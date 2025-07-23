Thelin, tactics and targets: Ask your big questions ahead of Dons 2025/26 campaign

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen FC

Thelin, tactics and targets: Ask your big questions ahead of Dons 2025/26 campaign

Put your questions to our chief sports writer Ryan Cryle and he'll hop into the comments between 10 and 11am on Thursday to respond.

By Ryan Cryle
What questions do you have ahead of Aberdeen FC's new season?
Aberdeen’s Premiership kick-off – against Hearts at Tynecastle – is little more than a week away, but there are still a few points of uncertainty heading into the new season…

Which signings are Aberdeen going to make before the transfer window closes at the end of August? And who could yet depart from Jimmy Thelin’s squad?

What will Aberdeen’s target be this term across the competitions they are involved in?

Will their guaranteed European league football come in the Europa League or Conference League, when will it be decided, and which sides could they come up against?

Every Dons fan will have questions they are currently pondering – and we’re giving you the chance to ask our chief sports writer Ryan Cryle, who covers the goings on at Pittodrie, day in and day out.

Stick your new season Reds query in the comments below, and between 10 and 11am on Thursday, our journalist will try his best to answer them.

Conversation