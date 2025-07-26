Aberdeen’s summer signings assessed in 3-1 friendly loss to Ipswich Town

Australian winger Nicolas Milanovic was the star performer of the summer signings as Aberdeen ended their pre-season with a 3-1 loss to Ipswich Town.

The 23-year-old brought an attacking intent and creativity from the offset on his introduction at half-time and was unlucky not to mark his Pittodrie debut with a goal.

Also impressing were Kjartan Már Kjartansson in a holding midfield role and Adil Aouchiche at number 10.

Australian international Kusini Yengi will have felt frustrated, having been starved of quality service.

That frustration will have intensified when his replacement Peter Ambrose scored with his first touch only a minute after his introduction.

As the final pre-season friendly, the starting line-up provided an indication of Thelin’s probable selection to face Hearts at Tynecastle in the Premiership opener on Monday, August 4.

Australian international striker Yengi and on-loan Sunderland attacking midfielder Aouchiche were the only summer signings who started.

Milanovic, Kjartansson, and Alfie Dorrington came off the bench in the second half.

Keeper Nick Suman was an unused substitute while left-back Emmanuel Gyamfi was ruled out by injury.

Signed from Bundesliga 2 club Schalke on a four-year deal, injury has ruled Gyamfi out of all the pre-season friendlies.

Adil Aouchiche

Perhaps the summer signing carrying the highest burden of anticipation with supporters due to his impressive CV.

Attacking midfielder Aouchiche is on a season-long loan from English Premier League side Sunderland as he bids to reignite his career.

He became French giants Paris Saint-Germain’s youngest ever scorer at the age of 16 years, five months and was tipped for the top of world football.

French midfielder Aouchiche was one of the hottest rising stars in European football when he took the under-17 Euros by storm with nine goals in five games.

Once compared to Ballon d’Or winning legend Zinedine Zidane, he was targeted by Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Arsenal as a teen.

Aberdeen have an option to buy Aouchiche, understood to be for what would be a club record £1.5million.

The question is will he be worth Aberdeen triggering that right to buy clause?

Aouchiche operated in the centre of an attacking three with Topi Keskinen to the left and Shayden Morris on the right.

The three were in support of striker Yengi.

The French playmaker was adept at finding pockets of space in between Ipswich midfielders Azor Matusiwa and Jack Taylor.

In the eighth minute Aouchiche dinked a perfectly weighted lofted pass in behind the defence to pick out Yengi’s run.

Boss Jimmy Thelin said the midfielder had the ability to unlock defences, and that pass was an indication of the propensity to achieve that.

Moments later he showed an eye for goal when cutting inside and unleashing a curling right-foot shot from the edge of the box that flew inches wide.

If he is given the slightest space around the 18-yard-box Aouchiche looks like he has the skill, vision, sharpness and confidence to exploit it.

Aouchiche is adept at quick, intricate passes and movement to open up play in tight, congested areas.

There was a moment of slack play by Aouchiche which nearly cost the Dons in the 36th minute when he was dispossessed by Jack Clarke on the left-touchline.

It sparked a swift attacking move and Aberdeen eventually scrambled clear and blocking two Ipswich shots inside the box.

Aouchiche was replaced in the 78th minute after a solid Pittodrie debut that offered tantalising glimpses of the creativity he can bring.

Kusini Yengi

Australian international striker Yengi has started all three pre-season friendlies which indicates he will get the nod to lead the attack against Hearts in the league opener.

Yengi signed a three-year contract with the Dons on a free following the expiration of his contract with English Championship side Portsmouth.

Capped 11 times, Yengi played a key role in Australia’s qualification for the World Cup next summer, scoring six goals in seven qualifying matches.

With the exit of Kevin Nisbet (Millwall) and Oday Dabbagh (Charleroi) after the end of loan deals in the summer the onus is on Yengi to deliver goals.

Yengi got his goal-scoring up and running with the opener in the 4-1 closed door friendly loss to Premier League Fulham in London last weekend.

