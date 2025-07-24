Jimmy Thelin reveals Aberdeen major gameplay change demand for new season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Jimmy Thelin reveals Aberdeen major gameplay change demand for new season

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin underlines the major change he wants in the Scottish Cup winner's gameplay after securing seven summer signings to help achieve that target.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin and Shayden Morris are pictured leading the celebrations during the Aberdeen bus parade to celebrate winning the Scottish Cup.
The Dons, including manager Jimmy Thelin, celebrated their Scottish Cup victory through the city's streets. Image: SNS.

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin will demand more control of games in the upcoming season, particularly away from home.

However, the Swede insists the bid for stability and control must not come at the expense of Aberdeen’s intensity in pressing.

Thelin has secured seven signings during the summer transfer window in a bid to build on the momentum of the club’s first Scottish Cup win since 1990.

He aims to add further additions before the window closes to ensure Aberdeen are ready for a campaign with guaranteed European league action.

Aberdeen's Adil Aouchiche and Cove Rangers' Mitch Megginson (R) in action during a pre-season friendly match at the Balmoral Stadium,
Aberdeen’s Adil Aouchiche and Cove Rangers’ Mitch Megginson (R) in action during a pre-season friendly match at the Balmoral Stadium, Image: SNS

A priority for Thelin in the upcoming campaign is to engineer a way to secure more control of matches when the Reds are on the road.

Aberdeen’s away form in the league last season was an Achilles’ heel that derailed the bid to finish third in the Premiership.

Fixing Aberdeen’s poor away form

Thelin’s Reds won only five of 19 away league fixtures last season, drawing four and losing 10.

They scored only 17 Premiership goals on the road and conceded 35.

Aberdeen finished fifth which secured qualification for the Uefa Conference League second qualifying round.

However, winning the Scottish Cup final against Celtic elevated the Dons into the Europa League play-offs.

Aberdeen's Kjartan Mar Kjartansson during a pre-season friendly match against Cove Rangers.
Aberdeen’s Kjartan Mar Kjartansson during a pre-season friendly match against Cove Rangers. Image: SNS

Aberdeen will discover their play-off opponent when the draw is made on Monday August 4, with ties scheduled for August 21 and 28.

Thelin said: “In the new season I hope we can control games better.

“That we can be more stable in parts of the game, especially in away fixtures.

“However in doing that we must not lose the spirit of the intensity of our pressing.”

Aberdeen will conclude their pre-season friendly preparation when facing Englsih Championship side Ipswich Town at Pittodrie on Friday.

Pre-season ramps up against Ipswich

The Reds have played two friendlies during the summer – a 4-1 loss to English Premier League Fulham in a closed-door match and a 2-0 win away at League One Cove Rangers.

Five of Thelin’s summer signings have featured in the friendlies – striker Kusini Yengi, winger Nicolas Milanovic, keeper Nick Suman and midfielders Adil Aouchiche and Kjartan Már Kjartansson.

Aberdeen's Nicolas Milanovic has a shot at goal during a pre-season friendly match at Cove Rangers..
Aberdeen’s Nicolas Milanovic has a shot at goal during a pre-season friendly match at Cove Rangers.. Image: SNS

Left-back Emmanuel Gyamfi, signed from German Bundesliga 2 Schalke, missed the two friendlies due to injury and has yet to make his debut.

Tottenham Hotspur centre-back Alfie Dorrington has yet to feature for the Dons during the pre-season.

The 20-year-old retuned to Aberdeen on loan on the eve of the friendly against Fulham in London, but was not in the match-day squad.

Dorrington spent the second half of last season on loan with the Dons and played a key role in the Scottish Cup final triumph.

Character of transfer targets is key

Thelin is still targeting further additions in the summer transfer window with another striker a priority.

Australian international striker Yengi, who netted against Fulham, was signed on a three-year contract following the end of his deal with Portsmouth.

However, the Dons lost strikers Kevin Nisbet (Millwall) and Oday Dabbagh (Charleroi) at the end of the season.

Both strikers returned to their parent clubs after loan spells.

Aberdeen had the option to buy Palestine international Dabbagh, but did not trigger it.

Aberdeen's Kusini Yengi in action during a pre-season friendly match against Cove Rangers.
Aberdeen’s Kusini Yengi in action during a pre-season friendly match against Cove Rangers. Image: SNS

As Thelin bids to add further signings for a campaign with European league action he insists the character of a transfer target must be right to launch a bid.

He said: “It’s always good to put in new energy into a team every year even if you are doing well.

“When signing a player quality is always important.

“However, the character of the person and as a player is always the most important thing.

“That’s because there needs to be a good team spirit and everyone has to be clear about their role and expectations.

“And also the hard work you need as a professional player today especially, when you play for Aberdeen.

“We all have to work hard, believe and push for success.”

