EXCLUSIVE: The former Aberdeen assistant manager who led Wales to the over-75s World Cup final

A former Aberdeen assistant manager coached Wales in the World Cup and reached the final – only to lose out to England in a penalty shoot-out.

Jimmy Mullen, assistant manager to Aberdeen boss Ian Porterfield from 1986 to 1988, coached the Wales over-75s at the Veterans World Cup and came agonisingly close to trophy glory.

The tournament was held in Cardiff and is the latest career highlight of evergreen 72-year-old Mullen.

In 1986. Mullen was taken to Pittodrie by Porterfield, who had been appointed as successor to Sir Alex Ferguson following his move to Manchester United.

Reaching the final of the World Cup

In an exclusive interview, Mullen lifts the lid on his shock at Porterfield’s resignation.

He also reveals the high standards set by Sir Alex and the special tactic to nullify then-Rangers player-manager Graeme Souness.

Mullen said: “My friend took over as manager of the Welsh over-75s and asked if I would help him coach them.

“I worked with them for three months leading up to the World Cup and then at the tournament.

“Teams from all over the world were involved, from as far afield as United States, Japan, Australia, Argentina, Germany and Denmark.

“We came through the groups then had the semi-final and final.

“In the final we faced England – so here’s an Englishman leading the Wales team against England in a World Cup final.

“We were 3-0 down at half-time and made a couple of changes.

“We got it back to 3-3 to take it to a penalty shoot-out – which we lost to England.

“As it for the over 75s, they have a World Cup every year, so we are going to Japan in September.”

Mullen and Porterfield were tasked with the unenviable job of following Sir Alex Ferguson, who had led Aberdeen to unprecedented success.

Filling the Sir Alex Ferguson void

Under Sir Alex, the Reds won three league titles, four Scottish Cups and a League Cup.

They also lifted the European Cup Winners’ Cup and Uefa Super Cup in 1983.

When Sir Alex moved to Old Trafford in November 1986, it left a gaping void.

Porterfield and assistant Mullen had to fill it.

Mullen said: “Ian and I had been good friends for a long time as I was at Sheffield Wednesday when he came in from Sunderland.

“When Ian’s contract was about to come up, he was offered the job at Rotherham United and took it.

“He signed me from Sheffield Wednesday and I was his captain at Rotherham.

“In our first year at Rotherham we won the old Third Division championship.

“Due to that Ian got the job at Sheffield United where he did really well.

“He took them to two promotions on the trot from the old Fourth Division.

“For some reason, he lost his job at Sheffield, and by then I was manager at Newport County, having left Cardiff City.

“Out of the blue, Ian rang me and asked if I would be interested in coming up to speak to the people at Aberdeen about being his number two.”

Mullen immediately flew up to the Granite City to meet the Pittodrie hierarchy.

‘To go to Aberdeen was incredible’

Reuniting with his friend at a club who had conquered Europe only three years previously was a dream opportunity.

He said: “I was never going to miss out on an opportunity like that.

“I was shown around the club and the city by the chairman, then flew back home not knowing the outcome.

“Two days later, Ian rang me to say they were more than happy for me to come in as his number two.

“To go to Aberdeen was incredible.”

Porterfield had been at Aberdeen for a number of weeks before Mullen arrived as his assistant.

Inheriting Sir Alex’s high standards

They inherited a team which included Gothenburg Greats Willie Miller, Alex McLeish, Jim Leighton, Peter Weir, John Hewitt, John McMaster and Neil Simpson.

They also inherited Sir Alex’s high standards both on and off the pitch.

Mullen explained: “My first game with Aberdeen was away from home at Hibs.

“When we got off the bus, I was surprised to see players like Miller, McLeish, Leighton and Bett fetching all the skips.

“They then carried them into the dressing room – but that was the standards set by Sir Alex.

“After the match we went in to the dressing room to make sure it was swept.

“And there were the players with mops and brushes sweeping up so the dressing room.

“Established internationals and European trophy winners sweeping the floor.

“That’s one of the things I will never forget – the standards Sir Alex brought in were incredible

“I think on a couple of occasions, Ian talked with Sir Alex while at Aberdeen.

“However, Ian did what he thought would be the best job of taking the club forward.

“It was always going to be difficult to keep up with those standards set by Sir Alex.

“Someone had to try it – and it was Ian. And he did all he could to do that.”

Porterfield and Mullen came agonisingly close to maintaining Aberdeen’s silverware success in the 1987 League Cup final.

Mullen’s League Cup final heartache

After a scintillating 3-3 draw, the final against Rangers went to a penalty shoot-out.

Unfortunately Welsh international Peter Nicholas – signed by Porterfield – missed a penalty and Rangers lifted the trophy.

Mullen said: “We were very unlucky in the final when losing on penalties.

“Had that penalty gone in and we went on to win the cup, you never know what would have happened after that.

“That season we also had three Scottish Cup semi-final matches against Dundee United, with two replays.

“Jim McLean had set a standard at Dundee United as well where they were playing in Europe every year, winning cups and also the league.

“To have beaten them to get into the Scottish Cup final would have been fantastic and securing two cup finals in one season.

“If we had reached another final, maybe people would have said they are on the right step of the ladder, so let’s give them a chance.”

The landscape of Scottish football was changing when Porterfield and Mullen were at Aberdeen.

Tactic for nullifying Graeme Souness

That summer Rangers had appointed former Liverpool midfielder Graeme Souness as player-manager.

Souness was signed from Italian club Sampdoria for £300,000.

In his first season, Souness led Rangers to the league title and League Cup.

Porterfield and Mullen were unable to prevent Souness’ run to the title, but they were able to nullify him in a game.

Mullen said: “I remember Souness came up (to Pittodrie) with Rangers.

“Leading up to the game, Ian told me he was going to play Brian Irvine and tell him his main job is to look after Souness.

“When the game started, the first tackle was when Souness got the ball and Brian hit him. It was a tremendous tackle.

“But Souness stood up and looked around as if to say: ‘What’s going on here?’

“When Brian tackled him again he lost the plot, took a swing at him and was sent off.

“I thought: ‘Well done Ian’. What a great a call that was.”

Shock at Porterfield’s resignation

At the conclusion of Porterfield’s first full season in charge, where the Dons finished fourth in the league, he resigned from the post.

The official announcement came at a 10-minute press conference at Pittodrie where a brief, 230-word statement was circulated by Porterfield.

Club chairman Dick Donald and Porterfield were both in attendance. but declined to elaborate further.

In the statement Porterfield said it was “with great sorrow” he reluctantly resigned due to “family reasons”.

Porterfield would go on to manage Reading, Chelsea and a number of national teams including Zambia and Zimbabwe.

He sadly died in September 2007 at the age of 61 after a battle with colon cancer.

Mullen said: “I was back with my mother and father in the north-east (of England)

“I got a phone call – it wasn’t from Ian actually, it was from one of his really close friends – saying he had resigned.

“It came as a shock to me because we were looking forward to a good summer and bringing in one or two new faces, then having another go at it.

“There were a few personal things he had to sort out that were having a big influence on him at the time.

“That’s as much as I’d like to say on it. Ian was a terrific guy, he really was.”