However, he could not build on that first goal as the striker was starved of any real quality service against Ipswich Town.

Fulham are a level Aberdeen will potentially meet in the Europa League play-off and European league phase.

So, the Dons must engineer a way to consistently get the ball to the striker against this level of team.

He found a tough battle to win high balls hoisted up against centre-backcs Jacob Greaves and Republic of Ireland international Dara O’Shea.

There was a half chance early in the first half Yengi met a corner into the box but his 12 yard header was blocked by a defender.

In the 55th minute the striker was alert to try to latch onto keeper Alex Palmer’s parry from a Leighton Clarkson shot.

However, defender Greaves slid in and took the ball off the striker’s boot as he readied to shoot from close range with a superb tackle.

In the 58th minute he won a header at the edge of the box and nodded down to Milanovic who fired off a shot that required a save.

Yengi was replaced by Peter Ambrose in the 78th minute, and the substitute scored within a minute of his introduction.

Nicolas Milanovic

Australian winger Nicolas Milanovic was the pick of the new signings against Ipswich.

Supporters have high hopes he will bring a creative spark to light up Scotland and Europe.

And on the evidence of 45 minutes against Ipswich, he can deliver.

Signed from Western Sydney Wanderers for around £400,000, the winger recently received the prestigious A-League Player of the Year award.

Milanovic was introduced at half-time for Shayden Morris and operated in the wide right role.

The Australian netted 12 times last season and clearly has an eye for goal because straight from his introduction he was on the attack looking to test the Ipswich keeper.

In the 50th minute he ran onto a cross-field pass at pace.

Picking up the ball he powered forward and stepped past Jacob Greaves at the edge of the box before unleashing a low drive that flashed inches wide.

It was a display of skill and attacking intent that deserved a goal.

In the 57th minute it was again Milanovic who brought a goal threat when shooting low from 22 yards and forcing keeper Palmer into a save.

Milanovic also has an edge and physicality to his game.

He outmuscled Nathan Broadhead to win a 50-50 in the 70th minute that left the substitute poleaxed after the tough, but fair, challenge.

It was an impressive Pittodrie debut from Milanovic who looks match sharp, fired up and ready to make a quick impact in the new season.

Kjartan Már Kjartansson

Icelandic under-21 international Kjartan Már Kjartansson was signed from Stjarnan on a four-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

Kjartansson only turned 19 last week but already has more than 60 first team appearances having made his debut at 16.

The holding, defensive midfielder was introduced off the bench in the 65th minute, replacing Ante Palaversa.

He went into the defensive midfield two with Sivert Nilsen who was introduced at the same time for his first appearance in four months due to an eye injury.

Although a number 6 Kjartanssson was a winger until two years ago when Stjarnan boss Jökull Elísabetarson moved him into midfield.

Those attacking instincts are clearly still there as within minutes of his introduction Kjartansson fired a vicious 25 yard drive that was charged down.

The teen midfielder is also composed in possession as shown when he received a throw-in within a congested area in the 73rd minute.

Under pressure he spun round, complete with stepover, to allude the challenge of Conor Chaplin, open up space and distribute the ball with an accurate pass to instigate an attack.

It was a solid performance from a talent with immense potential.

Alfie Dorrington

Scottish Cup winning hero Alfie Dorrington needs no introduction to the Red Army.

They know what the Tottenham Hotspur centre-back brings – defensive solidity, calmness, power and an ability to drive forward from deep.

Dorrington played a key role in the Scottish Cup final win over Celtic when on a loan in the second half of last season from Spurs.

The 20-year-old was superb in the final and his return on a season long loan is a summer window coup for the Dons.

This was his first game time since returning to the Dons as although his return was completed on the eve of the Fulham friendly Dorrington was not in the squad.

Dorrington was introduced for Jack Milne when the Reds were 3-0 down.

He was tidy in his challenges and strong in the air to prevent Ipswich scoring again.

Performances last season already proved securing Dorrington’s return is a transfer coup.