make it 1-1.

His explosive pace, dribbling ability and eye for goal were underlined with the superb solo effort in the 1-0 win against Ross County in Dingwall.

Morris picked up the ball deep in the Aberdeen half, exploded down the wing, beat defenders and then smashed home a vicious, accurate drive.

Eye-catching goals of that calibre make teams sit up and take notice.

The interest in Morris is not going away and Luton will inevitably be the first of many clubs to make a move for the winger.

Ideally, a deal can be thrashed out between Morris and the Dons on a new contract.

However, with only a year remaining on his deal, the winger will be free to talk to other clubs when the winter transfer window opens in January.

He will also be free to reach a pre-contract agreement with another club from January.

So, the Dons run the risk of losing the winger for nothing next summer if they do not tie him to a new deal or sell him in this window.