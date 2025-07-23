Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin on why Vicente Besuijen has left Dons for HJK Helsinki

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin has detailed the reasons behind Vicente Besuijen’s loan move to HJK Helsinki after the attacker’s switch to the Finnish capital until January was confirmed.

Besuijen, 24 – a £400,000 signing from Netherlands club ADO Den Haag in January 2022 – is into the final year of his Dons deal.

HJK, who the Dons met in the Conference League group stage during the 2023/24 campaign, have an option-to-buy Besuijen as part of the deal.

Finland’s football calendar runs from April until the end of August, so Besuijen will have just over a month to impress in domestic action, as well as in his new club’s European campaign.

HJK meet Arda Kardzhali of Bulgaria in the Conference League second qualifying round first leg on Thursday evening.

With Thelin adding to his attacking options with the likes of Australian wideman Nicolas Milanovic and Frenchman Adil Aouchiche this summer already, the Swedish gaffer says he was unable to guarantee the diminutive Dutchman regular game-time in the new season.

He said: “Vicente’s worked hard in pre-season and he has a clear desire to play regularly at this stage of his career.

“While we haven’t been able to promise him that at Aberdeen, we believe this is the right opportunity for him to secure regular time on the pitch.

“With our club being very familiar with HJK from the relationships that have developed previously, and having recently dealt with them over the arrival of Topi Keskinen, we know they have a very good environment.

“This move should provide Vicente the game-time he needs in a competitive league with a team who have European football to look forward to and we hope it is the perfect platform for him to flourish.”

Besuijen has made 57 appearances and scored 11 goals since his arrival at Pittodrie, with two prior loan spells away from the club – at Excelsior Rotterdam and then FC Emmen back in the Netherlands.

While a favourite of the Red Army, Besuijen struggled to nail down a place under previous Dons bosses Stephen Glass, Jim Goodwin and Barry Robson.

Last term, having started brightly under Thelin following the manager’s arrival, Besuijen saw his campaign wrecked by a serious knee injury.