Joe Harper: Summer signing Kusini Yengi will take major boost from getting off the mark against Fulham

Summer signing Kusini Yengi has quickly netted his first goal for Aberdeen which is massive boost, and necessity, for a striker at a new club.

Australian international Yengi scored in the opening minutes of a 4-1 closed-door friendly loss to Premier League Fulham in London at the weekend.

Although it was only a friendly, the importance for a striker of hitting the back of the net early on at a new club cannot be underestimated.

It is absolutely vital because the longer the wait for a first goal drags on the more it plays on the striker’s mind and confidence.

Yengi arrived on a three-year deal following the expiration of his contract with Portsmouth and made his debut in the 2-0 win against Cove Rangers.

He played the first half against League One Cove but didn’t score.

However, he netted in the second minute against Fulham and now he is up and running.

Hopefully Yengi can also net in tonight’s friendly against English Championship side Ipswich Town, to ensure he goes into the competitive action with confidence sky-high.

Having quickly bagged his first goal, Yengi will have a hunger to add more and more in the upcoming season, both domestically and in Europe.

Aberdeen need a prolific scorer and ideally Yengi will take on that mantle.

With the return of Kevin Nisbet to Millwall and Oday Dabbagh to Charleroi at the end of the season after loan spells, boss Jimmy Thelin still needs to sign another striker.

Quality opponents vital in pre-season

Aberdeen will compete on two fronts in the new season with guaranteed European league action until at least late December.

They will need substantial strength in depth in all positions, including attack.

The Reds have only two Premiership matches – against Hearts away and Celtic at home – before they battle in the Europa League play-off.

That Euro showdown is coming quickly as the ties are on August 21 and 28.

Which is why it is vital Aberdeen make the most of pre-season by playing challenging friendlies.

Fulham and Ipswich Town are a high level of opposition and will help get the Dons match sharp and ready for the new season.

Ipswich Town were relegated from the English Premier League at the end of last season but they will still be very tough opponents.

With Europe looming and a run of early Premiership fixtures there is nothing to be gained from playing pre-season games that do not test Aberdeen.

Friendlies are primarily about getting match sharpness and potentially experimenting with different things, with the result secondary.

However, beating Ipswich Town would deliver another boost ahead of the season opener against Hearts at Tynecastle on Monday, August 4.

For the Dons summer signings, Alfie Dorrington apart, tonight will be a first game in front of the Red Army at Pittodrie.

They should drink in the atmosphere and revel in the backing of a superb fanbase.

This is the only time they will play at Pittodrie before facing Premiership champions Celtic in the Granite City.

Celtic will be desperate to get revenge for the Scottish Cup final defeat at Hampden in May.

After the Celtic clash, the Reds’ next game at Pittodrie could be in the Europa League play-off, depending on if the Dons are drawn at home or away in the second round of the Premier Sports Cup. These will be high-stakes home games with huge pressure.

Aberdeen’s new signings will experience a welcome to Pittodrie tonight before the real action begins.

Will Thelin play five at the back?

The return of centre-back Dorrington on loan from Tottenham Hotspur suggests Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin could be open to playing five at the back in the new season.

Thelin went with a four-man defence in a 4-2-3-1 formation in every game last season until the Scottish Cup final.

Then he changed it to five at the back against Celtic at Hampden.

The switch paid off brilliantly as Aberdeen triumphed to win the Scottish Cup for the first time since 1990.

Dorrington was one of the three centre-backs who started in that formation against Celtic in the final and he was superb.

After impressing on loan in the second half of last season, the Spurs defender has returned to Pittodrie for another loan deal.

After the success of five at the back, I think Thelin may switch to that formation when playing Celtic and Rangers away from home.

He has that option in his locker now, which will have Celtic and Rangers second-guessing what Thelin will do against them.

If Thelin does play five a the back, he also needs the midfield to quickly change defence into attack by getting the ball to the strikers.

They did that at Hampden and can do it on the road in the new season when needed.

Loan deal best option for Besuijen

Moving on loan to Finnish top flight HJK Helsinki until January is the best option for winger Vicente Besuijen.

The Dutch winger was unlikely to get game time at the Dons in the new season and is at the stage in his career where he needs to be playing regularly.