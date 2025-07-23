Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin discusses what summer signings will bring in new season

Boss Jimmy Thelin insists his summer signings will bring a fresh injection of hunger to Aberdeen to build on the momentum of the Scottish Cup win.

Thelin has overhauled the squad during the summer window with five long-term permanent signings and two season-long loan additions.

The Pittodrie gaffer and head of recruitment Nuno de Almeida are closing in on further transfer targets ahead of a campaign with guaranteed European league action.

The Pittodrie gaffer has bolstered the attack with the addition of winger Nicolas Milanovic, striker Kusini Yengi and attacking midfielder Adil Aouchiche.

Former France under-20 international Aouchiche is on a season-long loan from English Premier League side Sunderland.

Aberdeen have the option to buy the 23-year-old which is understood would be for a club record £1.5million fee.

Thelin on summer recruitment

Thelin also beefed up the defence with centre-back Alfie Dorrington, left-back Emmanuel Gyamfi and keeper Nick Suman.

Dorrington is on a season-long loan from Europa League champions Tottenham Hotspur.

The 20-year-old enjoyed a successful loan at Pittodrie in the second half of last season and played a key role in the Scottish Cup final win against Celtic.

Icelandic under-21 international holding midfielder Kjartan Már Kjartansson was also signed.

Thelin refuses to rest on his laurels after leading the Dons to a first Scottish Cup triumph since 1990.

He hopes the new signings, with more to come, will propel Aberdeen to a higher level in the upcoming campaign and beyond.

Thelin said: “We are trying to strengthen through recruitment and also more training.

“You always have to change a little with signings to get a new dynamic and new hunger.

“That is to ensure you always keep the hunger inside the team.

“It (new signings) also creates a good, healthy competition within the squad.

“Everyone is working so hard for the new season which starts soon.

“We were proud and enjoyed the Scottish Cup win but we have to look forward.

“Now we are planning for hopefully an even better future.”

Whilst Thelin has signed seven players during the window the same amount have exited this summer.

Seven players in, seven out… so far

That is either due to players moving on at the end of their contracts, loan deals expiring or being sent on loan.

Strikers Kevin Nisbet (Millwall), Oday Dabbagh (Charleroi) and winger Jeppe Okkels (Preston North End) returned to their parent clubs at the end of loan deals.

Aberdeen had the option to buy Palestinian international Dabbagh and Okkels but opted not to trigger.

Left-back Jack MacKenzie signed for Plymouth Argyle with midfielder Jamie McGrath joining Hibs after their Aberdeen contracts expired.

The Pittodrie hierarchy tried to secure both MacKenzie and McGrath on new deals but they exited Pittodrie on frees.

New Zealand international full-back James McGarry left Aberdeen to sign for Australian A-League Brisbane Roar.

Winger Vicente Besuijen this week completed a loan move to Finnish top flight HJK Helsinki until January.

More additions and exits expected

More signings in are expected at Pittodrie, with also more exits from the Dons.

It is understood Aberdeen are trying to move on centre-backs Slobodan Rubezic and Richard Jensen before the summer transfer window shuts.

Rubezic was sent on loan to Serbian club Novi Pazar for the second half of last season.

Jensen was on a season-long loan at Danish side Vejle.

After a season of shaping the squad Thelin is confident he can take the Dons to further success.

He said: “Last season was my first year with the players.

“I was trying to understand the culture here and get to know everyone in a better way.

“Now, I will try to use the players even better with their strength and keep working with the players.”

Aberdeen conclude their pre-season preparations with a friendly against English Championship side Ipswich Town at Pittodrie on Friday evening.

Building for the new campaign

The Reds then kick-off their campaign with a Premiership clash away to Hearts on Monday, August 4.

Aberdeen will bid to reach the Europa League when competing in the two-legged play-off on August 21 and 28.

Thelin is strengthening the squad with signings in the summer window.

However, he insists the supporters continued backing will be just as vital in the bid to build on the Scottish Cup win.

He said: “The energy of the club is so important.

“For the whole of last season, even in the tough times, Pittodrie was almost a full house.

“Our supporters were also there in the away games.

“We tried to use that in a positive way and never stopped believing.

“This season a lot of good clubs are trying to challenge and as we go to Europe we have four competitions.

“The more we are together, the stronger we are going to be.”